Parceros Bakery LIC

3015 30 Ave

Long Island City, NY 11102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bebidas Calientes

Cafe

$1.50+

Chocolate

$2.00+

TE

$1.25+

Avena Casera

$2.75+

Milo

$3.00+

Capuchino

$2.75+

Espresso

$2.25+

Cold Drinks

Milo 16oz

$4.75

Milo 24oz

$6.75

Iced Coffee 16oz

$3.50

Iced Coffe 24oz

$4.50

FRAPPUCCINO

$4.75

Avena De La casa 16oz

$4.75

Avena De La casa 24oz

$6.75

Squeezed Orange juice 16oz

$6.00

Squeezed Orange juice 24oz

$8.00

Orange juice Box

$1.75

Jugos Hit

$1.75

Sodas Colombianas

$2.50

Soda 2 Litros

$3.75

Pony Malta

$2.50

Jugos - Agua

$4.50

Jugos - Leche

$5.00

Snapple

$2.00

Sodas Lata/Can

$1.75

AGUA

$1.00+

Coke 20oz

$2.25

Ginger or Zeltzer 20oz

$2.25

CHOLADO

$8.00

Kumis

$3.00

BonYurt

$2.25

AGUAPANELA FRIA

$4.00+

GROSERY

ACHIRA

$1.75

AREPAS PAQUETE

$4.25

AREQUIPE ALPINA 250gr

$3.50

AREQUIPE ALPINA 500gr

$5.50

AREQUIPITO CAJA

$4.50

AREQUIPITO UND

$0.75

BOCADILLO VELEÑO

$5.50

BONBONBUM

$4.00

BREVAS FRASCO

$6.00

BREVAS RELLENAS

$3.50

CAFE BUEN DIA

$6.50

CHITOS

$1.00

CHOCOLATE CORONA

$4.50

CHOCOLATINA JET PAQUETE

$8.00

CHOCOLATINA JET UND

$0.50

CHOCOLATINA JUMBO UND

$1.50

CHOCOLATINA JUMBO CAJA

$10.00

CHOCORRAMO GRD

$2.00

CHOCORRAMO GRD PAQ

$8.00

CHOKIS UNID

$1.00

CHORIZO PAQUETE

$6.00

COCADAS

$3.50

COFFE DELIGHT

$4.00

CORTADO

$8.50

DETODITO

$2.00

DUCALES

$2.50

FRUNA PAQUETE

$4.50

MANIMOTO

$1.50

FRUNA UNIDAD

$0.50

GALLETAS ERPOS

$2.75

MANJAR BLANCO

$8.50

MILO

$7.50

OBLEAS

$5.50

PANELA VALLUNA

$3.50

MANJAR BLANCO

$5.50

QUIPITOS UNIDAD

$0.75

PAPAS LIMON o POLLO

$1.25

PARCEROS COFFE

$8.50

QUIPITOS CAJA

$9.75

ROLLITOS AREQUIPE

$4.75

ROSQUITAS VALLUNAS

$1.50

SALTIN TACO

$2.00

SALTIN TARRO

$5.50

TIRUDITO PAQUETE

$5.50

TOSTADAS GUADALUPE

$4.50

YUPIS o TOZINETAS

$3.00

Super coco turrón paquete

$4.50

Super coco bombom paquete

$5.25

MORCILLA PAQUETE

$6.00

CAKES

Redonda # 6

$25.00

Redonda # 8

$35.00

Redonda # 10

$70.00

Redonda # 12

$90.00

Redonda # 16

$130.00

Cuadrada # 8

$70.00

Cuadrada # 10

$90.00

Cuadrada # 12

$130.00

Cuadrada # 14

$160.00

Colombiana # 8

$45.00

Colombiana # 10

$70.00

Colombiana # 12

$100.00

Colombiana # 14

$160.00

CHOCOFLAN

$30.00

FLAN GRD REDONDO

$32.00

FLAN PQ REDONDO

$18.00

FLAN FRUTAS

$21.00

CAKE NAVIDEÑO # 6

$35.00

CAKE NAVIDEÑO # 8

$45.00

HALLOWEEN CAKE # 8

$42.00

HALLOWEEN CAKE # 6

$32.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
3015 30 Ave, Long Island City, NY 11102

