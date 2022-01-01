- Home
Kew Gardens
Richmond Hill
Latin American
Tu Casa Restaurant - Kew Gardens - Metropolitan Ave & Lefferts Blvd
Tu Casa Restaurant - Kew Gardens Metropolitan Ave & Lefferts Blvd
119-05 Metropolitan Ave
Kew Gardens, NY 11415
Tasty App's :)
Emapanadas
Try our famous hand made patties! 5 min
Fried Calamari
Crispy with a side of marinara! - 8 min
Chicken Finger Basket
3 pieces of tender Chicken Strips with Honey Mustard - 5 min
Chicken Wings
10 Piece crispy wings - 5 min
Papa a la Huancaina
Sliced potatoes covered in a mild spicy Peruvian cheese sauce. - 8 min
Salchipapas
Sliced Hot Dog with french fries
Colombian Chorizo withTostones
Colombian sausage served with fried green crispy plantains
Picada Colombiana
Mixed Platter of beef, pork chops, chicharron de pollo, colombian sausage, tostones, yuca fries & pico de gallo
Jalea de Mariscos
Crisp calamari, shrimp & chopped fish fillet topped with pico de gallo
Famouse Sauces
Hot Soups
Chicken Soup Of The Day
Home made Latin style chicken soup. Sometimes with rice or noodles inside. Depends on the day :)
Parihuela (SeaFood)
Tomato Based Peruvian Seafood Soup!
Chupe (Shrimp Only)
Cream Base Peruvian Seafood!
Chupe (SeaFood)
Cream Base Peruvian Seafood!
Healthy Greens
Avocado Salad
Mixed green salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, purple cabbage, radish and a slice of avocado
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with deli-croutons, Parmesan and Cesar dressing
Steak Salad
Mixed green salad with Parmesan tomatoes, cucumbers, purple cabbage, radish and a slice of avocado with skirt steak
Shrimp Salad
Mixed green salad with parmesan, tomatoes, cucumbers, purple cabbage, radish and a slice of avocado with char-grilled shrimp
Salmon Salad
Salmon filet deep fried with pico de gallo on a mixed green salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, purple cabbage, radish and a slice of avocado
Grilled Chicken Salad
Char- grilled chicken filet on a mixed green salad with parmesan, tomatoes, cucumbers, purple cabbage, radish and a slice of avocado
Select Beef
Bistec Empanizado
Breaded Steak With Traditional Rice & Beans
Bistec Encebollado
Seasoned Steak With Sauteed Onion Served With Traditional Rice & Beans
Bistec Tu Casa
Tastey Filet Of Char-Grilled Steak Served With A Slice Of Maduros And Chorizo Colombiano Plus Rice & Beans
Carne Guisada
Home-Made Beef Stew with Traditional Rice And Beans
Churrasco
Char-Grilled Argentinian Style Shell Steak With Chimichurri Sauce, Rice & Salad
Entrana
Char-Grilled Brazilian Skirt Steak With Chimichurri Sauce hhjk
Entrana Saltada
Premium Sliced Beef Sauteed With Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro Served Over A Bed Of Fries With Traditional Rice On The Side
Pernil
Real Slow Roasted Pork Shredded, Served With Rice & Beans
Fried Pork Chop
Fried Pork Chop With Traditional Rice & Beans
Grilled Pork Chop
Char-Grilled Pork Chops Served With Traditional Rice & Beans
Lomo Saltado
Sliced Beef Sauteed With Tomatoes, Cilantro Served Over A Bed Of Fries With Traditional Rice On The Side
From The Ocean
Corvina Frita
Lightly Pan Fried Sea Trout With Pico De Gallo Served With Traditional Rice & Beans
Camarones al Ajillo
Shrimp Sauteed In A Cream Based Garlic Sauce With Rice
Camarones Saltado
Shrimp Sauteed with Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro Served Over Bed Of Fries With Traditional Rice
Jalea de Mariscos
Crisp Calamari, Shrimp & Fish Filet Topped With Pico De Gallo Served Over Yuca
Pargo Rojo
Fried Red Snapper Served With Tostones & Rice
Salmon A Lo Macho
Lightly Pan Fried Salmon Covered In A Mild Peruvian Seafood Sauce Served With Traditional Rice
Corvina A Lo Macho
Lightly Pan Fried Corvina Covered In A Mild Peruvian Seafood Sauce Served With Traditional Rice
Chicken Heaven
Tu Casa Combo
House Famous Whole Chicken With Avocado Salad + (1) Side order
Chicken Stew
Slow cooked stew with carrots, potatoes + Rice & Beans
Chicharron De Pollo
Boneless pieces of fried chicken, Caribbean style + green crispy plantains
Breaded Chicken
Crispy breaded chicken filet + Rice & Beans
Grilled Chicken
Char-Grilled Seasoned Chicken Breast Served With Traditional Rice & Beans Plus A Side Salad
Pollo Saltado
Sliced Chicken Breast S
Pollo Al Ajillo
Sliced Chicken Breast Sauteed In A Garlic Cream Based Sauce Served With Traditional White Rice
Whole Bird
Tu Casa Famous Peruvian Peruvian Chicken - Dont Forget About Sides!!!
1/2 Chick
Rotisserie Styled Chicken With Sides
1/4 Chick
Rotisserie Styled Chicken With Sides
Lo Grande Combo
Whole Chicken Choice Of Rice Beans Of The Day Avocado Salad Choice Of Side Order
Ceviches
Chaufa
Chaufa Mixed (TC Choice)
Asian Peruvian Styled Fried Rice With Beef - Chicken- Colombian Chorizo -shrimp
Chaufa Beef
Asian Peruvian Styled Fried Rice With Beef
Chaufa Mix Seafood
Asian Peruvian Styled Fried Rice With Shrimp, Mussels, Calamari & Crab
Chaufa Shrimp
Asian Peruvian Styled Fried Rice With Sauteed Shrimp
Chaufo Chicken
Asian Peruvian Styled Fried Rice With Chicken
Chaufa Vegetables
Asian Peruvian Styled Fried Rice With Broccoli Coliflower
TCE Burgers! Yumm!
Deluxe Burger
7.5 Oz Burger With Brioche - Lettuce, Tomato (Side Of Fries)
Country Classic Burger
7 Oz Burger On Brioche Bread -Caramelized Onions, Smoked Bacon,BBQ Sauce & Choice Of Cheese (Side Of Fries)
Salchi-Papa Burger
7.5 Oz Burger On Brioche Bread - Sliced Hot Dog,Shoe String Fries, Colombian Pink Sauce & Choice Of Cheese (Side Of Fries)
Vegetarian
Tallarin Saltado With Vegetables (TC Choice)
Peruvian Style Lo-Mein With Broccoli & Cauliflower, Green & Red Peppers
Tallarin Verde With Vegetables
Pesto Pasta With Broccoli Cauliflower On The Side (Not Vegan)
Vegetables Saltado Special
Broccoli Cauliflower Sauteed With Cilantro Tomatoes And Onion & Fries
Chaufa Vegetables
Peruvian Styled Fried Rice - Broccoli & Cauliflower
Sides!!!!!
Tostones
French Fries
Yuca Frita
Casava
Yuca Steamed
Casava
Maduros
Sauteed Vegetables
Broccoli, Cauliflower Sauteed With Soy Sauce And Onions
Beans Of The Day
Yellow RIce
White RIce
Moro Rice
Pico de Gallo
Tomato Cilantro & Onions In Lime Juice Great For Fried Pork Chops , Steaks And Similar Dishes
Aguacate
Steamed Veggies
Broccoli & Cauliflower
Sweets
Chocolate Fudgey Cake
If You Love Chocolate! Look No Further!
Home-Made Flan
Tu Casa Hand Made, Creamed & Caramelized The Right Way!
Chocolate Tres Leches
Newest Sweet On The Block! Home Run! 3 Type Dominican Wet Cake
Traditional Tres Leches Vanilla
Dominican Style Three Type Milk Cake ( TC Choice)
New York Cheese Cake
Crembole NYC Cheese Cake
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
119-05 Metropolitan Ave, Kew Gardens, NY 11415