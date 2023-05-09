Restaurant header imageView gallery

D'Antigua

8416 Northern Blvd

Jackson Heights, NY 11372

Bar Menu

D'Antigua Cocktails

Margarita Frozen D

Margarita Rocks D

Pina Colada D

Rum, Pineapple Juice, Homemade Colada Mix

Mojito D

Amaluna D

$13.00

Vodka, Lime, Syrup, Blueberry Puree, Mint, Elderflower Liquor

Negroni D

$14.00

House Gin, Sweet Vermouth, Campari

Mangonada D

$13.00

Infused Jalapeno Tequila, Mango, Lime Juice, Agave, Orange Liquor, Tajin Rim

Smoky Raspberry D

$14.00

Vodka, Raspberries, Thyme, Lime Juice, Syrup, Pineapple Juice, Elder Flower Liquor, Orange Bitters

Passion Bubble Tea D

$14.00

Vodka, Green Tea Syrup, Elderflower, Passion Fruit, Lime, Tapioca Pearls

Ferrocarril De Antioquia D

$13.00

Antioqueno Aguardiente, Guanabana, Lime, Mint, Syrup, Angustura Bitters

Mr. D'antigua D

$13.00

Vodka. Basil, Lime, Agave

Ms D'antigua D

$13.00

Jack Daniel's Apple, Elderflower Liquor, Gin, Granadine, Club Soda

Me Enamore D

$14.00

Malibu-Rum, Banana, Rasberries, Coconut, Pineapple Juice

Canelazo D

$13.00

Captain Morgan, Jairo's Aguapanela

Chuy Te Da Alas D

$14.00

Vodka, Peach Snaps, Orange Juice, Red Bull

Beer D

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Club Colombia

$8.00

Heineken

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Guinness

$8.00

Xx Lager

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Heineken 00

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Classic Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$13.00

Appletini

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$13.00

Champagne Cocktail

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$14.00

Gimlet

$13.00

Greyhound

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Hurricane

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julep

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Mudslide

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Rob Roy

$13.00

Screwdriver

$13.00

Sea Breeze

$13.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Whiskey Smash

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

White Russian

$13.00

Blue long island

$15.00

Draft Beer

Samuel Adams (Lager)

$9.00

Blue Moon (Belgian)

$9.00

Goose Island (Ipa)

$9.00

Single Cut (Ipa)

$9.00

Pacifico (Lager Blond)

$9.00

Stela Artois (Pilsner)

$9.00

Voodoo Ranger (Ipa)

$9.00

Blue Point (Toasted Lager)

$9.00

Red Wine D

Merlot Btl

$36.00

Merlot Gl

$10.00

Cabernet Btl

$36.00

Cabernet Gl

$10.00

Malbec Btl

$36.00

Malbec Gl

$10.00

Pinot Noit Btl

$40.00

Pinot Noir Gl

$11.00

Shiraz Btl

$36.00

Shiraz Gl

$10.00

White Wine D

Pinot Grigio Btl

$36.00

Pinot Grigio Gl

$10.00

Chardonnay Btl

$36.00

Chardonnay Gl

$10.00

Savignon Blanc Btl

$36.00

Savignon Blanc Gl

$10.00

White Zinfandel Btl

$32.00

White Zinfandel Gl

$9.00

Sangria D

Red Sangria Pitcher

$42.00

Red Sangria Gl

$10.00

White Sangria Pitcher

$42.00

White Sangria Gl

$10.00

Comedy Cocktails D

Margarita E

$21.00

Margarita bulldog E

$27.00

Mojito E

$14.00

Mr Dantigua E

$14.00

Amaluna E

$13.00

Passion Bubble E

$14.00

Mangonada E

$14.00

Sangria Gl E

$12.00

Smoky E

$14.00

Beers E

$8.00

Dinner

Appetizers

Guacamole D

$9.00

Arepa Bites D

$12.00

Three Arepas, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Green & Rosada Sals

Picada D’antigua D

$14.00

Chicken Flautas & Chimichangas, Sour Cream, Marinada Sauce, Cheese Nacho, Pico De Gallo

Alitas De Pollo D

$14.00+

Nachos D

$12.00+

Crispy Corn Chips, Mozzarella Cheese, Guacamole, Beans, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo

Empanadas D

$15.00

Four Home Made Beef Empanadas

Elote D

$5.00

Grilled Corn, Cotija Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Tajin Salt

D’antigua Salad D

$12.00+

Mix Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumber, Daikon, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Corn Chips

Picadera D

$17.00

Papa Criolla, Yucca Fries, Chorizo, Morcilla, Chicharron

Salchipapa D

$10.00

Salchiyucca D

$10.00

Maicitos D

$12.00

Camarones al ajillo D

$16.00

Nuggets & Fries D

$12.00

Flaautas Event

$12.00

Burritos + Quesadillas

Burrito D

$10.00

Pico De Gallo, Cream, Mozzarella, Crema, Guacamole, Veggies, Rice & Bean, House Salad

Burrito Bowl D

$10.00

Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Mayo, Guacamole, Veggies, Rice & Bean

Chicken Quinoa Bowl D

$14.00

Quinoa, Rosted Almonds, Dried Cranberry, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Honey Mustard, Grilled Chicken

Quesadillas

$10.00

Flour Tortilla, Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo

Arepas & Patacones D

Arepa D

$9.00

Patacon D

$9.00

Arepa Con Todo D

$16.00

Patacon Con Todo D

$16.00

Arepa Hawaiana D

$13.00

Arepa De Carnitas D

$14.00

Arepa Ranchera D

$14.00

Hamburepa D

$14.00

Family Meal

Tacos

Tacos Pescado

$15.00

Tempura Baja Style, Chipoptle Mayo, Cole Slaw, Scallions, Flour Tortilla

Tacos Carnitas

$14.00

Roasted Pork, Cilantro, Onions, Radish

Tacos Pollo

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo

Tacos Camarones

$16.00

Tempura Shrimp, Coles Slaw, Chipotle Mayo, Scallions, Flour Tortilla

Tacos Steak

$15.00

Grilled Steak, Onion, Cilantro, Radish

Tacos Veggies

$12.00

Zucchini-Squash, Corn, Epazote, Tomatoes, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo

Main Course

Churrasco D

$31.00

12oz Shell Steak, Papa Criolla, Sauteed Veggies, Chimichurri

Arroz Chaufa D

$22.00+

Milanesa D

$22.00

Breaded Chicken Breast, Sweet Plantains, Rice, Virginia Ham, Melted Swiss Cheese

Salmon D

$27.00

10oz Atlantic Grilled Salmon, Mashed Potatoes, Sauteed Vegetables

Fajitas D

$24.00

Choice Of Chicken, Steak Or Mix Red And Green Bell Peppers, Onions Mozzarella, Rice, Beans, Corn Tortillas

Jalea D

$40.00

Traditional Peruvian Fried Sea Food, Yucca Fries, Salsa Criolla

Picada Mixta D

$45.00

Colombian Picadera, Steak, Chicken, Sausage, Pork Belly, Papa Criolla, Fried Sausage, French Fries, Yucca, Blood Sausage, Salsas

Lomo Saltado D

$27.00

Fillet Steak Strips, Soy Sauce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Rice & Potatoes Fries

Pollo En Champinones D

$24.00

Pan Seared Chicken, White Rice, Mushroom Creamy Sauce, Sauteed Veggies

Burger + Hot Dog

D’antigua Burger D

$16.00

Bacon, Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mushrooms Onions-Peppers, Bun, American Cheese, French Fries

Chuy’s Burger D

$17.00

Ham, Chipotle Mayo, Guacamole, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Bun, Sweet Patatoes Fries

Cheese Burger D

$14.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, American Cheese, Mayo, Ketchup, Bun, French Fries

Hawaiian Burger D

$16.00

Pineapple, Ham, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Bun, French Fries

D’antigua Perro D

$12.00

Bacon, Mozzarela, Potaoes Chips, Salsas, French Fries

Perro Hawaiano D

$13.00

Pineapple, Mozzarella, Potatoes Chips, Sweet Potatoes Fries

Dantigua Perro event

$9.00

Perro Hawaiian event

$9.00

Dessert

Churros

$7.00

Two Fried Dough, Cinnamon Sugar Dusted, Vanilla Ice Cream

Tres Leches

$7.00

Spongie Cake, Wipped Cream, Berries Pico

Cheese Cake

$7.00

New York Style Cheese Cake, Wipped Cream

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Home Made Chocolate Cake, Wipped Cream

Obleas

$8.00

Colombian Style Waffle, Berries-Arequipe Spread, Queso Fresco

Soft Drinks D

Smoothies D

Fresh Limonade

Domestic Can Soda

$2.50

Imported Can Soda

$3.00

Red Bull Can

$5.00

Pellegrino LG

$10.00

Sides

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potatoes Fries

$5.00

Yucca

$4.00

Guacamole

$3.00

Sweet Plantains

$4.00

Dinner Spirit Menu

Appetizer

Guacamole

$11.95

Avocado, Jalapenos, Onions, Cilantro, Lime Juice

Camarones Al Ajillo

$15.95

Sauteed Shrimp, Garlic Sauce, Toasted Bread

Picadera

$16.95

Meat Assorted, Grilled Colombian Chorizo, Blood Sausage, Chicharron, Fries, Yucca Fries

Elote

$5.95

Street Grilled Corn, Chipotle Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Tajin Salt

Crunchy Tempura Shrimp Salad

$16.95

Red And Green Cabbage, Roasted Almonds, Jicama, Carrots, Radish, Sesame Lemon Dressing, Shrimp Tempura

Sopa De Tortilla

$10.95

Pulled Chicken, Guajillo Tomato Sauce, Crispy Tortilla, Queso Fresco, Avocado

Consome De Pollo

$9.95

Chicken Broth, Zuchinni, Squash, Carrots, Corn, Potatoes, Celery, Pulled Chicken

Spirit Salad

$9.95

Mix Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Radish, Carrots, Antichokes, Queso Fresco, Dressing

Seafood Bar

Cocktail De Camaron

$15.95

D’antigua Cocktail Sauce, Cooked Shrimp, Avocado, Pico De Gallo, Crackers

Aguachile

$16.95

Citrus Cured Shrimp, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Jalapenos, Corn Tostadas

Oysters SP

$1.50

Mussels

Seafood Tower

$65.95

Dozen Oyters, Half Dozen Mussels, Cocktail De Camaron, Ceviche Mixto

Ceviche Mixto

$17.95

Market-Fresh Fish Of The Day, Shrimp, Calamari, Leche De Tigre, Canchas, Sweet Potatoes

Jalea

$42.95

Peruvian Style Fried Seafood, Salsa Criolla

Cheese And Meat Board

Tabla De Queso

$17.95

Manchego, Tetilla, Goat Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Figs Jam, Seasonal Fruits, Artisanal Bread

Tabla De Carnes

$19.95

Cantinpalo, Dried Chorizo, Sopressata, Prosciutto Ham, Kalamata Olives, Figs Jam, Seasonal Fruits, Artisanal Bread

Tabla Mixta

$24.95

Manchego, Tetilla, Goat Cheese, Cantinpalo, Dried Chorizo, Sopressata, Prossuitto Ham, Kalamata Olives, Figs Jam, Seasonal Fruits, Artisanal Bread

Main Courses

Churrasco Ala Parrilla

$31.00

12oz Grill Shell Steak, Sauteed Vegetables, Papa Criolla, Home-Made Chimichurri

Branzino

$23.50

Pan Seared Branzino, Butter Lemon Sauce, String Beans, Sweet Potato Puree

Enchiladas Rojas

$23.95

Pulled Chicken, Home Made Dried Pepper Red Sauce, Lettuce, Crema, Queso Fresco, Corn Tortilla

Baby Back Ribs

$24.95

Baby Back Ribs, Bbq Tamarind Sauce, Papa Huancaina, Sauteed Collard Green

Bacon Cheese Burger

$17.95

8oz Ground Beef, Bacon, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Onions, Lettuce, Mayo, Ketchup, Briochette French Fries

Milanesa De Pollo

$24.95

Breaded Chicken Breast, Sweet Plantains, Arroz Verde, House Salad

Camarones Tacos

$16.95

Tempura Baja Style Shrimp, Chipotle Mayo Slaw, Flour Tortillas, Radish

Sides

Papa Criolla

$6.00

Papa Huacaina

$7.00

Sweet Plantains

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

String Beans

$7.00

Arroz Verde

$6.00
Latin American lounge & restaurant offering live entertainment & TV sports in relaxed surroundings.

8416 Northern Blvd, Jackson Heights, NY 11372

