Latin American
Tina's Cuban
1,634 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
23 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine - 371 W. 46th Street
No Reviews
371 west 46st New York, NY 10036
View restaurant
Sophie's Cuban Cuisine - Midtown East
No Reviews
369 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10017
View restaurant