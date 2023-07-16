- Home
Middle Eastern
Schnitzel Plus Teaneck
1450 Queen Ann Rd
Teaneck, NJ 07666
FOOD
Chicken Sandwiches Fried/Grilled
Classic Sandwich
$17.95
lettuce, tomato, mayo
Mexican Sandwich
$18.95
corn salsa, avocado, spicy mayo
Israeli Sandwich
$17.95
israeli salad, pickles, hummus, tahini
Pretzel Sandwich
$17.95
sauteed onion, tomato, honey mustard
BBQ Sandwich
$17.95
coleslaw, pickles, bbq sauce
BYO Sandwich
$18.95
Shawarma Sandwich
$17.95
Falafel pita
$9.95
Sabich pita
$12.95
Chicken Fingers
Burgers
Original Burger
$12.95
lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, Pickles, Special sauce
Egg & Onion Burger
$13.95
Fried egg, Tomato, Sauteed onion, Special sauce
Jersey Burger
$13.95
Sauteed mushroom, Sauteed onion ,Tomato, Special sauce
BBQ Burger
$13.95
Coleslaw, Pickles, Bbq sauce
Slider Burger
$4.50
tomato & pickles
California Burger
$13.95
Fries & Sides
French Fries
$5.95
Garlic Fries
$6.50
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.95
Onion Rings
$6.95
4 Falafel Balls
$3.99
small tahini on side
Coleslaw 12 oz
$6.25
Corn Salsa 12 oz
$6.25
Hummus 12 oz
$6.75
Israeli Salad 12oz
$6.75
Pickles 12oz
$5.00
Half Sliced Avocado
$4.95
Smash Avocado 12 oz
$8.25
Sauteed Onion 12 oz
$5.00
Tahini 12 oz
$6.50
Hot Dog In Bun
$5.50
Crunchy Hot Dog
$5.25
Rice 12oz
$4.95
Hard Boiled Egg
$1.50