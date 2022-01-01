Sunnyside restaurants you'll love

Sunnyside restaurants
Toast
  • Sunnyside

Sunnyside's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Chinese
Latin American
Must-try Sunnyside restaurants

Firefly New York image

 

Firefly New York

45-12 43rd Ave, Sunnyside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CREAMY SPINACH$12.00
Organic Sauteed Spinach with Pecorino Cheese
MINI EMPANADAS$12.00
Crunchy Mini Empanadas chicken sofrito / spinach and cream / mushroom and mozzarella/ bacon cream cheese and mozzarella.
BEEF NERO AROSTO$19.00
Eye Round Beef Slowly Cooked with Molasses, Brie Cheese and Fresh Mixed Greens drizzled with a Magic Dressing.
Don Pollo image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Don Pollo

4106 Greenpoint Ave, Sunnyside

Avg 4.2 (290 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
POLLO SALTADO$16.00
Peruvian Stir-Fried Sautéed chicken, tomatoes and onions, served with fries & white rice.
COMBO DON POLLO$42.00
Whole chicken
Chicken Chaufa
Avocado Salad
French fries W/ sliced Hot-Dog
Sweet Yellow plantains
LOMO SALTADO$18.00
Peruvian Stir-Fried Sautéed beef, tomatoes and onions, served with fries & white rice.
43 Bar & Grill image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

43 Bar & Grill

4306 43rd St, Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baked Spinach and Artichoke Dip$10.99
A bubbly blend of 5 cheeses, spinach and tortilla chips
Single Wings (10)$15.99
Classic Atomic Wings with your choice of signature sauce all with blue cheese, celery and carrots on the side.
6 Wings & Fries$14.99
Classic Atomic Wings with your choice of signature sauce and choice of fries, all with blue cheese, celery and carrots on the side.
Mr. Buncha image

SALADS

Mr. Buncha

4509 40th st, Sunnyside

Avg 4.5 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bun Cha Bun$8.00
Steamed buns, Marinated pork, Iceberg lettuce, Cucumber, Scallion, Hoy-sin sauce, Mayo sauce.
Passion Fruit tea
Black tea, Passion fruit, Fresh fruit
Buncha Milk Tea
Brown Sugar bubble, Black tea, Cheesefoam, topped with brown sugar.
Restaurant banner

 

Hot Thick Chicks

4005 Skillman Ave, Long Island city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Retro Cheesesteak

4005 Skillman Ave, Long Island city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
