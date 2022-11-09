Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Sandwiches

Sophie's Cuban Cuisine Lenox Hill

review star

No reviews yet

401 East 68th Street

New York, NY 10065

Sophie's Homemade Empanadas

Cheese

$3.79

Contains Gluten. Dairy.

Beef

Beef

$3.79

Contains Gluten.

Chicken

Chicken

$3.79

Contains Gluten. Egg.

Spinach and Cheese

Spinach and Cheese

$3.79

Contains Gluten. Dairy.

Guava and Cheese

$3.79

Contains Gluten. Dairy.

Homemade Empanada Specials

Choose 3 Empanadas

$10.49

Choose 6 Empanadas

$19.29

Choose a Dozen Empanadas

$35.99

Stuffed Potatoes With Chicken

Stuffed Potato W/ Chicken

$4.29

Contains Dairy.

Entrees

All of our Entrees include your choice of any 3 sides or salads!

Baked Chicken

$13.99

A delicious leg and thigh seasoned to perfection.

Breaded Chicken

$15.99

Deep fried, breaded to perfection in 100% pure bread crumbs from our own fresh baked cuban bread.

Grilled Chicken

$15.99

NYC's favorite protein packed option seasoned just right.

Spicy Grilled Chicken

$15.99

Turn it up a notch with our famous grilled chicken smothered with jalepenos, green and red bell peppers, onions, and juicy tomaotes sauteed in a yummy vinegar based sauce.

Roast Pork (Pernil)

$15.99

Fried Pork Chops

$15.99

1/2 inch, center cut pork chops marinated for 12 hours, deep fried to perfection

Salmon Special

$17.99

Our salmon is always filleted fresh and seasoned with salt, pepper, white wine, olive oil, and basted with a peruvian dried red pepper base.

Shrimp With Garlic Sauce

$17.99

Fresh garlic, salt, pepper, peruvian red pepper, white wine, and tomato sauce marry in this classic Cuban dish.

Shredded Beef Stew

$16.99

Havanna is calling out to you in the form of a savory bowl of our "Ropa Vieja." A classic dish prepared with bell peppers, onions, and shredded beef in a zest tomato sauce.

Vegetarian Platter (Includes Medley)

$12.99

No meat? No problem. Enjoy any 3 sides of your choosing accompanied with our hearty Vegetable Medley.

Sophie's Favorites

Oxtails Stew

$17.99

Slow cooked to perfection, our tender oxtails almost fall off the bone in this sofrito based stew that is sure to please.

Chicken Fricasse

$13.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

El Cubano- The Cuban

$11.99

Made with our delicous Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard, and Garlic Sauce . Contatins Gluten

Roast Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Roasted Pork, Mayo, and Onions. Contains Gluten

Pernil with a Twist

$12.99

Roasted Pork, Mayo, Onions, Sophie's Famous Green Sauce, and 3 pieces of yummy Sweet Plantains. Contains Gluten

Baked Chicken Sand.

$11.99

Our slow roasted baked chicken, placed on cuban bread, topped with our marinated onions, and dressed with mayo.

Grilled Chicken Sand.

$11.99

NYC's favorite Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomtaoes, Potatostick chips, and Mayo. Contains Gluten

Breaded Chicken Sand.

$11.99
*New* Spicy Chicken Sandwich

*New* Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Steak (El Bistec)

$11.99Out of stock

Tostada

$3.50

Sides

Yellow Rice

$5.49

White RIce

$5.49

Moro RIce

$6.49

Beans

$5.99

We serve our black beans on Mon, Wed, Fri, and our Red bean on Tue. and Thurs.

Sweet Plantains

$5.49

Green Plantains

$5.49

Yuca With Garlic

$6.49

Vegetable Medley

$6.49

Avocado

$4.99

One Portion = Half Avocado

French Fries

$4.49

Rice and Beans

$5.49

Container For Sale

$0.50+

Small Rice

$3.50

Salads

Green Salad

White Bean & Avocado

Chickpea Salad

Beets & String Bean Vinnegrette

Steamed Vegetables

Beverages

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Fanta Orange

$1.99

Fanta Grape

$1.99

Selzter

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Malta India

$3.29

From Puerto Rico with love. Eveyones favorite malt beverage.

Postabon

$3.29

Colombiana

$3.29

Jarritos

$3.29

Perrier

$2.99

Cup of Ice

$0.75

Red Bull

Out of stock

Homemade Juices

Lemonade

$4.29

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.29Out of stock

Sophie's Cafe

Cafe con Leche

$3.50

Cortadito

$2.75

Espresso

$2.50

Americano

$3.50

Tea

$1.75

Tropical Fruit Shakes

Passion Fruit

$6.49

Mango

$6.49

Guanabana

$6.49

Papaya

$6.49

Sophie's Signature Sauces

Green Sauce

$0.50

Dressing

$0.50

Garlic Sauce

$0.50

8oz Jar Green Sauce

$6.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065

Directions

