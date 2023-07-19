Food

BISCUIT BRUNCH

$19.00

1 house Biscuit, 2 sausage links, 2 eggs (Fried or Scrambled), side salad Choice of French fries or Sweet potato fries Side of house sauce, Italian dressing, hot honey & Strawberry Jam

BISCUITS N JAM

$9.00

2 house biscuits w/strawberry jam, cream cheese & hot honey

CHICKEN N WAFFLES

$18.00

2 buttermilk fried chicken breast, 2 belgian waffles & seasonal fruit, side of strawberry jam & maple syrup

FRENCH TOAST STIX

$13.00

9 french toast sticks, tossed in cinnamon sugar, finished w/powder sugar, topped seasonal fruit, w/ side strawberry jam & maple syrup

HANGOVER BURGER

$18.00

2 beef patties, american cheese, jalpeno jam, on a brioche bun, w/1 sunny side egg, bacon, & house sauce

combo

BACON, EGG N CHEESE

$15.00

2 eggs scrambled, or fried, 3 pieces of bacon, american cheese, house sauce, on brioche bun w/ choice of french fries, salad or sweet potato fries

FRIED CHICKEN

$20.00

buttermilk fried chicken w/lettuce, tomato, raw onion, rem sauce, 2 pieces of bacon, cajun seasoning, on brioche bun w/choice of french fries, salad, or sweet potato fries

HONEY MONSTER

$20.00

buttermilk fried chicken, honey mustard, ranch sauce, grilled onion, pickles, crispy onions, & bacon on brioche bun w/choice of french fries, salad, or sweet potato fries

SANGER HALL

$18.00

2 Smash beef patties, American cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Raw onions, Cripsy onions, House sauce on a brioche bun. Choice of french fries, sweet potato fries or Salad

SANGER HALL OVER SALAD

$15.00

2 Smash beef patties, American cheese, Lettuce, Cabbage, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Crispy onions Side of Italian dressing and House sauce

SMOKEY BAR

$18.00

2 smash beef patties, American cheese, Chipotle bbq sauce, Grilled onions, Cripsy onions on a Brioche bun. Choice of french fries, Sweet potato fries or Salad

VEGAN

$18.00

Veggie burger, Garlic vegan mayo, lettuce, onions, pickles, tomatoes, crispy onions on a vegan bun. choice of French fries, sweet potato fries or salad

VEGGIE BURGER

$18.00

Veggie burger, American cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Crispy onions, Pickles, House sauce on a brioche bun. Side of french fries, Sweet potato fries or Salad

VEGGIE OVER SALAD

$15.00

Veggie Burger, Lettuce, Cabbage, Pickles, American cheese, Raw Onions, Tomatoes, Crispy Onions w/ side of Italian dressing & house sauce

SMOKEY OVER SALAD

$16.00

FRIED CHICKEN OVER SALAD

$15.00

HONEY MONSTER OVER SALAD

$15.00

GRILLER OVER SALAD

$16.00

PLAIN HAMBURGER

$8.00

special

PRETZEL

$8.00

Salted pretzel with side of Honey mustard, Creole mustard

THE GRILLER

$18.00

2 Smash Patties, Roasted Garlic aioli, Grilled onions, Grilled tomatoes, Grilled jalapenos, Crispy onions on a brioche bun Choice of French fries, Sweet potato fries or salad

TUES BURGER N BEER

$10.00

WED WINGS N BEER

$10.00

BASKET OF SHRIMP

$17.00

wings

WINGS 10

$18.00

10 Naked wings Choice of: Hot honey, Chipotle bbq, buffalo, Lemon pepper dry rub, Mango Habanero

6 WINGS & FRIES

$16.00

tenders

CHICKEN TENDERS N FRIES

$17.00

7 Chicken tenders Choice of French fries, Sweet potato fries or salad Side of Ranch, Golden bbq & House sauce

sides

ADD CHICKEN

$7.00

FRIES BASKET

$10.00

Side of Ranch & House sauce

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$12.00

GARDEN SALAD

$6.00

snack

BRUNCH SALCHIPAPAS

$18.00

French fries & hot dogs 2 eggs choice of fried or scrambled Side of: house sauce, green sauce, ranch, chipotle bbq & golden bbq

CAULIFLOWER BITES

$16.00

House made Fries Cauliflower bites Choice of : Hot honey, Buffalo, Chipotle bbq, Lemon pepper dry rub, Mango habanero

CHIPS N SALSA

$11.00

Basket of chips with salsa verde

JALAPENO CHEESE CURDS

$13.00

Fried cheese curds Side of Green sauce (Jalapeno cilantro aioli)

SALCHIPAPAS

$17.00

French fries & Hotdogs Side of Chipotle mayo, House sauce, Green sauce, Ranch & Golden bbq

PLAIN CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

two patties, american cheese on a brioche bun

HH SALCHIPAPAS

$8.00

SANGER DOG

$10.00

kids

CHILD CHEESEBURGER N FRIES

$10.00

2 smash beef patties with American cheese on a brioche bun Choice of: French fries, sweet potato fries or salad Choice of toppings: Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, raw onions, house sauce

CHILD CHICKEN SAN N FRIES

$11.00

Fried butter milk chicken on a brioche bun Choice of: French fries, sweet potato fries or salad Choice of Toppings: Lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions, house sauce

CHILD DOG N FRIES

$7.00

100% all beef hot dog Choice of: French fries, sweet potato fries or salad

CHILD HAMBURGER N FRIES

$9.00

2 smash beef patties on a brioche bun Choice of toppings: American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions, house sauce

CHILD SAPCHIPAPAS

$10.00

French fries & Hotdogs

CHILD TENDER N FRIES

$11.00

4 chicken tenders choice of: french fries, sweet potato fries or salad

extra

SIDE BLUE CHEESE

$2.00

SIDE CHIPOTLE BBQ HONEY

$2.00

SIDE GARLIC AIOLI

$2.00

SIDE GREEN SAUCE

$2.00

SIDE HOT HONEY

$2.00

SIDE RANCH

$2.00

SIDE BUFFALO

$2.00

SIDE CHIPOTLE MAYO

$2.00

SIDE CREOLE

$2.00

SIDE GOLDEN BBQ

$2.00

SIDE HOUSE

$2.00

SIDE VEGAN MAYO

$2.00

SIDE MANGO HAB

$2.00

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

$2.00

NS BURGERS

NS Sanger Hall

$11.00

NS Veggie Burger

$11.00

NS Vegan Burger

$11.00

NS Smokey Burger

$13.00

NS Fried Chicken Sando

$13.00

NS Honey Monster

$13.00

DESSERTS

Zeppole Bites

$8.00

Liquor

Vodka

GREY GOOSE

$14.00

HH WELL VODKA

$8.00

KETTLE ONE

$12.00

STOLI

$12.00

SUPER GAY

$12.00

TITO'S

$10.00

WELL VODKA

$8.00

ZU BISON

$11.00

DBL GREY GOOSE

$28.00

DBL HH WELL

$16.00

DBL KETTLE ONE

$24.00

DBL STOLI

$24.00

DBL SUPER GAY

$24.00

DBL TITO'S

$20.00

DBL WELL

$16.00

DBL ZU BISON

$22.00

Gin

BEEFEATER

$9.00

BOTANIST

$13.00

GREENHOOK

$11.00

GUNPOWDER

$13.00

HENDRIX

$12.00

HH WELL GIN

$8.00

TANQUERAY

$10.00

WELL GIN

$8.00

DBL BEEFEATER

$18.00

DBL BOTANIST

$26.00

DBL GREENHOOK

$22.00

DBL GUNPOWDER

$26.00

DBL HENDRIX

$24.00

DBL HH WELL

$16.00

DBL TANQUERAY

$20.00

DBL WELL

$16.00

Rum

ADMIRAL NELSON COCONUT

$7.00

ADMIRAL NELSON SPICED

$7.00

APPLETON ESTATE

$12.00

BACARDI ANEJO

$10.00

BACARDI WHITE

$9.00

BRUGAL ANEJO

$10.00

CALICO JACK COCONUT

$8.00

DIAMOND COCONYT

$10.00

FLIGHT

$20.00

FLOR DE CANA

$10.00

GOSLING BLACK SEAL

$9.00

HH WELL RUM

$8.00

KRAKEN SPICED

$10.00

SAILOR JERRY

$9.00

WELL RUM

$8.00

DBL ADMIRAL NELSON COCONUT

$14.00

DBL ADMIRAL NELSON SPICED

$14.00

DBL APPLETON ESTATE

$24.00

DBL BACARDI ANEJO

$20.00

DBL BACARDI WHITE

$18.00

DBL BRUGAL ANEJO

$20.00

DBL CALICO JACK COCONUT

$16.00

DBL DIAMOND COCONYT

$20.00

DBL FLIGHT

$40.00

DBL FLOR DE CANA

$20.00

DBL GOSLING BLACK SEAL

$18.00

DBL HH WELL

$16.00

DBL KRAKEN SPICED

$20.00

DBL SAILOR JERRY

$18.00

DBL WELL

$16.00

Tequila

ALTOS BLANCO

$12.00

ALTOS REPOSADO

$13.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$16.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$12.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$13.00

CASCO VIEJO

$14.00

CLASE AZUL

$19.00

CORAZON BLANCO

$15.00

DEL MAGUEY VIDA

$13.00

EL JIMADOR BLANCO

$9.00

EL JIMADOR REPOSADO

$11.00

ESPOLON ANEJO

$13.00

ESPOLON BLANCO

$11.00

ESPOLON REPOSADO

$11.00

FIDENCIO

$12.00

FLIGHT

$20.00

HH WELL TEQUILA

$8.00

ILEGAL

$13.00

MEDIDA

$18.00

PATRON SILVER

$13.00

UNION

$11.00

WELL MEZCAL

$8.00

WELL TEQUILA

$8.00

XICARU

$11.00

$10 MARGARITA

$10.00

MADRE MEZCAL

$13.00

DBL ALTOS BLANCO

$24.00

DBL ALTOS REPOSADO

$26.00

DBL CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$32.00

DBL CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$24.00

DBL CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$26.00

DBL CASCO VIEJO

$28.00

DBL CLASE AZUL

DBL CORAZON BLANCO

$30.00

DBL DEL MAGUEY VIDA

$26.00

DBL EL JIMADOR BLANCO

$18.00

DBL EL JIMADOR REPOSADO

$22.00

DBL ESPOLON ANEJO

$26.00

DBL ESPOLON BLANCO

$22.00

DBL ESPOLON REPOSADO

$22.00

DBL FIDENCIO

$24.00

DBL FLIGHT

$40.00

DBL HH WELL

$16.00

DBL ILEGAL

$26.00

DBL MEDIDA

$36.00

DBL PATRON SILVER

$26.00

DBL UNION

$22.00

DBL WELL MEZCAL

$16.00

DBL WELL TEQUILA

$16.00

DBL XICARU

$22.00

Whiskey

BULLEIT

$12.00

ELIJAH CRAIG

$13.00

HH WELL WHISKEY

$8.00

JACK DANIEL'S

$9.00

JAMESON

$11.00

JEFFERSON'S

$13.00

JIM BEAM

$9.00

JIM BEAM

$9.00

JIM BEAM DC

$16.00

KNOB CREEK

$13.00

MAKER'S MARK

$12.00

MICHTER'S

$12.00

OLD OVERHOLT

$8.00

PADDY

$8.00

POWERS GOLD

$8.00

TULLAMORE DEW

$9.00

WELL WHISKEY

$8.00

WILD TURKEY

$12.00

WOODFORD RES

$13.00

DBL BULLEIT

$24.00

DBL ELIJAH CRAIG

$26.00

DBL HH WELL

$16.00

DBL JACK DANIEL'S

$18.00

DBL JAMESON

$22.00

DBL JEFFERSON'S

$26.00

DBL JIM BEAM

$18.00

DBL JIM BEAM

$18.00

DBL JIM BEAM DC

$32.00

DBL KNOB CREEK

$26.00

DBL MAKER'S MARK

$24.00

DBL MICHTER'S

$24.00

DBL OLD OVERHOLT

$16.00

DBL PADDY

$16.00

DBL POWERS GOLD

$16.00

DBL TULLAMORE DEW

$18.00

DBL WELL WHISKEY

$16.00

DBL WILD TURKEY

$24.00

DBL WOODFORD RES

$26.00

Scotch

BALVENIE 12 YR

$14.00

CONNEMARA

$13.00

DEWAR'S WHITE

$10.00

JOHNNIE BLACK

$14.00

LAPHROIG 10 YR

$15.00

MACALLAN 12 YR

$16.00

OBAN 14 RY

$17.00

WELL SCOTCH

$8.00

DBL BALVENIE 12 YR

$28.00

DBL CONNEMARA

$26.00

DBL DEWAR'S WHITE

$20.00

DBL JOHNNIE BLACK

$28.00

DBL LAPHROIG 10 YR

$30.00

DBL MACALLAN 12 YR

$32.00

DBL OBAN 14 RY

$34.00

DBL WELL SCOTCH

$16.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

AMARO ANGO

$9.00

AMARO AVERNA

$9.00

AMARO

$9.00

AMERETTO DS

$10.00

APEROL

$10.00

BAILEYS

$8.00

CAMPARI

$9.00

CHAMBOR

$9.00

COINTREAU

$8.00

CREM DE CASSIS

$9.00

CREM DE COCOA

$9.00

CYNAR

$9.00

FERNET

$10.00

GRAND MARNIER

$9.00

KAHLUA

$8.00

LILET

$9.00

LUXARDO

$9.00

PASTIS

$9.00

PEACH SCHNAPPS

$9.00

TRIPLE SEC

$8.00

Shots

Vodka Shots

GREY GOOSE SHOT

$6.00

HH WELL SHOT

$5.00

KETTLE ONE SHOT

$6.00

STOLI SHOT

$6.00

SUPER GAY SHOT

$6.00

TITO'S SHOT

$6.00

WELL SHOT

$5.00

ZU BISON SHOT

$6.00

Gin Shots

BEEFEATER SHOT

$6.00

BOTANIST SHOT

$6.00

GREENHOOK SHOT

$6.00

GUNPOWDER SHOT

$6.00

HENDRIX SHOT

$6.00

HH WELL SHOT

$5.00

TANQUERAY SHOT

$6.00

WELL SHOT

$5.00

Rum Shots

ADMIRAL NELSON COCONUT SHOT

$6.00

ADMIRAL NELSON SPICED SHOT

$6.00

APPLETON ESTATE SHOT

$6.00

BACARDI ANEJO SHOT

$6.00

BACARDI WHITE SHOT

$6.00

BRUGAL ANEJO SHOT

$6.00

CALICO JACK COCONUT SHOT

$6.00

DIAMOND COCONYT SHOT

$6.00

FLIGHT SHOT

$6.00

FLOR DE CANA SHOT

$6.00

GOSLING BLACK SEAL SHOT

$6.00

HH WELL RUM SHOT

$5.00

KRAKEN SPICED SHOT

$6.00

SAILOR JERRY SHOT

$6.00

WELL RUM SHOT

$5.00

Tequila Shots

ALTOS BLANCO SHOT

$6.00

ALTOS REPOSADO SHOT

$6.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO SHOT

$6.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO SHOT

$6.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO SHOT

$6.00

CASCO VIEJO SHOT

$6.00

CLASE AZUL SHOT

$19.00

CORAZON BLANCO SHOT

$6.00

DEL MAGUEY VIDA SHOT

$6.00

EL JIMADOR BLANCO SHOT

$6.00

EL JIMADOR REPOSADO SHOT

$6.00

ESPOLON ANEJO SHOT

$6.00

ESPOLON BLANCO SHOT

$6.00

ESPOLON REPOSADO SHOT

$9.00

FIDENCIO SHOT

$6.00

FLIGHT SHOT

$5.00

HH WELL SHOT

$6.00

ILEGAL SHOT

$6.00

MEDIDA SHOT

$8.00

PATRON SILVER SHOT

$6.00

UNION SHOT

$5.00

WELL MEZCAL SHOT

$5.00

WELL TEQUILA SHOT

$6.00

XICARU SHOT

$6.00

Whiskey Shots

BULLEIT SHOT

$6.00

HH WELL SHOT

$5.00

JIM BEAM SHOT

$6.00

KNOB CREEK SHOT

$6.00

MICHTER'S SHOT

$6.00

OLD OVERHOLT SHOT

$6.00

WELL WHISKEY SHOT

$5.00

ELIJAH CRAIG SHOT

$6.00

JACK DANIEL'S SHOT

$5.00

JAMESON SHOT

$6.00

JEFFERSON'S SHOT

$6.00

JIM BEAM SHOT

$6.00

JIM BEAM DC SHOT

$9.00

MAKER'S MARK SHOT

$9.00

PADDY SHOT

$6.00

POWERS GOLD SHOT

$6.00

TULLAMORE DEW SHOT

$6.00

WILD TURKEY SHOT

$9.00

WOODFORD RES SHOT

$9.00

Scotch Shots

BALVENIE 12 YR SHOT

$6.00

CONNEMARA SHOT

$6.00

DEWAR'S WHITE SHOT

$6.00

JOHNNIE BLACK SHOT

$6.00

LAPHROIG 10 YR SHOT

$6.00

MACALLAN 12 YR SHOT

$6.00

OBAN 14 RY SHOT

$6.00

WELL SCOTCH SHOT

$6.00

Cocktails

2nd BLOODY MARY

2nd MIMOSA

APEROL SPRITZ

$13.00

BLOODY MARY

$13.00

BRIAN WAS HERE

$15.00

CILANTRO PALOMA

$14.00

DUSTY TRAIL

$14.00

EL HOMBRE

$14.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$14.00

FROZEN MARGARITA

$14.00

FROZEN RUM PUNCH

$14.00

HERBALIST

$15.00

HH WELL COCKTAILS

$8.00

IRISH COFFEE

$12.00

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$20.00

MARGARITA

$13.00

MIMOSA

$11.00

MOJITO CLASSIC

$12.50

NEGRONI

$11.00

OLD FASHIONED

$13.00

PAPA DOBLE

$15.00

ROSEMARY HALLTINI

$15.00

SANGERETTO SOUR

$15.00

Beer

Draft Beer

DRAFT FOUNDERS SOLID GOLD

$7.00

DRAFT GOLDEN MONKEY

$10.00

DRAFT GUINNESS

$9.00

DRAFT HARPOON IPA

$7.00

DRAFT HAZY LIL THING

$8.00

DRAFT HH FOUNDERS

$5.00

DRAFT HH HARPOON

$5.00

DRAFT HH INTERBORO IPA

$5.00

DRAFT HH UFO

$5.00

DRAFT INTERBORO IPA

$9.00

DRAFT LIC CODED TILES

$9.00

DRAFT PILSNER

$9.00

DRAFT UFO WHITE

$7.00

Bottles/Cans

CLAUSTHALLER

$8.00

AMSTEL LIGHT

$8.00

MAGNERS

$7.00

AUSTIN DRY CIDER

$8.00

AUSTIN BO CIDER

$8.00

EBBS KOLSCH NO.2

$8.00

TECATE

$5.00

SUNDAY

$6.00

TINY JUICY

$8.00

ZOMBIE DUST

$11.00

MILLER HIGH LIFE

$5.00

CORONA

$7.00

MONTAUK SELTZER

$8.00

Wine

Red

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$11.00

COTE DU RHONE

$11.00

BTL CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$42.00

BTL COTE DU RHONE

$42.00

White

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$11.00

CHARDONNAY

$11.00

BTL SAUVIGNON BLANC

$42.00

BTL CHARDONNAY

$42.00

Rosé

ROSE

$11.00

BTL ROSE

$42.00

Sparkling

PROSECCO

$11.00

PROSECCO

$42.00

N/A Beverages

CLUB SODA

$3.00

COKE

$2.00

CRANBERRY

$4.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00

GUAVA

$7.00

HOT COFFEE

$4.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

ICED COFFEE

$4.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

LEMONADE

$6.00

LIAM TEA

$7.00

LIMEADE

$6.00

MR PALMER

$6.00

OJ

$4.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00

SPICY JUICE

$6.00

SPRITE

$2.00