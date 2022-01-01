- Home
Havana Blvd 91-01 Astoria Boulevard
91-01 Astoria Boulevard
Elmhurst, NY 11369
COMIDA DE NOCHE HAVANA
HOMEMADE GUACAMOLE
Homemade Fresh Guacamole served with chips
INDIVIDUAL PIZZA
Freshly crushed tomatoe, Mozzarella & Basil
LOADED FRIES TIJUANA
French Fries, Chorizo, Melted Cheese & Chipotle Mayo
PICADA RUMBERA
Grilled steak, chicharron, chorizo, chicken, potatoes, arena & guacamole
QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, guacamole
NACHOS HAVANA
Crispy Tortilla Chips, Beans, Cheese, Cream, Guacamole Sauce, Pico de Gallo, French Fries
Wings de Pollo
YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE: BBQ, BUFFALO, MANGO HABANERO
TACOS (3)
Chicken, Chorizo or Steak, Cilantro, Onions, & Guacamole sauce
SALADS
HOUSE SPECIALITY
TACOS DE BIRRIA
Slow Cooked Top Sirloin, Cilantro, Red Pickled Onions with Birria Soup
TACOS DE ROPA VIEJA
Shredded Skirt Steak Braised in Garlic Sause, Tomatoes, Chopped Onions & Peppers
FAT MULITA
Four Layer Birria Mulitas Served with Cilantro, Onions & Melted Cheese
CHICKEN TACOS
Sautéed Bell Peppers, Onions, Guacamole Sauce & Pico de Gallo Sauce on the Side
SPICY SHRIMP TACOS
Marinated with Spicy Peanut Sauce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Red Cabbage, Guacamole Sauce & Mexican Cream
TACOS ENSENADA
Beer-Battered FISH or SHRIMP, Pico de Gallo, Mayonnaise, Red Cabbage, Guacamole Sauce, Mexican Cream with Corn Tortillas
MAR y TIERRA TACOS
Shrimp, Skirt Steak, Cheese, Sautéed Onions, Guacamole Sauce
TACOS de ENTRAÑA
Skirt Steak, Sautéed Onions, Fresh Guacamole, & Pico de Gallo
CARNITAS TACOS
Confit Pork, Sautéed Onions & Jalapeños
TOSTONES CIELITO
Your Choice of Birria or Ropa Vieja Topped with Melted Cheese
HAVANA SANDWICH
Traditional Pressed Cuban Sandwich, Filled with Mexican Carnitas, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mustard and Fries
BRUNCH
DESSERTS
NIGHT FOOD MENU
CEViCHES
MANGO HABANERO SHRIMP COCKTAIL
Sensation Mango, Pico de Gallo, Cucumber, Avocado & Homemade Mango Habanero Sauce
CULICHI SEAFOOD COCKTAIL
Seafood Mix Broth, Shrimp, Octopus, Homemade Cocktail Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Cucumber & Avocado
AGUACHILES MAZATLAN
RED CHILTEPIN or GREEN SERRANO: Shrimp, Octopus, Cucumber, Red Onions, Avocado, Cilantro, Fresh Lime Broth
CHE-CEVICHE
Aphrodisiac Seafood Mixed Ceviche
TEQUILA
WHISKEY
CORDIALS
COCKTAILS
El Mulato
Margariata de la Havana
Hemingway Daiquiri
El Guajiro
Piña Colada
Frozen Rose
Mojito Clasico
Mojito Coco
Seasonal Moijito
La Mentira
Sangria
Mega Tube
Beer Tube
MEGA TUBE PREMIUM
Long Islan ice tea
Paloma
Tequila Sunrise
Sex on the Beach
Martini
Whiskey Sour
Sea Breze
Cosmopolitan
Tower Margarita - House
Amaretto Sour
Rum Punch
Mimosa
Long Island
CIELITO SIGNATURE COCKTAILS
CUBA LIBRE
Bacardi Superior, Coca-Cola Zero, Fresh Lime Juice, Mineral Water & Coca-Cola Ice Pop
CIELITO ON THE ROCKS
Rum, Blue Curacao, Mexican Piloncillo Syrup, Coconut/Pineapple Puree & Blue Coconut Ice Pop
TE FRESEAS
White Rum, Mint, Kiwi, Strawberries, Lime Juice, Mexican Piloncillo Syrup & Maya's Ice Pop
EL AMARRE
Malibu Rum, Pineapple/Coconut Syrup, Orange Juice & El Amarre Shot!!!
BLVD 91
Hendricks Gin, Fresh Mint, English Cucumber, Tonic Water, & Lime Ice Pop
LA ROSA DE GUADALUPE
Tequila Rose Cream, Strawberry Puree, White Petals & Ice Pop
EL BUCHON
Don Julio 70, Grand Marnier, Fresh Lime Juice, Piloncillo Syrup & Splash of Fresh Orange Juice
MARGARITA DE LA CASA
Gold Tequila, Fresh Lime Juice, Triple Sec, Panela Syrup ADD FLAVOR $2
MARGARITA APASIONADA
Cadillac Margarita with Passion Fruit Ice Pop
WATERMELON MARGARITA
Fresh Watermelon Puree, Fresh Lime Juice, Piloncillo Syrup & Watermelon Ice Pop
JEFE GUEVARA
Mezcal ilegal, Homemade Horchata Syrup, Rice Pudding Ice Pop, Touch of Cinnamon
CANTINFLAS MARGARITA
Tequila, Homemade Jamaica Puree (Hibiscus), Fresh Lime Juice, Triple Sec & Mexican Piloncillo Syrup
CAFECITO CUBANO
Coffee, Dark Rum, Baileys, Kahlua, Panela Syrup with Coffee Ice Pop
LA CELIA CRUZ
Vodka, Fresh Berries, Panela Syrup, Fresh Lime Juice & Berries Ice Pop
MULATO MOJITOS
Havana Club Rum, Fresh Mint, Lime or Lemon Juice, Sugar, Club Soda & Chill ADD FLAVOR: CLASICO, PASSION FRUIT, MANGO, TAMARINDO, COCONUT, STRAWBERRY $2
MEZCALITAS
PIERDE ALMAS
Pierde Almas Mezcal, Grilled Pineapple/Peach/Cilantro/Jalapeño, Lime Juice & Panela Syrup
MEZCALITA de TAMARINDO
Mezcal, Tamarind Puree, Fresh Lime Juice, Panela Syrup with Tamarind Ice Pop
MEZCALITA CUBANA
Casamigos Mezcal, Fresh Mint, Lime Wedge, Lemon Juice & Panela Syrup
SHOTS
Patron Silver Shot
Patron Reposado Shot
Casmigos Silver Shot
Casmigos Reposado Shot
Buchanans 12 Shot
Buchanans 18 Shot
Antioqueño Shot
Hennessy VS Shot
Hennessy VSOP Shot
JW Gold Shot
Jameson Shot
Grey Goose Shot
Don Julio Silver Shot
Fire Ball Shot
1942 Don Julio Shot
Clase Azul Reposado Shot
Lemon Drop
Don Julio Rep
Jack Daniels
CHAMPAGNE
COGNAC & AGUARDIENTE
PACKAGES
PACKAGE #1 BRONZE
3 Bottles and a Belaire Rose or Moet Ice
PACKAGE #2 SILVER
4 Bottles and a Belaire Rose or Moet Ice
PACKAGE #3 GOLD
6 Bottles and 2 Belaire Rose or Moet Ice
PACKAGE #4 PLATINUM
2 Bottles Don Julio 1942 or Clase Azul and 1 Moet Rose
2 x 300 - Package
2 Btls Buchanan's 12
Don Julio 1942 - 2x $800
2 Btls Don Julio 1942
PACKAGE #5 DIAMOND
Premium Bottle
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
91-01 Astoria Boulevard, Elmhurst, NY 11369