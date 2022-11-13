Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern
Latin American

The Migrant Kitchen-Upper East Side

38 Reviews

$$

1433 1st Ave

New York, NY 10021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mushroom, Spinach + Cheese Empanada
Grilled Street Corn (GF)
Za'atar Salmon Bowl

Pastries & Breads

Lemon Cookie

$2.00

Lemon Hibiscus Cookie

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie (V)

$3.50

Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Empanadas

Sausage, Egg + Cheese Empanada

Sausage, Egg + Cheese Empanada

$4.50
Mushroom + Spinach Empanada

Mushroom + Spinach Empanada

$4.50
Mushroom, Spinach + Cheese Empanada

Mushroom, Spinach + Cheese Empanada

$4.50

Triple Cheese Empanada

$4.50
Chicken Tinga Empanada

Chicken Tinga Empanada

$4.50
Slow Roasted Lamb Empanada

Slow Roasted Lamb Empanada

$4.50

Salads

Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$12.50Out of stock

local lettuce, cucumber, red pepper, tomato, radish, feta, za'atar pita chips + sumac-pomegranate vinaigrette

Southern Pali Salad

Southern Pali Salad

$12.50Out of stock

romaine, grilled corn, tomato, cucumber, radish, pickled red onion + lemon-ginger dressing

Sandwiches

Slow roasted sumac aleppo Lamb,Pita bread,Greens, tomatoes, pickles japenos, tahini sauce, parsley and fresh mint.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

herb citrus marinated chicken, greens, pickled cucumber + garlic whip

Cauliflower Shawarma Wrap (V)

Cauliflower Shawarma Wrap (V)

$13.00

pickled turnips, greens, mint + tahini

Carnitas Shawarma Wrap

Carnitas Shawarma Wrap

$16.00

slow roasted smoked pork, lettuce, tomato, pickled jalapeño, cilantro + chipotle salsa

Lamb Torta

Lamb Torta

$17.00

sumac-aleppo roasted lamb, black bean spread, romaine, tomato, avocado, pickled jalapeño + oaxaca cheese

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

REGULAR – toasted bun, pickles + sumac whip side of sumac potato wedges included

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

SPICY – toasted bun, pickled jalapeño + chili whip + side of sumac potato wedges included

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Chef Alex's famous triple cheese blend

Bowls

Slow Roasted Smoked Pork Bowl

Slow Roasted Smoked Pork Bowl

$16.00

turmeric rice, black beans, pickled jalapeño, tomato, pickled red onion, cotija, cilantro + chili whip

Halloumi & Chorizo Bowl

Halloumi & Chorizo Bowl

$15.00

chickpea, potato, roasted red pepper, chorizo, halloumi, greens, cilantro + sunny side up egg

Za'atar Salmon Bowl

Za'atar Salmon Bowl

$16.00

salad, sumac potato wedges + garlic whip

1/2 Roasted Chicken Bowl

1/2 Roasted Chicken Bowl

$18.00

24-hour brined, salad, sumac potato wedges, pickles + sumac whip

Roasted Carrot & Hummus Bowl (V)

$13.00

chimichurri, harissa + pepitas

Family Meals (Serves Four)

Whole Roasted Chicken

Whole Roasted Chicken

$55.00

halved with two large sides, fattoush salad, pickles, tomatillo salsa, pita + sumac whip

Slow Roasted Smoked Pork

$55.00

two large sides, southern pali salad, pickles, chipotle salsa, pita + chili whip

Sides

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.00+

oaxaca cheese, za’atar breadcrumbs

Sumac-Roasted Potatoes (V) (GF)

Sumac-Roasted Potatoes (V) (GF)

$4.00+

with sumac whip

Tumeric Rice (V) (GF)

$3.00+
Hummus (V) (GF)

Hummus (V) (GF)

$8.00

chimichurri, pita chips

Grilled Street Corn (GF)

Grilled Street Corn (GF)

$5.00+

off the cob, cotija, lime

Beverages

Cucumber-Mint Lemonade

$3.00+

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.00+
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.00

Acqua Panna

$4.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Eat well. Do good.

Website

Location

1433 1st Ave, New York, NY 10021

Directions

Gallery
The Migrant Kitchen - Upper East Side image
The Migrant Kitchen - Upper East Side image
The Migrant Kitchen - Upper East Side image
The Migrant Kitchen - Upper East Side image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sophie's Cuban Cuisine - Lenox Hill
orange starNo Reviews
401 East 68th Street New York, NY 10065
View restaurantnext
Pio Pio 03 - Upper East Side - 1746 First Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1746 First Ave New York, NY 10128
View restaurantnext
NAYA Mezze & Grill
orange star4.5 • 2,788
1057 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Miznon - The Hugh
orange starNo Reviews
601 Lexington Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Frida Midtown
orange star4.3 • 18
214 E 52nd St New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Sophie's Cuban Cuisine - Hell's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
947 8th Avenue New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Dos Toros - Upper East Side
orange star4.5 • 4,144
1111 Lexington New York, NY 10075
View restaurantnext
THEP Thai Restaurant - 1439 2nd Avenue
orange star4.6 • 2,837
1439 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10021
View restaurantnext
Serafina 61
orange star4.2 • 2,273
33 E 61st St New York, NY 10065
View restaurantnext
5 Napkin Burger - 2nd Ave
orange star4.2 • 1,673
1325 2nd Ave New York, NY 10021
View restaurantnext
Chez Nick
orange star4.9 • 1,660
1737 York Ave New York, NY 10128
View restaurantnext
Brasserie Cognac East
orange star4.4 • 1,613
963 Lexington Ave New York, NY 10021
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
Midtown East
review star
Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)
Upper West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Theater District
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
East Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Kips Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
West Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston