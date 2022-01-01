Jackson Heights restaurants you'll love
The Queensboro
80-02 Northern Boulevard, Jackson Heights
|Popular items
|Fillet 'o fish sandwich
|$16.00
Panko-crusted hake on potato bun with LTO, American cheese and tartar sauce with fries.
|Brussels salad
|$14.00
With pomelo, coconut, peanut, jalapeño, lemongrass.
|Roasted jerk chicken & two sides
|$18.00
Two pieces of dark meat chicken seasoned with Jamaican jerk spices.
Comes with two sides of your choice.
Shahi Darbar
72-24 Broadway, Jackson Heights
|Popular items
|Shawarma
|$6.99
Tender shavings of marinated beef with spices, broiled on a rotisserie and thinly sliced. Includes mint/ yoghurt sauce, onions over a bed of shredded lettuce rolled with a soft pita bread. Not to be missed!
|Naan
|$1.49
Traditional oven-baked flatbread.
|Shahi Gyro
|$6.99
Tender seasoned beef/ lamb with Mediterranean herbs and spices and thinly sliced from the stacked vertical rotisserie with onions and bell peppers. Served over flavorful rice, pita bread or fresh salad. Perfect meal if you are looking for something not spicy yet full of flavors
Pio Pio 5
84-21 Northern Blvd, JACKSON HEIGHTS
|Popular items
|Arroz Chaufa
|$18.00
Peruvian style fried rice mixed with chicken, eggs, bean sprouts, scallions, soy sauce
|Aji Verde Grande
|$6.00
our famous "Green Sauce"
|Ensalada de Avocado
|$8.00
Sliced avocado, tomatoes, onions, mixed greens, housemade dressing
Espresso 77
3557 77th St, Jackson Heights
|Popular items
|Bagel
|$3.00
Just. the bagel - not toasted, nothing on it!
|Bagel w/ Topping
|$4.00
|12oz Latte
|$4.40
Chiflez Pisco House
95-02 Roosevelt Ave, Flushing
|Popular items
|Chaufa de Mariscos
|$21.00
Chuafa rice sauteed with shrimp, mussels, clams and calamari
|Trucha A La Plancha
|$22.00
Butterfly cut trout pan fried served with rice, avocado salad & green plantains
|Bandeja Pechuga Asada
|$18.00
Grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans, plantains, salad & avocado
Uncle Peters Bar & Grill
83-15 Northern Blvd, Jackson Heights
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken
|$26.00
Topped with Avocado, Tomato, & Red Onion Salad, Roasted Rosemary Potato Medley
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$17.00
Peas, Parmesan Cheese, Cream Sauce
|Caprese Bruschetta
|$12.00
Diced Tomato, Red Onion, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic Parmesan Bread, Balsamic Glaze Drizzle
Yeras Restaurant Sports Bar
86-09 Northern Blvd, Jackson Heights
Bocaito Cafe & Wine Bar
81-15 Northern Blvd, Jackson Heights
|Popular items
|TOSTONES CON ROPA VIEJA
|$15.00
FRIED PLANTAINS, TOPPED WITH ROPA VIEJA, SERVED WITH GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO & SOUR CREAM
|PICADA COLOMBIANA
|$54.00
SKIRT STEAK, CHORIZO, CHICHARRON, AREPAS, EMPANADAS, TOSTONES
|AREPITAS CON ROPA VIEJA
|$16.00
SWEET CORN CAKES , TOPPED WITH SHREDDED FLANK STEAK, CHORIZO,GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM
Pio Pio 2 Salon - Jackson Heights
8402 NORTHERN BLVD, JACKSON HEIGHTS
Amaru Pisco Bar
8413 Northern Blvd, Jackson Heights
Prohibition NY
86-01 Northern Blvd, Jackson Heights