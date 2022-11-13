Middle Eastern
Latin American
The Migrant Kitchen-Upper East Side
38 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Eat well. Do good.
Location
1433 1st Ave, New York, NY 10021
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pio Pio 03 - Upper East Side - 1746 First Ave
No Reviews
1746 First Ave New York, NY 10128
View restaurant