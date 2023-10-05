Spend $100, save $5
SAVEMORE4563
Copied!
Spend $100, save $5
SAVEMORE4563
Copied!

Beverages

Draft Beers

20. Peach Goggle

$8.00

19. Strawberry Crush

$8.00

18. Tropical Pineapple

$8.00

17. Lagunitas

$7.00

16. Pacifico

$7.00

15. House Lager

$6.00

14. Modelo

$6.00

13. Mandatory Pumpkin

$8.00

12. 12am Ferry

$9.00

11. Crispy Culture

$8.00Out of stock

10. Stella

$7.00

9. Mango Cart

$8.00

8.Toasted Lager

$7.00

7. Big Wave

$9.00

6. Heineken

$7.00

5. Hazy Beer Hug

$8.00

4. Code Pink

$8.00

3. Mother Pumpkin Ale

$8.00

2. Softly Magic Spells

$9.00

1. Guinness

$9.00Out of stock

Can Beers

Corona Can

$8.00

Modelo Can

$8.00

Cocktails

Passion Punch

$14.00

White Rum, malibu, pineapple, passion fruit and a splash of grenadine juice.

Aparita

$14.00

Tequila, fresh lime, pineapple, triple sec and aperol.

Bittersweet symphony

$14.00

Well whiskey, pineapple, simple syrup, aromatic bitters and a splash of fresh lime juice.

Eva’s sins

$14.00

Well vodka, sassy apple sour mixed with orange juice.

Fairy’s tale

$14.00

Muddled blueberries, butterfly pea & lavender infused gin, splash fresh lime and simple syrup.

Blue French Horn

$14.00

Gin, muddled blueberry, syrup, seltzer

Mimosa

$9.00

Champagne and orange juice

QBF fruity tonic

$14.00

Gin & Tonic Sour mix

Spicy Jalapeno margarita

$14.00

Patron, fresh jalapenos, fresh lime juice, passion fruit, Tajin.

Cucumber Martini

$14.00

Bombay, fresh cucumber, Fresh lime, Rosemary

Freedom

$14.00

Aperol, lime, blue curacao, coconut red bull

Coconut Red bull mojito

$14.00

Rum, lime, mint, coconut red bull

Watermelon red bull Mojito

$14.00

Rum, lime, mint, watermelon red bull

Margarita

$14.00

Tequila, lemon and lime juice, syrup, salt

Holy Water

$14.00

Vodka, rum, peach schnapps, blue Curacao, sour mix, pineapple and lemon juice

Sangria Rush

$14.00

Tequila, cabernet sauvignon, triple sec. syrup, lime juice

Pain killer

$14.00

Rum Coconut, Bacardi, Pineapple juice, orange juice

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Aperol, orange prosecco club soda

Maker’s Manhattan

$14.00

Maker’s Mark Bourbon, sweet Vermouth cherry juice, cherries

Berry Lemonade

$14.00

Tito’s, strawberry, fresh lemon and lime, Agave

Soft Drinks

Coka Cola

$2.50

Seltzer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Water

$5.00

Diet Coka

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Redbull

$8.00

Beer Tower

Heineken Tower

$55.00

Stella Tower

$55.00

House Lager Tower

$55.00

Modelo Tower

$55.00

Corona Tower

$55.00

Mango Cart Tower

$65.00

Softly Magic Spell Tower

$70.00

Beer Flight

Beer Flight

$12.00

Menu

*Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, herb croutons & parmigiano Reggiano cheese on the top with Caesar dressing.

Queens Cobb Salad

$16.00

Mix greens, white cheddar, smoked chicken, applewood-smoked bacon and balsamic vinaigrette.

*Burgers

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Beer braised BBQ Berkshire pork with cabbage slaw and pickles on a Pretzel Bun.

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Vegan patty, lettuce & tomatoes with chipotle aioli on a Brioche Bun.

Cheers Burger

$15.00

8oz Beef patty 80/20 blend with American cheese and mayonnaise on a Brioche Bun.

TNB Burger

$17.00

8oz Beef patty 80/20 blend, lettuce & tomatoes, bacon, and Monterey pepper jack cheese with chipotle aioli sauce on a Pretzel Bun.

QBF Burger

$18.00

8oz Beef patty 80/20 blend, lettuce & tomatoes, jam, fried egg, cheddar cheese with mayonnaise on a Brioche Bun

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy or grilled chicken with lettuce & tomatoes, pickles and mayonnaise.

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

Thinly slice steak, roasted peppers, onions with cheese sauce and mayonnaise.

BLT Sandwich

$11.00

Apple wood smoked Bacon, Lettuce & tomatoes with Mayonnaise and French fries, on a white bread.

QBF Hot Dog

$10.00

12” Hotdog on a Brioche Bun with coleslaw, mustard, ketchup & mayonnaise on the top.

*Side

French Fries

$6.00

Brussel Sprout

$7.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Mashed Potato

$7.00

Yucca

$5.00

Bacon

$7.00

Asparagus

$5.00

*Grill

Skirt Steak

$35.00

Grilled outside skirt steak served with Brussel Sprout and Fried Yuca with Chimichurri sauce on the Side.

NY Strip steak

$33.00

Grilled NY Strip Steak served with Mash Potatoes and Asparagus.

BBQ Ribs

$24.00

Pork Spareribs with Beer BBQ Sauce on the top and coleslaw.

Pork Chop

$25.00

Grilled pork chop with salad and mashed potatoes with brown sauce on top.

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Beer Butter Fish with Tartar Sauce and French Fries.

*Pasta

Fusilli Bolognese

$19.00

Fusilli pasta tossed in a rich and savory meat sauce, then drizzled with a creamy basil sauce for a touch of freshness and flavor.

Penne alla Vodka

$18.00

Perfectly hearty and tender penne pasta is tossed with a creamy and vibrant marinara sauce based and vodka infused sauce that’s seasoned with fresh Basil and parmesan.

Rigatoni Shrimp

$23.00

Shrimp rigatoni tossed in a tomato sauce with fresh basil, garlic and a splash of white wine.

Linguine Carbonara

$17.00

Silky linguine with crispy bacon in a super creamy and cheesy sauce.

Mac ‘n’ Cheese

$15.00

A rich and creamy dish consisting of macaroni pasta mixed with a cheesy sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$21.00

Crispy breaded chicken breast smothered with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese, oven-baked and served with mini penne pasta in a zesty marinara sauce.

*Appetizers

Fried beef ravioli

$12.00

Beef ravioli dredged in seasoned breadcrumbs, deep-fried, served with house marinara sauce.

Chicken Wings

$15.00

SELECT YOUR SAUCE: Sweet chili, Buffalo, Thai Sauce, BBQ, Mango habanero, Garlic Parmesan

QBF Steak Tidbits

$18.00

Grilled Angus NY strip steak, over garlic bread, caramelized onion, pepper jack cheese and homemade Au Jus sauce.

QBF Nachos

$16.00

White corn tortilla chips, home-made cheese sauce, black beans, radish, sour cream, pickles, red onions with Pico de Gallo.

Animal Fries

$10.00

French fries, hot dog sausage, with cheese sauce and Pico de Gallo on the top.

Mini Crab Cakes

Mini Crab Cakes

$14.00

Maryland style crab cakes with mustard, Served with a drop of chipotle aioli on the top.

Calamari

$14.00

Deep fried calamari Italian style. Served with house marinara sauce as dipping sauce and lemon.

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Fresh shrimp dipped in beer batter, then rolled in an aromatic combination of coconut flakes, breadcrumbs and spices. Served with sweet chili-mango sauce.

Kids Menu

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Mini Cheese Burger

$14.00

Hot Dog

$14.00

Chicken Finger

$14.00

Cesar Salad

$14.00

Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$4.00

Chorizo Taco

$4.00

Desserts

Dessert

Tres Leches

$7.50

Cheesecake

$8.50

Chocolate Mousse

$7.50

Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Bottle Service

Bottle Service Weekend

Aguardiente 1/2

$60.00

Aguardiente 750ml

$120.00

Buchanan's 12yrs 1/2

$100.00

Buchanan's 12yrs 750ml

$200.00

Buchanan's 18yrs 750ml

$300.00

Casa Amigo blanco 750ml

$200.00

Casa Amigo reposado 750ml

$240.00

Classe Azul 750ml

$550.00

Don Julio Blanco 1/2

$100.00

Don Julio Blanco 750ml

$200.00

Don Julio reposado 750ML

$280.00

Don Julio Anejo 750ML

$260.00

Don Julio 1942 bottle

$550.00

J.W. Blue label Bottle

$650.00

J.W. Black Label Bottle

$200.00

J.W. Gold Label Bottle

$240.00

Hennessy Bottle

$200.00

Moet Brust

$200.00

Moet Ice

$240.00

Moet Imperial

$200.00

Grey Goose Bottle

$200.00

Titos Bottle

$200.00

Ron Viejo de Caldas Bottle

$150.00

Liqour

Whiskey

Jameson

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Hennessy Vs

$12.00

Buchanan's 12yrs

$12.00

Buchanan's 18yrs

$18.00

Bulleit Bourban

$12.00

Dewars 12

$12.00

Fireball

$10.00

Hennessy VSOP

$14.00

J.W. Black Label

$12.00

J.W. Gold Label

$14.00

J.W. Blue Label

$30.00

Machallan 12

$18.00

Machallan 18

$35.00

Maker's Mark

$13.00

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Tequila

Casa Amigo Blanco

$12.00

Casa Amigo Reposado

$13.00

Don julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

DJ 1942

$35.00

Classe Azul

$35.00

Patron

$12.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Gin

Well Gin

$10.00

Bombay

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Rum

Malibu

$12.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Ron Viejo de Caldas

$12.00

Burgal Extra Viejo

$12.00

Wine

House Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

House Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Malbec

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Liqour

Aguardientge

$10.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

fernet

$10.00