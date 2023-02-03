Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Tampopo Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

805 West 187th Street

New York, NY 10040

Order Again

Popular Items

Sushi Combo
Avo & Cucumber roll Combo (GF)

Lunch Apps

Edamame

Edamame

$3.00
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00+
Assorted Tempura

Assorted Tempura

$5.00
Chicken Meatballs

Chicken Meatballs

$5.00

6 pieces of Deep fried Japanese style chicken Tsukune meatballs served with miso vinaigrette. Add miso soup and rice +$3

Sushi Lunch

Sushi lunch special served with miso soup
Crunchy Donburi Combo

Crunchy Donburi Combo

$15.00

Choice of Crunchy Spicy tuna or Crunchy Spicy Yellow tail over premium sushi rice. Garnished with thinly sliced Cucumber, Avocado, Ginger Gari pickles, wasabi and nori seaweed. Served with miso soup.

Sushi Combo

Sushi Combo

$15.00

Avocado & Cucumber roll to go along with 1 roll of choice Served with miso soup.

Avo & Cucumber roll Combo (GF)

$10.00

2 Avocado & Cucumber rolls. Served with miso soup.

Chicken Teriyaki Roll Combo

$10.00

Chicken Teriyaki maki roll and Avocado & Cucumber roll Served with miso soup

Hot Lunch

Lunch Kake

$10.00

COLD VERSION is available for the summer.

Assorted Tempura Udon

$10.00

Lunch Yaki

$10.00

Lunch Tan Tan

$12.00

Lunch Drinks

Ito En Green tea

Ito En Green tea

$3.00

Sodas

$3.00
Calpico Mango

Calpico Mango

$3.00
Moshi Sparkling YUZU original (lunch)

Moshi Sparkling YUZU original (lunch)

$3.00
Moshi Sparkling YUZU white Peach (lunch)

Moshi Sparkling YUZU white Peach (lunch)

$3.00

Sake

Must be 21 years old to purchase!
kikusui Sparkling sake

kikusui Sparkling sake

$14.00

Must be 21 years old to purchase!

Lucky Dog

Lucky Dog

$11.00

Must be 21 years old to purchase!

Hakkaisan

Hakkaisan

$25.00

300 ml.

Niwa No Uguisu 50

$32.00

Must be 21 years old to purchase!

Senkin “Snowman”

Senkin “Snowman”

$26.00

Must be 21 years old to purchase!

Beer, Wine, Etc.

Must be 21 years old to purchase!
Asahi

Asahi

$7.00

Must be 21 years old to purchase!

Firestone IPA

Firestone IPA

$8.00

Must be 21 years old to purchase!

Orion

$7.00

Must be 21 years old to purchase!

tableware

Chopsticks

Chopsticks

$3.00
Spoon

Spoon

$6.00
Chopstick Helper

Chopstick Helper

$1.00

1 pair of chopstick helper

Cat Chopsticks rest

$5.00
Soy Sauce dish

Soy Sauce dish

$12.00

Soy Sauce Bottle

$18.00Out of stock

No Utensils

No Utensils

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tampopo Kitchen serves premium sushi and craft udon dishes in Hudson Heights, NYC

805 West 187th Street, New York, NY 10040

Tampopo Kitchen image
Tampopo Kitchen image
Tampopo Kitchen image

