Sunnyside restaurants you'll love

Toast

Sunnyside's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Chinese
Latin American
Must-try Sunnyside restaurants

Don Pollo image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Don Pollo

4106 Greenpoint Ave, Sunnyside

Avg 4.2 (290 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
POLLO SALTADO$16.00
Peruvian Stir-Fried Sautéed chicken, tomatoes and onions, served with fries & white rice.
COMBO DON POLLO$42.00
Whole chicken
Chicken Chaufa
Avocado Salad
French fries W/ sliced Hot-Dog
Sweet Yellow plantains
LOMO SALTADO$18.00
Peruvian Stir-Fried Sautéed beef, tomatoes and onions, served with fries & white rice.
More about Don Pollo
43 Bar & Grill image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

43 Bar & Grill

4306 43rd St, Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baked Spinach and Artichoke Dip$10.99
A bubbly blend of 5 cheeses, spinach and tortilla chips
Single Wings (10)$15.99
Classic Atomic Wings with your choice of signature sauce all with blue cheese, celery and carrots on the side.
6 Wings & Fries$14.99
Classic Atomic Wings with your choice of signature sauce and choice of fries, all with blue cheese, celery and carrots on the side.
More about 43 Bar & Grill
Mr. Buncha image

SALADS

Mr. Buncha

4509 40th st, Sunnyside

Avg 4.5 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bun Cha Bun$8.00
Steamed buns, Marinated pork, Iceberg lettuce, Cucumber, Scallion, Hoy-sin sauce, Mayo sauce.
Passion Fruit tea
Black tea, Passion fruit, Fresh fruit
Buncha Milk Tea
Brown Sugar bubble, Black tea, Cheesefoam, topped with brown sugar.
More about Mr. Buncha
