Latin American

Mojo

504 Reviews

$$

70-20 Austin St

Forest Hills, NY 11375

Popular Items

Chicken Empanadas
Chicken Mojo*
Beef Empanadas

Dinner Apps

Arepa de vaca

Arepa de vaca

$15.00

Corn Arepas, braised beef, cheddar cheese

Baja Shrimp Tacos

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Battered shrimp, mini flour tortillas, mango slaw, avocado crema, micro cilantro

Beef Empanadas

Beef Empanadas

$12.00

2 Beef (diced up skirt steak, red onions, aji panca)

Chicken Empanadas

Chicken Empanadas

$11.00

2 Chicken (Roasted red pepper, onions, green olives, tomato paste, cilantro)

Chicken Taquitos

Chicken Taquitos

$13.00

Chicken, tomatillo, shredded Oaxaca cheese, cilantro, diced in 3 corn tortillas

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Calamar, yuca fries and pickled onions served with tartar sauce & green sauce

Guac & Chips

Guac & Chips

$11.00

Fresh homemade guacamole, tortilla chips.

Mojo Wings

Mojo Wings

$15.00

Six mild wings in a Mango buffalo glazed, served with blue cheese sauce

Veggie Tostada

$13.00

Two Corn Crispy Tortillas with refried black beans, mushrooms, corn, pickled onions, avocado crema, Oaxaca cheese, and tomatillo sauce

Croqueta de Mar

Croqueta de Mar

$15.00

Salmon, shrimp, calamar, Oaxaca cheese stuffed in a panko croquette with avocado crema & chipotle-tomato sauce

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Parmesan, Cheddar & Cream cheese sauce, Sicilian bread crumbs and parsley

Chorizo Empanadas

$10.00

Vegan Chorizo, Potatoes, Onions, Garlic, and Mozzarella, avocado pesto dipping sauce

Soup the Day

$10.00

CEVICHES

Down the Hatch

Down the Hatch

$18.00

Diced shrimp & catfish in a zesty lime juice topped with fried calamari & toasted corn

Mojo Vegan Ceviche

Mojo Vegan Ceviche

$12.00

Green mango, avocado, sweet potatoes, asparagus, onions, toasted corn, sprinkled quinoa in zesty lime juice

Salmon Tartare Tacos

Salmon Tartare Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

Cucumber, onions, watermelon radish, chili-garlic, soy wasabi aioli, micro arugula in a wonton shell

SALADS

South of the Border

South of the Border

$16.00

Baby arugula ,guacamole, roasted corn, tortilla chips, Oaxaca cheese and passion fruit vinaigrette

Avocado Flower Salad

Avocado Flower Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce nest stuffing with avocado, tomato and onion salad, jalapenos vinaigrette

Ruby Red Salad

$14.00

Pickled ruby beets, kale, endive, beets mousse, parmesan cheese with balsamic vinaigrette

MAINS

Chicken Latino Fried Rice

Chicken Latino Fried Rice

$22.00

Marinated chopped chicken , scallions, eggs, soy sauce, ginger, oyster sauce, sesame oil tossed in chopped maduros.

Veggie Latino Fried Rice

Veggie Latino Fried Rice

$17.00

Marinated veggies, scallions, eggs, soy sauce, ginger, oyster sauce, sesame oil tossed in chopped maduros

Chicken Mojo*

Chicken Mojo*

$26.00

Seared free range chicken breast beurre blanc-cream, garlic rice, black beans and maduros

Churrasco

Churrasco

$34.00

Grilled skirt steak drizzled with chimichurri sauce served with garlic rice, black beans and maduros

Quinoa Black-Bean Burger

Quinoa Black-Bean Burger

$15.00

Veggie Quinoa Black Bean Burger: Quinoa, black bean, asparagus, zucchini, red peppers, jalapeño, panko, arugula, tomato, avocado, chipotle aioli and brioche bun.

Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$22.00

Shredded Braised Beef in tomatoes, green olives, bell peppers, onions served with rice, black beans, avocado and maduros

Jumpin' Lomo*

Jumpin' Lomo*

$26.00

Stir fry angus sirloin cubes, tomatoes, red onions in a smokey soy sauce reduction served with truffle fries and garlic rice

Hongos Saltado

$20.00

Stir fry diced mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions in a Smokey soy sauce reduction served with truffle fries and garlic rice

Winter Salmon

$27.00

Pan seared Salmon, Creamy Mushrooms Arborio Rice, Seasonal Veggies, Green Pean Mint Sauce topped with Pea Tendrils

SIDES

Avocado half

$4.00

Avocado whole

$7.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Cotija Truffled Fries

$9.00

Fries

$6.00

Garlic Rice

$4.00

Grilled Veggies

$7.00

Guacamole (no chips)

$7.00

Maduros.

$4.00

Pickled Onions

$3.00

Roasted Peppers Mashed Potatoes

$7.00Out of stock

Side Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Tortillas

$5.00

Yellow Rice

$4.00

Yuca Frita con Chimichurri

$7.00

Desserts

Cuatro Leches

Cuatro Leches

$9.00

Tres leche sponge cake topped with crunchy milk.

Choco Churros

Choco Churros

$8.00

Dusted in cinnamon sugar with a hazelnut dipping sauce.

Coconut Flan

Coconut Flan

$10.00

Caramel coconut custard, whipped cream, strawberries, and toasted coconut flakes

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$11.00

Cinnamon Cookie Crust, Whipped Cream, Mezcal Pumpkin Mousse, Strawberry Caramel Pumpkin Seeds

Frozen Drinks (To Go)

Frozen Margarita TOGO

Frozen Margarita TOGO

$15.00

Tequila, Triple Sec, Agave, Lime

Frozé TOGO

Frozé TOGO

$15.00

Rose Wine, Vodka, Strawberry, Watermelon

Sangria TOGO

Sangria TOGO

$15.00

Red Wine, Vodka, Brandy, and Various Juices

Blue Hawaiian TOGO

$15.00

Pineapple, Curacao, Vodka, Rum, Coconut Water

Henny Colada

$22.00
Pina Colada TOGO

Pina Colada TOGO

$15.00

Rum, Pineapple, Coconut Cream

Rosa Azul TO GO

$15.00

Froze + Blue Hawaiian

Pink Flamingo TO GO

$15.00

Froze + Margarita

Sangarita TOGO

$15.00

Virgin Pina Colada Virgin TO GO

$11.00

NA - Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00Out of stock

Club Soda

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Fresa - Strawberry

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Limade

$6.00

Mango

$6.00

Mora - Blackberry

$6.00

OJ

$6.00

Passion Fruit

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Red Bull

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tamarind

$6.00

Virgin Mojito

$9.00

Virgin Passion Mula

$11.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$9.00

Water / Tea / Coffee

Bottled Flat Water 750ml

$9.00

Bottled Sparkling Water 750ml

$9.00

Tea

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Almond Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coffee Decaf

$3.00

Hot Coco

$5.00

CLOTHING

Skully Hat - Black

$20.00

1/4 Zip Pullover SMALL

$40.00

1/4 Zip Pullover MEDIUM

$40.00Out of stock

1/4 Zip Pullover LARGE

$40.00

1/4 Zip Pullover XL

$40.00

Long Sleeve Shirt - Black SMALL

$25.00

Long Sleeve Shirt - Black MEDIUM

$25.00

Long Sleeve Shirt - Black LARGE

$25.00

Long Sleeve Shirt - Black XL

$25.00

ACCESSORIES

MOJO Sticker 3x3 - Black

$1.00

12oz MOJO Mason Jar (No Handle)

$10.00

17oz MOJO Copper Mug

$25.00
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A Latin Experience

Website

Location

70-20 Austin St, Forest Hills, NY 11375

Directions

Mojo image
Mojo image

