Jackson Heights restaurants you'll love

Jackson Heights restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Jackson Heights

Jackson Heights's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Indian
Juice & Smoothies
Gastropubs
Latin American
Must-try Jackson Heights restaurants

The Queensboro image

SALADS

The Queensboro

80-02 Northern Boulevard, Jackson Heights

Avg 4.8 (1827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fillet 'o fish sandwich$16.00
Panko-crusted hake on potato bun with LTO, American cheese and tartar sauce with fries.
Brussels salad$14.00
With pomelo, coconut, peanut, jalapeño, lemongrass.
Roasted jerk chicken & two sides$18.00
Two pieces of dark meat chicken seasoned with Jamaican jerk spices.
Comes with two sides of your choice.
More about The Queensboro
Shahi Darbar image

 

Shahi Darbar

72-24 Broadway, Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shawarma$6.99
Tender shavings of marinated beef with spices, broiled on a rotisserie and thinly sliced. Includes mint/ yoghurt sauce, onions over a bed of shredded lettuce rolled with a soft pita bread. Not to be missed!
Naan$1.49
Traditional oven-baked flatbread.
Shahi Gyro$6.99
Tender seasoned beef/ lamb with Mediterranean herbs and spices and thinly sliced from the stacked vertical rotisserie with onions and bell peppers. Served over flavorful rice, pita bread or fresh salad. Perfect meal if you are looking for something not spicy yet full of flavors
More about Shahi Darbar
Pio Pio 5 image

 

Pio Pio 5

84-21 Northern Blvd, JACKSON HEIGHTS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Arroz Chaufa$18.00
Peruvian style fried rice mixed with chicken, eggs, bean sprouts, scallions, soy sauce
Aji Verde Grande$6.00
our famous "Green Sauce"
Ensalada de Avocado$8.00
Sliced avocado, tomatoes, onions, mixed greens, housemade dressing
More about Pio Pio 5
Espresso 77 image

 

Espresso 77

3557 77th St, Jackson Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel$3.00
Just. the bagel - not toasted, nothing on it!
Bagel w/ Topping$4.00
12oz Latte$4.40
More about Espresso 77
Chiflez Pisco House image

 

Chiflez Pisco House

95-02 Roosevelt Ave, Flushing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chaufa de Mariscos$21.00
Chuafa rice sauteed with shrimp, mussels, clams and calamari
Trucha A La Plancha$22.00
Butterfly cut trout pan fried served with rice, avocado salad & green plantains
Bandeja Pechuga Asada$18.00
Grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans, plantains, salad & avocado
More about Chiflez Pisco House
Uncle Peters Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Uncle Peters Bar & Grill

83-15 Northern Blvd, Jackson Heights

Avg 4.6 (1510 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken$26.00
Topped with Avocado, Tomato, & Red Onion Salad, Roasted Rosemary Potato Medley
Fettuccine Alfredo$17.00
Peas, Parmesan Cheese, Cream Sauce
Caprese Bruschetta$12.00
Diced Tomato, Red Onion, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic Parmesan Bread, Balsamic Glaze Drizzle
More about Uncle Peters Bar & Grill
Juice N’ Shake image

 

Juice N’ Shake

78-14 Roosevelt Avenue, Jackson Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Juice N’ Shake
Yeras Restaurant Sports Bar image

 

Yeras Restaurant Sports Bar

86-09 Northern Blvd, Jackson Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Yeras Restaurant Sports Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Bocaito Cafe & Wine Bar

81-15 Northern Blvd, Jackson Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
TOSTONES CON ROPA VIEJA$15.00
FRIED PLANTAINS, TOPPED WITH ROPA VIEJA, SERVED WITH GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO & SOUR CREAM
PICADA COLOMBIANA$54.00
SKIRT STEAK, CHORIZO, CHICHARRON, AREPAS, EMPANADAS, TOSTONES
AREPITAS CON ROPA VIEJA$16.00
SWEET CORN CAKES , TOPPED WITH SHREDDED FLANK STEAK, CHORIZO,GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM
More about Bocaito Cafe & Wine Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Pio Pio 2 Salon - Jackson Heights

8402 NORTHERN BLVD, JACKSON HEIGHTS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Pio Pio 2 Salon - Jackson Heights
Restaurant banner

 

Amaru Pisco Bar

8413 Northern Blvd, Jackson Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Amaru Pisco Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Prohibition NY

86-01 Northern Blvd, Jackson Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Prohibition NY
