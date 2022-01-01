Sunnyside restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Don Pollo
4106 Greenpoint Ave, Sunnyside
|Popular items
|POLLO SALTADO
|$16.00
Peruvian Stir-Fried Sautéed chicken, tomatoes and onions, served with fries & white rice.
|COMBO DON POLLO
|$42.00
Whole chicken
Chicken Chaufa
Avocado Salad
French fries W/ sliced Hot-Dog
Sweet Yellow plantains
|LOMO SALTADO
|$18.00
Peruvian Stir-Fried Sautéed beef, tomatoes and onions, served with fries & white rice.
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
43 Bar & Grill
4306 43rd St, Sunnyside
|Popular items
|Baked Spinach and Artichoke Dip
|$10.99
A bubbly blend of 5 cheeses, spinach and tortilla chips
|Single Wings (10)
|$15.99
Classic Atomic Wings with your choice of signature sauce all with blue cheese, celery and carrots on the side.
|6 Wings & Fries
|$14.99
Classic Atomic Wings with your choice of signature sauce and choice of fries, all with blue cheese, celery and carrots on the side.
SALADS
Mr. Buncha
4509 40th st, Sunnyside
|Popular items
|Bun Cha Bun
|$8.00
Steamed buns, Marinated pork, Iceberg lettuce, Cucumber, Scallion, Hoy-sin sauce, Mayo sauce.
|Passion Fruit tea
Black tea, Passion fruit, Fresh fruit
|Buncha Milk Tea
Brown Sugar bubble, Black tea, Cheesefoam, topped with brown sugar.