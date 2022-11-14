Tina's Cuban imageView gallery
Latin American

Tina's Cuban

1,634 Reviews

$$

23 W 56th St

New York, NY 10019

Order Again

Popular Items

Cubano
Beef empanada
Cheese empanada

Appetizers

Papa rellena (beef)

$4.00

potato stuffed with beef or chicken as requested

Beef empanada

$3.40

Chicken empanada

$3.40

Cheese empanada

$3.40

Guava empanada

$3.40

Papa rellena( chicken)

$4.00

Spinach empanada

$3.40

Sandwiches

Cubano

Cubano

$11.94

Roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mayo & mustard, mojito sauce

Pernil Sandwich

$11.94

Roast pork, mayo & onions

Masitas de puerco Sandwich

Masitas de puerco Sandwich

$11.94

Fried pork, sweet plantains, onions & mayo

Grilled chicken Sandwich

$11.94

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Milanesa de pollo Sandwich

Milanesa de pollo Sandwich

$11.94

Breaded chicken, onions & mayo

Baked chicken Sandwich

$11.94

Baked chicken, onions & mayo

Grilled chicken guacamole

Grilled chicken guacamole

$11.94

Spinach, onions, American cheese & mayo

Steak Sandwich

$11.94

Grilled steak, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Fish Sandwich

$11.94

Breaded fish, tartar sauce & onions

Veggie Sandwich

$10.00

Tostada w/ Butter

$2.00

Tostada w/ Queso

$3.50

Tostada w/ Jamon/ Queso

$5.00

Extra Fries

$3.00

Extra Sweet Pot Fries\camote

$3.00

Sopa

Chicken Soup

$6.50

Beef Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Sides

White Rice

$5.00

Yellow Rice

$5.00

Arroz Moro

$6.80Out of stock

Mixed & rice and beans

Arroz y frijoles

$6.80

Rice & Beans (equals 2 sides)

Yuca sancochada

$5.50

Beans

$5.60

Steamed Vegetables

$7.00

Ensalada de Papa

$4.50

Ensalada de la casa

$3.00+

Tostones

$5.00

Maduros

$4.80

Camote\sweet Pot. Fries

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Fried Yuca

$6.00
Avocado

Avocado

$4.50

Green Sauce

$6.00+

Garlic Sauce

$6.00+

Guacamole

$5.50Out of stock

Daily Entrees

Meat Only

Pollo al Horno / Baked Chicken

Pollo al Horno / Baked Chicken

$14.50

Milanesa de Pollo / Breaded Chicken

$16.00
Pollo Picante / Spicy Chicken

Pollo Picante / Spicy Chicken

$16.00

Pechuga a la Plancha / Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Bistec encebollado / Steak And Onions

$16.00
Ropa vieja / Shredded Beef

Ropa vieja / Shredded Beef

$16.00

Pernil / Roast Pork

$16.00

Masitas de Puerco / Fried Pork Chunks

$16.00
Chuletas Fritas / Fried Pork chops

Chuletas Fritas / Fried Pork chops

$16.00
Pescado Frito / Fried Fish

Pescado Frito / Fried Fish

$16.00
Salmon al Horno / Baked Salmon

Salmon al Horno / Baked Salmon

$16.00
Camarones al ajillo / Shrimp In Garlic

Camarones al ajillo / Shrimp In Garlic

$17.50

Vegetarian Combo

$11.50

Drinks

Batidos

$5.50

Limonada de la Casa

$3.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Bottle Of Water

$1.50

Snapple

$2.00

Cafe con leche

$3.75

Ice Coffee

$4.00

Large Cafe con Leche

$4.50
Espresso

Espresso

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Malta

$2.50

Soda Can

$1.90

Cup of Ice

$1.00

Dessert

Flan

$4.00

NO UTENSILS

NO UTENSILS

Appetizer Platters

Empanada Platter (20 pcs)

$60.00

Party Size Empanada (50 pcs)

$80.00

Papa Rellena Platter (10 pcs)

$35.00

Sides & Salads

Half Tray White Rice

$45.00
Half Tray Yellow Rice

Half Tray Yellow Rice

$45.00

Half Tray Arroz Moro

$55.00

Half Tray Beans

$55.00

Half Tray Steamed Vegetable Platter

$55.00

Full Tray White Rice

$90.00

Full Tray Yellow Rice

$90.00

Full Tray Arroz Moro

$110.00

Full Tray Beans

$110.00

Full Tray Steamed Vegetable Platter

$110.00
Half Tray Ensalada de Papa

Half Tray Ensalada de Papa

$50.00

Half Tray Maduros

$50.00

Half Tray Avocado Salad

$50.00

Half Tray Tostones

$50.00

Full Tray Tostones

$110.00

Full Tray Ensalada de Papa

$100.00

Full Tray Maduros

$100.00

Full Tray Avocado Salad

$100.00

Entree Platters

Half Tray Grilled Chicken

$110.00

Full Tray Grilled Chicken

$220.00

Half Tray Spicy Grilled Chicken

$110.00

Full Tray Spicy Grilled Chicken

$220.00

Half Tray Chicken Milanesa

$110.00

Full Tray Chicken Milanesa

$220.00

Half Tray Pollo al Horno

$90.00

Full Tray Pollo al Horno

$180.00

Half Tray Pernil

$110.00

Full Tray Pernil

$220.00

Half Tray Ropa Vieja

$110.00

Full Tray Ropa Vieja

$220.00

Half Tray Baked Salmon

$115.00

Full Tray Baked Salmon

$230.00

Half Tray Camarones al Ajillo

$120.00

Full Tray Camarones al Ajillo

$240.00

Half Tray Fried Fish

$110.00

Full Tray Fried Fish

$220.00

Packages

Medium Package

$375.00

Large Package

$560.00

Sandwich Platters

Cuban Sandwich Platter

$115.00

Pernil Sandwich Plater

$115.00

Steak & Onions Sandwich Platter

$115.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Platter

$115.00

Chicken Milanesa Sandwich Platter

$115.00

Veggie Sandwich

$115.00

Fried Fish Sandwich Platter

$115.00

Extras

Warmer Set

$15.00

Green Sauce 16oz

$10.00

Mojito Sauce 16oz

$10.00

Salad Dressing 16oz

$10.00

Pico de Gallo 12oz

$8.00

Guacamole 8oz

$8.00

Dessert

Flan

$4.00

Bag fee

Bag fee

$0.05

NO UTENSILS

NO UTENSILS

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

23 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019

Directions

Gallery
Tina's Cuban image

