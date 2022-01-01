Havana Blvd imageView gallery
Latin American

Havana Blvd 91-01 Astoria Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

91-01 Astoria Boulevard

Elmhurst, NY 11369

Order Again

COMIDA DE NOCHE HAVANA

HOMEMADE GUACAMOLE

$15.00

Homemade Fresh Guacamole served with chips

INDIVIDUAL PIZZA

$15.00

Freshly crushed tomatoe, Mozzarella & Basil

LOADED FRIES TIJUANA

$22.00

French Fries, Chorizo, Melted Cheese & Chipotle Mayo

PICADA RUMBERA

$24.00

Grilled steak, chicharron, chorizo, chicken, potatoes, arena & guacamole

QUESADILLA

$10.00

Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, guacamole

NACHOS HAVANA

$17.00

Crispy Tortilla Chips, Beans, Cheese, Cream, Guacamole Sauce, Pico de Gallo, French Fries

Wings de Pollo

$14.00

YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE: BBQ, BUFFALO, MANGO HABANERO

TACOS (3)

$15.00

Chicken, Chorizo or Steak, Cilantro, Onions, & Guacamole sauce

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$12.00

HOUSE SPECIALITY

TACOS DE BIRRIA

$16.00

Slow Cooked Top Sirloin, Cilantro, Red Pickled Onions with Birria Soup

TACOS DE ROPA VIEJA

$20.00

Shredded Skirt Steak Braised in Garlic Sause, Tomatoes, Chopped Onions & Peppers

FAT MULITA

$19.00

Four Layer Birria Mulitas Served with Cilantro, Onions & Melted Cheese

CHICKEN TACOS

$17.00

Sautéed Bell Peppers, Onions, Guacamole Sauce & Pico de Gallo Sauce on the Side

SPICY SHRIMP TACOS

$18.00

Marinated with Spicy Peanut Sauce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Red Cabbage, Guacamole Sauce & Mexican Cream

TACOS ENSENADA

$18.00

Beer-Battered FISH or SHRIMP, Pico de Gallo, Mayonnaise, Red Cabbage, Guacamole Sauce, Mexican Cream with Corn Tortillas

MAR y TIERRA TACOS

$20.00

Shrimp, Skirt Steak, Cheese, Sautéed Onions, Guacamole Sauce

TACOS de ENTRAÑA

$22.00

Skirt Steak, Sautéed Onions, Fresh Guacamole, & Pico de Gallo

CARNITAS TACOS

$16.00

Confit Pork, Sautéed Onions & Jalapeños

TOSTONES CIELITO

$18.00

Your Choice of Birria or Ropa Vieja Topped with Melted Cheese

HAVANA SANDWICH

$19.00

Traditional Pressed Cuban Sandwich, Filled with Mexican Carnitas, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mustard and Fries

SIDES

Tostones

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Maduros

$6.00

White Rice

$6.00

Black Beans

$6.00

BRUNCH

Shrimp/ Octopus Ceviche

$16.00

Octopus Tacos

$15.00

Camaron Tacos

$14.00

Steak Tacos

$13.00

Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Breakfast Tacos

$14.00

Nachos

$15.00

Guacamole And Chips

$10.00

Crazy Fries

$10.00

Burger

$12.00

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Steak And Eggs

$30.00

Pancakes

$15.00

DESSERTS

MANGO MOUSSE

$9.00

TERRA MOUSSE

$10.00

NIGHT FOOD MENU

TOMASA

$15.00

CUBAN SLIDER

$16.00

BEEF SKEWERS

$15.00

CHICKEN SKEWERS

$14.00

CHICKEN EMPANADAS

$13.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$13.00

GUACAMOLE

$14.00

WINGS

$16.00

CALAMARI

$16.00

YUCA

$13.00

NY BURGER

$20.00

SIDES

$6.00

CEViCHES

MANGO HABANERO SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$20.00

Sensation Mango, Pico de Gallo, Cucumber, Avocado & Homemade Mango Habanero Sauce

CULICHI SEAFOOD COCKTAIL

$24.00

Seafood Mix Broth, Shrimp, Octopus, Homemade Cocktail Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Cucumber & Avocado

AGUACHILES MAZATLAN

$23.00

RED CHILTEPIN or GREEN SERRANO: Shrimp, Octopus, Cucumber, Red Onions, Avocado, Cilantro, Fresh Lime Broth

CHE-CEVICHE

$23.00

Aphrodisiac Seafood Mixed Ceviche

VODKA

Titos

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ciroc

$12.00

House Vodka

$10.00

GIN

Bombay

$12.00

Henricks

$12.00

House Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

RUM / AGUARDIENTE

Malibu

$12.00

Zacapa

$12.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Brugal

$12.00

House Rum

$12.00

Antioqueño

$12.00

TEQUILA

Casamigos Silver

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Jose Cuervo

$12.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Patron Repoado

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

WHISKEY

JW Black

$12.00

Buchanan's 12

$12.00

JW Gold

$14.00

Buchanan's 18

$14.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jack Daniel's

$12.00

Old Parr

$12.00

CORDIALS

Sambuca

$12.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Baileys

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Apperol

$12.00

Hypnotic

$12.00

Wine House

$12.00

COGNAC

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Hennessy VSOP

$12.00

BEERS - CHELAS

Corona

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Cubetazo

$35.00

6 Beers

Victoria

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Chelada

$8.00

Michelada

$9.00

COCKTAILS

El Mulato

$15.00

Margariata de la Havana

$14.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$15.00

El Guajiro

$15.00

Piña Colada

$15.00

Frozen Rose

$15.00

Mojito Clasico

$15.00

Mojito Coco

$15.00

Seasonal Moijito

$15.00

La Mentira

$15.00

Sangria

$15.00

Mega Tube

$100.00

Beer Tube

$35.00

MEGA TUBE PREMIUM

$150.00

Long Islan ice tea

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Sex on the Beach

$14.00

Martini

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Sea Breze

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Tower Margarita - House

$60.00

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Rum Punch

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Long Island

$16.00

CIELITO SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

CUBA LIBRE

$17.00

Bacardi Superior, Coca-Cola Zero, Fresh Lime Juice, Mineral Water & Coca-Cola Ice Pop

CIELITO ON THE ROCKS

$17.00

Rum, Blue Curacao, Mexican Piloncillo Syrup, Coconut/Pineapple Puree & Blue Coconut Ice Pop

TE FRESEAS

$18.00

White Rum, Mint, Kiwi, Strawberries, Lime Juice, Mexican Piloncillo Syrup & Maya's Ice Pop

EL AMARRE

$17.00

Malibu Rum, Pineapple/Coconut Syrup, Orange Juice & El Amarre Shot!!!

BLVD 91

$17.00

Hendricks Gin, Fresh Mint, English Cucumber, Tonic Water, & Lime Ice Pop

LA ROSA DE GUADALUPE

$17.00

Tequila Rose Cream, Strawberry Puree, White Petals & Ice Pop

EL BUCHON

$17.00

Don Julio 70, Grand Marnier, Fresh Lime Juice, Piloncillo Syrup & Splash of Fresh Orange Juice

MARGARITA DE LA CASA

$12.00

Gold Tequila, Fresh Lime Juice, Triple Sec, Panela Syrup ADD FLAVOR $2

MARGARITA APASIONADA

$17.00

Cadillac Margarita with Passion Fruit Ice Pop

WATERMELON MARGARITA

$17.00

Fresh Watermelon Puree, Fresh Lime Juice, Piloncillo Syrup & Watermelon Ice Pop

JEFE GUEVARA

$17.00

Mezcal ilegal, Homemade Horchata Syrup, Rice Pudding Ice Pop, Touch of Cinnamon

CANTINFLAS MARGARITA

$15.00

Tequila, Homemade Jamaica Puree (Hibiscus), Fresh Lime Juice, Triple Sec & Mexican Piloncillo Syrup

CAFECITO CUBANO

$17.00

Coffee, Dark Rum, Baileys, Kahlua, Panela Syrup with Coffee Ice Pop

LA CELIA CRUZ

$17.00

Vodka, Fresh Berries, Panela Syrup, Fresh Lime Juice & Berries Ice Pop

MULATO MOJITOS

$17.00

Havana Club Rum, Fresh Mint, Lime or Lemon Juice, Sugar, Club Soda & Chill ADD FLAVOR: CLASICO, PASSION FRUIT, MANGO, TAMARINDO, COCONUT, STRAWBERRY $2

MEZCALITAS

PIERDE ALMAS

$16.00

Pierde Almas Mezcal, Grilled Pineapple/Peach/Cilantro/Jalapeño, Lime Juice & Panela Syrup

MEZCALITA de TAMARINDO

$17.00

Mezcal, Tamarind Puree, Fresh Lime Juice, Panela Syrup with Tamarind Ice Pop

MEZCALITA CUBANA

$17.00

Casamigos Mezcal, Fresh Mint, Lime Wedge, Lemon Juice & Panela Syrup

SOFT DRINKS

Water

$5.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pine Apple

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Pitcher

$5.00

JUICE PITCHER

$8.00

Gatorade

$5.00

Cubetazo de Gatorade

$25.00

SHOTS

Patron Silver Shot

$10.00

Patron Reposado Shot

$12.00

Casmigos Silver Shot

$10.00

Casmigos Reposado Shot

$12.00

Buchanans 12 Shot

$10.00

Buchanans 18 Shot

$12.00

Antioqueño Shot

$8.00

Hennessy VS Shot

$10.00

Hennessy VSOP Shot

$12.00

JW Gold Shot

$12.00

Jameson Shot

$10.00

Grey Goose Shot

$10.00

Don Julio Silver Shot

$10.00

Fire Ball Shot

$8.00

1942 Don Julio Shot

$30.00

Clase Azul Reposado Shot

$30.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Don Julio Rep

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

COFFEE

Expresso

$6.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

VODKA

Btl Titos

$220.00

Btl Ciroc

$220.00

Absolute

$180.00

Btl Grey Goose

$250.00Out of stock

TEQUILA

Btl Casamigos Blanco

$210.00

Btl Casamigos Reposado

$275.00

Btl Patron Silver

$210.00

Btl Don Julio Blanco

$250.00

Btl Don Julio Rep

$275.00

Btl Don Julio 70

$275.00

Don Julio Añejo

$275.00

Btl Don Julio 1942

$600.00

Don Julio Primavera

$400.00

Btl Clase Azul Reposado

$500.00

WHISKEY

1/2 Btl - Buchanan 12

$100.00Out of stock

375ml

Btl Buchanan's 12

$200.00

Btl Buchanan's 18

$200.00

Btl Jameson

$250.00

Btl JW Black

$250.00Out of stock

Btl JW Blue

$600.00

Btl JW Gold

$275.00

Chivas 18 Litro

$280.00

Old Parr

$170.00Out of stock

Chivas 12

$200.00

Jack Daniel's

$200.00

RUM

Havana Club

$150.00

CHAMPAGNE

Btl Moet Imperial

$200.00

Btl Moet Rose

$280.00

Btl Ace Spades

$700.00

Btl Dom Perignon

$600.00Out of stock

Btl Belaire Luxe Rose

$158.00

COGNAC & AGUARDIENTE

Hennesy VS

$250.00

Vsop

$275.00

1/2 Btl - Aguardiente

$80.00

375ml Bottle

Btl AGUARDIENTE

$140.00

Aguardiente Litro

$170.00

Branson

$275.00

Henny Liter

$325.00Out of stock

Vsop Litter

$350.00Out of stock

Dusse

$275.00Out of stock

PACKAGES

PACKAGE #1 BRONZE

$400.00Out of stock

3 Bottles and a Belaire Rose or Moet Ice

PACKAGE #2 SILVER

$394.50

4 Bottles and a Belaire Rose or Moet Ice

PACKAGE #3 GOLD

$591.50

6 Bottles and 2 Belaire Rose or Moet Ice

PACKAGE #4 PLATINUM

$907.00

2 Bottles Don Julio 1942 or Clase Azul and 1 Moet Rose

2 x 300 - Package

$300.00

2 Btls Buchanan's 12

Don Julio 1942 - 2x $800

$800.00Out of stock

2 Btls Don Julio 1942

PACKAGE #5 DIAMOND

$1,734.00

Premium Bottle

$50.00

Prefixe

Pre-Fixe

$40.00

ROPA VIEJA

pinchos de pollo

tomasa

aguacate relleno

empanadas

sliders

CHURRASCO

pollo manigua

burguer

SANDUCHE CUBANO

salmon

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

91-01 Astoria Boulevard, Elmhurst, NY 11369

Directions

Gallery
Havana Blvd image

