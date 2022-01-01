Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Chiflez Pisco House

review star

No reviews yet

95-02 Roosevelt Ave

Flushing, NY 11372

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Ceviche Ecuadorian
Passion Fruit Mango Orange Juice Blend
Sopa De Mariscos

Appetizers

Patacon Con Guacamole

Patacon Con Guacamole

$14.00

Crispy thick fried green plantain chips with fresh guacamole

Chiflez con Guacamole

Chiflez con Guacamole

$14.00

Thin crispy green plantain chips with fresh guacamole

3 Mash Green w/ guacamole & shrimp | 3 Canasta Platano guacamole & Camaron

3 Mash Green w/ guacamole & shrimp | 3 Canasta Platano guacamole & Camaron

$14.00
3 Mash Green w/ Sauteed steak & cheese | 3 Canasta Verde c/ Carne & Queso

3 Mash Green w/ Sauteed steak & cheese | 3 Canasta Verde c/ Carne & Queso

$14.00

Green plantains fried and stuffed with sauteed steak and cheese.

Mash Green Cheese Arepa | Arepa De Platano Verde

Mash Green Cheese Arepa | Arepa De Platano Verde

$12.00
Cassava Beef Arepa | Arepa De Yuca Con Carne

Cassava Beef Arepa | Arepa De Yuca Con Carne

$12.00
Green Plantain Empanada w/cheese | Empanada de Verde

Green Plantain Empanada w/cheese | Empanada de Verde

$6.00
Flour Empanada w/cheese | Empanada De Viento de Queso

Flour Empanada w/cheese | Empanada De Viento de Queso

$3.50

Flour Beef Empanada | Empanada de Carne

$3.50

Flour Chicken Empanada | Empanada de pollo

$3.50
Beef Quesadilla | de Res

Beef Quesadilla | de Res

$12.00

Beef and steak quesadilla served with sour cream, guacamole & pico.

Chicken Quesadilla | de pollo

$12.00

Patacon Pisao Steak | Con Carne

$12.00

Patacon Pisao with Shrimp | Con Camaron

$12.00

Humita

$6.00

Fried Humita | Humita Frita

$7.50

Humita Frita Con Queso | Fried Humita With Cheese

$9.00

Chifles solos

$5.00

Maduros Con Queso

$6.00

Yuca A la Huancahina

$12.00

Bolones

Mash Green Bolon W/ Pork Rind

Mash Green Bolon W/ Pork Rind

$9.00
Mash Green Bolon

Mash Green Bolon

$8.00

3 Mini Bolones w/ cheese \ Con Queso

$12.00

3 Mini Bolones w/ cheese & chicharon

$12.00

Salchipapa

Salchipapa

$10.00

Salchipapa Montañera

$14.00

Papi Pollo

$13.00

Papi Camaron

$13.00

Papas Con Pescado | Fries w/ Fish

$13.00

Order Of Fries | O. de Papa frita

$6.00

Criollo

Lomo Saltado Peruano

Lomo Saltado Peruano

$23.00

Skirt steak sauteed with Pisco, tomato, onions and veal stock. Served over steak cut fries and white rice.

Bistec Ecuatoriano

Bistec Ecuatoriano

$19.00

Fried marinated steak sauteed with tomato & onions served with rice, fries and a fried egg.

Guatita

$18.00
Tripa Mishky

Tripa Mishky

$21.00

Grilled Tripe served with golden potatoes and avocado salad

Mote Pillo Con Carne

$19.00
Bandeja De Carne Asada

Bandeja De Carne Asada

$19.00

Marinated grilled steak served with rice, beans, plantain, egg and avocado.

Bandeja Paisa

Bandeja Paisa

$21.00

Marinated grilled steak served with rice,beans, sweet plantain, fried egg and pork crackling & avocado.

Bistec A Lo Pobre

Bistec A Lo Pobre

$18.00

Marinated grilled steak served with rice, skin on fries, egg & sweet plantain.

Bolon C/ Bistec Encebollado

$17.00

Fajitas Steak & Chicken

$22.00
Calentado C/ Carne Asada & Maduro

Calentado C/ Carne Asada & Maduro

$16.00

Sauteed sofrito, beans and rice served with steak, sweet plantain and avocado.

Chicken | Pollo

Bandeja Pechuga Asada

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans, plantains, salad & avocado

Bandeja De Pechuga Empanizada

$18.00

Breaded chicken breast served with rice, beans, plantains and salad with avocado.

Chaufa

Chaulafan De Camaron & Choros

Chaulafan De Camaron & Choros

$21.00

Chaulafan rice sauteed with mussels and shrimp

Chaulafan

$21.00

Chaulafan rice sauteed with shrimp, chicken and beef.

Chaufa c/ Papas Fritas

$18.00

Chaufa rice sauteed with chicken and steak served with skin cut fries

Chaufa de Mariscos

Chaufa de Mariscos

$21.00

Chuafa rice sauteed with shrimp, mussels, clams and calamari

Seafood

Camarones Salteados

$21.00

Arroz Marinero

$22.00

octopus, shrimp, mussels, clams sauteed with rice, served with plantain and avocado

Corvina A La Plancha

$19.00

Seabass pan fried served with rice, green plantains and avocado salad

Filete A La Plancha

$19.00

Fish fillet served with rice, green plantain and rice.

Trucha A La Plancha

$22.00

Butterfly cut trout pan fried served with rice, avocado salad & green plantains

Arroz Marinero Peruano

$21.00

Ceviches

Ceviche Mariscos Ecudorian

$23.00

Ecuaadorian ceviche served with shrimp, octopus & calamari

Shrimp Ceviche Ecuadorian

$16.00

Ecuadorian Shrimp Ceviche

Seafood Peruvian Ceviche | Ceviche Mixto Peru

$17.00

Fish Peruvian Ceviche | Ceviche Pescado Peru

$16.00

Leche De Tigre

$23.00

Ceviche Caretillero | Peruvian Fish Ceviche w/ Calamari

$23.00

Picadas & Meats

Seafood Picada | Picada Mariscos

$29.00

Seafood Picada, fish fillets, calamari, mussels, shrimp, cassava & green plantains

Grilled Ribs Platter | Costillas Asadas

Grilled Ribs Platter | Costillas Asadas

$22.00

Grilled sliced ribs served with soft rice & skin on fries.

Jalea

Jalea

$26.00

Peruvian seasoned calamari, jumbro shrimp, green oysters and fish. Served with fried cassava & salsa criolla.

Skirt Steak | Entrana Asada

$29.00

grilled skirt steak served with rice, fries and beans

Picada Churrasqueria

$41.00

Steak Picada served with skirt steak, grilled ribs, chorizo, grilled chicken breast, fries & sweet plantain

Muslo Parillada | Chicken Thighs Platter

$24.00

Soups | Salads

Sopa De Mariscos

$19.00

Caldo De Bagre

$15.00

Caldo De Pata

$16.00

Caldo De Gallina

$16.00

Encebollado Pescado

$15.00

Encebollado Mixto

$19.00

Parihuela

$23.00

Ensalada De Aguacate

$12.00

Ensalada De Camarones C/ 3 Patacones

$16.00

Ensalada De Pechuga C/ 3 Patacones

$16.00

Aguacate Entero

$5.00

Fanesca Especial

$25.00

Pan

Pan

$1.25

Pan con Mantequilla

$1.75

Pan con Nata

$3.50

Bolsa De Pan

$4.00

Bolsa Suspiros/galletas

$2.00

Roscas Bolsa

$3.00

Galletas X3

$1.00

Guagua De Pan

$4.00

Pan De Huevo

$1.00

Pan Crema Pastelera

$0.30

Crema Pastelera Pan

$3.00

Pan Pascua

$3.00

Guaguas De Pan

$4.00

Coffee Hot Beverages

Latte L

$3.50

Latte Small

$2.50

House Coffee Small

$2.00

House Coffee Large

$2.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Espresso

$2.50

Iced Coffee Large

$4.50

Iced Caramel Frappuccino Large

$4.00

Chocolate Ecuatoriano Large

$4.50

Hot Chocolate Small

$2.50

Hot Chocolate Large

$3.50

Morocho Small

$5.00

Morocho Large

$7.00

Vaso Leche

$2.00

Te Small

$2.00

Te L

$3.00

Te w/ Milk Small

$2.50

Te w/ Milk Large

$3.50

Ice Mocha

$4.00

Caramel Latte Large

$3.50

Colada Morada 10 oz

$4.00

Colada Morada 16 oz

$6.00

Colada Morada 32 oz

$15.00

FruitJars| PinaCoVirgen

Lemonade Jar

$6.00

Pina Colada Virgen

$6.00

Strawberry Pineapple Orange Juice Blend

$6.00

Passion Fruit Mango Orange Juice Blend

$6.00

Naranja Jugo

$6.00

Coconut Strawberry Jar

$6.00

Shakes

Passion Fruit / Maracuya

$6.00

Lulo / Naranjilla

$6.00

Tree Tomato / Tomate

$6.00

Guanabana

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Blackberry/Mora

$5.00

Piña

$5.00

Fresa

$5.00

Cold Brew Tea

Mango Green Tea

$3.00

Passion Fruit Tea

$3.00

Agave & Lime Tea

$3.00

Chicha Morada Glass

$6.00

Chjicha Morada Pitcher

$20.00

Sodas

Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Colombiana

$3.00

Inca kola

$3.00

Tropical

$3.00

Sweltzer Water

$2.00

Vaso Hielo

$1.00

Agua

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!!

Website

Location

95-02 Roosevelt Ave, Flushing, NY 11372

Directions

Jackson Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
