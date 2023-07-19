Sanger Hall
48-20 Skillman Avenue
Sunnyside, NY 11104
Food
brunch
BISCUIT BRUNCH
1 house Biscuit, 2 sausage links, 2 eggs (Fried or Scrambled), side salad Choice of French fries or Sweet potato fries Side of house sauce, Italian dressing, hot honey & Strawberry Jam
BISCUITS N JAM
2 house biscuits w/strawberry jam, cream cheese & hot honey
CHICKEN N WAFFLES
2 buttermilk fried chicken breast, 2 belgian waffles & seasonal fruit, side of strawberry jam & maple syrup
FRENCH TOAST STIX
9 french toast sticks, tossed in cinnamon sugar, finished w/powder sugar, topped seasonal fruit, w/ side strawberry jam & maple syrup
HANGOVER BURGER
2 beef patties, american cheese, jalpeno jam, on a brioche bun, w/1 sunny side egg, bacon, & house sauce
combo
BACON, EGG N CHEESE
2 eggs scrambled, or fried, 3 pieces of bacon, american cheese, house sauce, on brioche bun w/ choice of french fries, salad or sweet potato fries
FRIED CHICKEN
buttermilk fried chicken w/lettuce, tomato, raw onion, rem sauce, 2 pieces of bacon, cajun seasoning, on brioche bun w/choice of french fries, salad, or sweet potato fries
HONEY MONSTER
buttermilk fried chicken, honey mustard, ranch sauce, grilled onion, pickles, crispy onions, & bacon on brioche bun w/choice of french fries, salad, or sweet potato fries
SANGER HALL
2 Smash beef patties, American cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Raw onions, Cripsy onions, House sauce on a brioche bun. Choice of french fries, sweet potato fries or Salad
SANGER HALL OVER SALAD
2 Smash beef patties, American cheese, Lettuce, Cabbage, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Crispy onions Side of Italian dressing and House sauce
SMOKEY BAR
2 smash beef patties, American cheese, Chipotle bbq sauce, Grilled onions, Cripsy onions on a Brioche bun. Choice of french fries, Sweet potato fries or Salad
VEGAN
Veggie burger, Garlic vegan mayo, lettuce, onions, pickles, tomatoes, crispy onions on a vegan bun. choice of French fries, sweet potato fries or salad
VEGGIE BURGER
Veggie burger, American cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Crispy onions, Pickles, House sauce on a brioche bun. Side of french fries, Sweet potato fries or Salad
VEGGIE OVER SALAD
Veggie Burger, Lettuce, Cabbage, Pickles, American cheese, Raw Onions, Tomatoes, Crispy Onions w/ side of Italian dressing & house sauce
SMOKEY OVER SALAD
FRIED CHICKEN OVER SALAD
HONEY MONSTER OVER SALAD
GRILLER OVER SALAD
PLAIN HAMBURGER
special
PRETZEL
Salted pretzel with side of Honey mustard, Creole mustard
THE GRILLER
2 Smash Patties, Roasted Garlic aioli, Grilled onions, Grilled tomatoes, Grilled jalapenos, Crispy onions on a brioche bun Choice of French fries, Sweet potato fries or salad
TUES BURGER N BEER
WED WINGS N BEER
BASKET OF SHRIMP
wings
tenders
sides
snack
BRUNCH SALCHIPAPAS
French fries & hot dogs 2 eggs choice of fried or scrambled Side of: house sauce, green sauce, ranch, chipotle bbq & golden bbq
CAULIFLOWER BITES
House made Fries Cauliflower bites Choice of : Hot honey, Buffalo, Chipotle bbq, Lemon pepper dry rub, Mango habanero
CHIPS N SALSA
Basket of chips with salsa verde
JALAPENO CHEESE CURDS
Fried cheese curds Side of Green sauce (Jalapeno cilantro aioli)
SALCHIPAPAS
French fries & Hotdogs Side of Chipotle mayo, House sauce, Green sauce, Ranch & Golden bbq
PLAIN CHEESEBURGER
two patties, american cheese on a brioche bun
HH SALCHIPAPAS
SANGER DOG
kids
CHILD CHEESEBURGER N FRIES
2 smash beef patties with American cheese on a brioche bun Choice of: French fries, sweet potato fries or salad Choice of toppings: Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, raw onions, house sauce
CHILD CHICKEN SAN N FRIES
Fried butter milk chicken on a brioche bun Choice of: French fries, sweet potato fries or salad Choice of Toppings: Lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions, house sauce
CHILD DOG N FRIES
100% all beef hot dog Choice of: French fries, sweet potato fries or salad
CHILD HAMBURGER N FRIES
2 smash beef patties on a brioche bun Choice of toppings: American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions, house sauce
CHILD SAPCHIPAPAS
French fries & Hotdogs
CHILD TENDER N FRIES
4 chicken tenders choice of: french fries, sweet potato fries or salad
extra
NS BURGERS
DESSERTS
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
ADMIRAL NELSON COCONUT
ADMIRAL NELSON SPICED
APPLETON ESTATE
BACARDI ANEJO
BACARDI WHITE
BRUGAL ANEJO
CALICO JACK COCONUT
DIAMOND COCONYT
FLIGHT
FLOR DE CANA
GOSLING BLACK SEAL
HH WELL RUM
KRAKEN SPICED
SAILOR JERRY
WELL RUM
DBL ADMIRAL NELSON COCONUT
DBL ADMIRAL NELSON SPICED
DBL APPLETON ESTATE
DBL BACARDI ANEJO
DBL BACARDI WHITE
DBL BRUGAL ANEJO
DBL CALICO JACK COCONUT
DBL DIAMOND COCONYT
DBL FLIGHT
DBL FLOR DE CANA
DBL GOSLING BLACK SEAL
DBL HH WELL
DBL KRAKEN SPICED
DBL SAILOR JERRY
DBL WELL
Tequila
ALTOS BLANCO
ALTOS REPOSADO
CASAMIGOS ANEJO
CASAMIGOS BLANCO
CASAMIGOS REPOSADO
CASCO VIEJO
CLASE AZUL
CORAZON BLANCO
DEL MAGUEY VIDA
EL JIMADOR BLANCO
EL JIMADOR REPOSADO
ESPOLON ANEJO
ESPOLON BLANCO
ESPOLON REPOSADO
FIDENCIO
FLIGHT
HH WELL TEQUILA
ILEGAL
MEDIDA
PATRON SILVER
UNION
WELL MEZCAL
WELL TEQUILA
XICARU
$10 MARGARITA
MADRE MEZCAL
DBL ALTOS BLANCO
DBL ALTOS REPOSADO
DBL CASAMIGOS ANEJO
DBL CASAMIGOS BLANCO
DBL CASAMIGOS REPOSADO
DBL CASCO VIEJO
DBL CLASE AZUL
DBL CORAZON BLANCO
DBL DEL MAGUEY VIDA
DBL EL JIMADOR BLANCO
DBL EL JIMADOR REPOSADO
DBL ESPOLON ANEJO
DBL ESPOLON BLANCO
DBL ESPOLON REPOSADO
DBL FIDENCIO
DBL FLIGHT
DBL HH WELL
DBL ILEGAL
DBL MEDIDA
DBL PATRON SILVER
DBL UNION
DBL WELL MEZCAL
DBL WELL TEQUILA
DBL XICARU
Whiskey
BULLEIT
ELIJAH CRAIG
HH WELL WHISKEY
JACK DANIEL'S
JAMESON
JEFFERSON'S
JIM BEAM
JIM BEAM
JIM BEAM DC
KNOB CREEK
MAKER'S MARK
MICHTER'S
OLD OVERHOLT
PADDY
POWERS GOLD
TULLAMORE DEW
WELL WHISKEY
WILD TURKEY
WOODFORD RES
DBL BULLEIT
DBL ELIJAH CRAIG
DBL HH WELL
DBL JACK DANIEL'S
DBL JAMESON
DBL JEFFERSON'S
DBL JIM BEAM
DBL JIM BEAM
DBL JIM BEAM DC
DBL KNOB CREEK
DBL MAKER'S MARK
DBL MICHTER'S
DBL OLD OVERHOLT
DBL PADDY
DBL POWERS GOLD
DBL TULLAMORE DEW
DBL WELL WHISKEY
DBL WILD TURKEY
DBL WOODFORD RES
Scotch
BALVENIE 12 YR
CONNEMARA
DEWAR'S WHITE
JOHNNIE BLACK
LAPHROIG 10 YR
MACALLAN 12 YR
OBAN 14 RY
WELL SCOTCH
DBL BALVENIE 12 YR
DBL CONNEMARA
DBL DEWAR'S WHITE
DBL JOHNNIE BLACK
DBL LAPHROIG 10 YR
DBL MACALLAN 12 YR
DBL OBAN 14 RY
DBL WELL SCOTCH
Liqueurs/Cordials
Shots
Vodka Shots
Gin Shots
Rum Shots
ADMIRAL NELSON COCONUT SHOT
ADMIRAL NELSON SPICED SHOT
APPLETON ESTATE SHOT
BACARDI ANEJO SHOT
BACARDI WHITE SHOT
BRUGAL ANEJO SHOT
CALICO JACK COCONUT SHOT
DIAMOND COCONYT SHOT
FLIGHT SHOT
FLOR DE CANA SHOT
GOSLING BLACK SEAL SHOT
HH WELL RUM SHOT
KRAKEN SPICED SHOT
SAILOR JERRY SHOT
WELL RUM SHOT
Tequila Shots
ALTOS BLANCO SHOT
ALTOS REPOSADO SHOT
CASAMIGOS ANEJO SHOT
CASAMIGOS BLANCO SHOT
CASAMIGOS REPOSADO SHOT
CASCO VIEJO SHOT
CLASE AZUL SHOT
CORAZON BLANCO SHOT
DEL MAGUEY VIDA SHOT
EL JIMADOR BLANCO SHOT
EL JIMADOR REPOSADO SHOT
ESPOLON ANEJO SHOT
ESPOLON BLANCO SHOT
ESPOLON REPOSADO SHOT
FIDENCIO SHOT
FLIGHT SHOT
HH WELL SHOT
ILEGAL SHOT
MEDIDA SHOT
PATRON SILVER SHOT
UNION SHOT
WELL MEZCAL SHOT
WELL TEQUILA SHOT
XICARU SHOT
Whiskey Shots
BULLEIT SHOT
HH WELL SHOT
JIM BEAM SHOT
KNOB CREEK SHOT
MICHTER'S SHOT
OLD OVERHOLT SHOT
WELL WHISKEY SHOT
ELIJAH CRAIG SHOT
JACK DANIEL'S SHOT
JAMESON SHOT
JEFFERSON'S SHOT
JIM BEAM SHOT
JIM BEAM DC SHOT
MAKER'S MARK SHOT
PADDY SHOT
POWERS GOLD SHOT
TULLAMORE DEW SHOT
WILD TURKEY SHOT
WOODFORD RES SHOT
Scotch Shots
Cocktails
2nd BLOODY MARY
2nd MIMOSA
APEROL SPRITZ
BLOODY MARY
BRIAN WAS HERE
CILANTRO PALOMA
DUSTY TRAIL
EL HOMBRE
ESPRESSO MARTINI
FROZEN MARGARITA
FROZEN RUM PUNCH
HERBALIST
HH WELL COCKTAILS
IRISH COFFEE
LONG ISLAND ICED TEA
MARGARITA
MIMOSA
MOJITO CLASSIC
NEGRONI
OLD FASHIONED
PAPA DOBLE
ROSEMARY HALLTINI
SANGERETTO SOUR
Beer
Draft Beer
Bottles/Cans
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Food, drinks, cocktails, Live music, comedy, open mic, games & prizes, art, drag bingo, movie screenings & much more.
48-20 Skillman Avenue, Sunnyside, NY 11104