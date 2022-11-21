A map showing the location of CHAMOUN'S WAY 1237 1st ave Between 66th & 67TH stView gallery
Middle Eastern

CHAMOUN'S WAY 1237 1st ave Between 66th & 67TH st

review star

No reviews yet

1237 1st ave Between 66th & 67TH st

New York, NY 10065

Order Again

Cold Mezze

Hummus

Hummus

$5.49

Chickpea puree with tahini, garlic, lemon and olive oil.

Baba Ghannouj

Baba Ghannouj

$5.49

Chargrilled eggplant mixed with tahini, lemon, garlic and olive oil.

Labneh

Labneh

$5.49

Creamy yogurt dip (similar to cream cheese).

Yogurt Cucumber

Yogurt Cucumber

$5.49

Diced cucumber with yogurt, dill and fresh mint.

Grape leaves

Grape leaves

$8.99

Hand rolled grape leaves stuffed with vegetable and rice.

Vegetarian Moudardara

Vegetarian Moudardara

$9.99

Protein packed brown lentils, whole grain rice and caramelized onions garnished with olive oil, lemon, sea salt and cinnamon.

Moussakaa

Moussakaa

$9.99

Homemade fried eggplant, chick pea, tomato, onion, garlic and olive oil.

Lamb Hummus

Lamb Hummus

$9.99

Chickpea puree with tahini, garlic, lemon and olive oil topped with sautéed lamb.

Hot Mezze

Falafel (1pc)

Falafel (1pc)

$0.89

Chickpea and fava bean croquette mixed with herbs, spices, pepper and onion.

Cauliflower buds

$5.99

Golden cauliflower buds served with tahini on the side.

Lebanese cheese rolls (Rakakat) (1pc)

Lebanese cheese rolls (Rakakat) (1pc)

$2.29

Thin, crispy filo pastry filled with mediterranean cheeses and herbs.

Kibbeh (1 pc)

Kibbeh (1 pc)

$2.79

Spiced beef dumplings with pine nuts, onion and cracked wheat (bulgur).

Fatayir (1 pc)

$3.79

Homemade Pie stuffed with Spinach, Onion, Lemon and Sumac.

Halloumi Cheese

$9.59

Hot, grilled halloumi cheese topped with olive oil.

Vegetarian Loubieh bi Zeit.

Vegetarian Loubieh bi Zeit.

$10.99

Fresh green beans braised in olive oil, garlic, onion, herbs, and tomatoes until tender. Light and delicious!

Lebanese homemade Vegetarian Okra.

Lebanese homemade Vegetarian Okra.

$11.99

Fresh OKRA braised in olive oil, garlic, onion, herbs, and tomatoes until tender. Light and delicious!

Spicy Lebanese potato

$7.59

Diced potato sautéed with cilantro, garlic and cayenne pepper.

Salads

Tabbouleh

Tabbouleh

$9.99

Parsley and cracked wheat (bulgur) with tomato, mint, onions, lemon and olive oil.

Fattouch

Fattouch

$9.99

Mixed leaf lettuce, herbs, tomato, cucumber, onion, radish, red pepper and sumac served with toasted Lebanese croutons and a pomegranate dressing.

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$9.99

Fresh beets, arugula, cucumber, tomato and red onions with a lemon and olive oil dressing.

Eggplant Salad

$7.99

Chargrilled eggplant, tomato, parsley and garlic with a pomegranate, lemon and olive oil dressing.

Main

Chamoun's healthy Wrap

$10.49

Classic pita (white or wheat) or markook (healthy Lebanese flatbread)

Chamoun's healthy Bowl

Chamoun's healthy Bowl

$12.59

Lebanese vermicelli rice

Chamoun's specialty Salad

Chamoun's specialty Salad

$12.59

Vegetable medley or cabbage medley.

Burgers

Lebanese Cheese burger

$11.99

Veggie Burger

$10.99

Falafel Burger

$9.99
Lebanese Double Chicken Cheese Burger
$11.99

Lebanese Double Chicken Cheese Burger

$11.99

Specials

Chamoun's Way Combo

$24.99

Vegetarian Combo

$19.99

Soups

Lebanese Lentil Soup

$5.99

Chicken and Vegetable Soup

$5.99

Desserts

Baklawa

Baklawa

$5.99

Phyllo pastry filled with pistachio.

Muhallabiya

Muhallabiya

$4.99

Creamy white pudding dusted with pistachios and draped in a delicate floral syrup.

Knafeh (Lebanese cheesecake)

Knafeh (Lebanese cheesecake)

$8.79

Traditional homestyle Lebanese dessert.

Sides

Hand-cut home Fries

$5.99
Rice with Vermicelli
$4.99

Rice with Vermicelli

$4.99

Pickled Vegetables

$4.99

Fresh Home Made Pickled Vegetables.

Chamoun’s Way Favorites specials

Homestyle Koussa Mehshe (Stuffed Zucchini).

Homestyle Koussa Mehshe (Stuffed Zucchini).

$25.00

Traditionally prepared, whole zucchinis hollowed out and stuffed with lean seasoned beef, long grain rice, and a fresh tomato and herb sauce. Served with Yogurt.

Homestyle Lebanese Molokhia (Mallow Leaf and Chicken Stew)

Homestyle Lebanese Molokhia (Mallow Leaf and Chicken Stew)

$25.00

Traditionally prepared, sautéed Mallow Leaves simmering with seasoned white chicken, cilantro, onion, and garlic. Served with rice and vermicelli.

Homestyle Kibbeh Labanieh (Beef Dumplings in Warm Yogurt)

Homestyle Kibbeh Labanieh (Beef Dumplings in Warm Yogurt)

$25.00

Spiced beef dumplings with pine nuts, onion, and bulgur wheat, drenched in a warm, creamy yogurt sauce. A family favorite!

Homestyle Lebanese SIYADIYEH (Fish & Rice)

Homestyle Lebanese SIYADIYEH (Fish & Rice)

$25.00

Traditional Sensational Lebanese dish. Rice is cooked with caramelized onion, fragrant spices and topped with Seared Fish,Pine nut and Almond.

Homestyle Lebanese Vegan Combo.
$25.00

Homestyle Lebanese Vegan Combo.

$25.00
Homestyle kibbeh B Saynieh.

Homestyle kibbeh B Saynieh.

$16.99

Baked healthy meat and cracked wheat filled with ground beef, onions, pine nuts, spices and pomegrenate dressing. Served with yogurt cucumber.

Homestyle Lebanese Mehshe Malfouf.

Homestyle Lebanese Mehshe Malfouf.

$16.99

Cabbage leaves stuffed with spiced ground beef, rice, ond onions. cooked in a delicious garlicky minty and Lemony broth. Served with yogurt.

Homestyle lebanese stuffed grape leaves with Meat

Homestyle lebanese stuffed grape leaves with Meat

$16.99

Grape leaves stuffed with spiced ground beef, rice, ond onions. cooked in a delicious garlicky minty and Lemony broth. Served with yogurt.

N/A Beverages

POLAND SPRING

$1.99

COKE

$1.99

DIET COKE

$1.99

COKE ZERO

$1.99

SPRITE

$1.99

S.PELLEGRINO

$2.99

PERRIER

$2.99

SNAPPLE DIET TEA

$2.99

VITAMIN WATER

$2.99

FRESH MINT HOME LEMONADE

$4.99

CANADA DRY

$1.99

GINGER ALE

$2.99

BEER

ALMAZA (Pilsener Beer)

$5.00

lebanese beer

CORONA

$6.00

LEBANESE RED WINE

CHATEAU KEFRAYA (LES BRETECHES)2017
$35.00

CHATEAU KEFRAYA (LES BRETECHES)2017

$35.00
CHATEAU KEFRAYA (COTEAUX) 2018
$35.00

CHATEAU KEFRAYA (COTEAUX) 2018

$35.00
CHATEAU HERITAGE (2019)
$35.00

CHATEAU HERITAGE (2019)

$35.00

LEBANESE WHITE WINE

CHATEAU HERITAGE (2020)

$35.00

CHATEAU KEFRAYA (BLANC DE BLANCS) 2021

$35.00

WINE (G)

RED WINE (G)

$10.00

WHITE WINE (G)

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1237 1st ave Between 66th & 67TH st, New York, NY 10065

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

