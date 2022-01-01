Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Tu Casa Restaurant - Kew Gardens Metropolitan Ave & Lefferts Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

119-05 Metropolitan Ave

Kew Gardens, NY 11415

Order Again

Tasty App's :)

Emapanadas

$2.00Out of stock

Try our famous hand made patties! 5 min

Fried Calamari

$11.99Out of stock

Crispy with a side of marinara! - 8 min

Chicken Finger Basket

$9.95Out of stock

3 pieces of tender Chicken Strips with Honey Mustard - 5 min

Chicken Wings

$8.95Out of stock

10 Piece crispy wings - 5 min

Papa a la Huancaina

$7.95Out of stock

Sliced potatoes covered in a mild spicy Peruvian cheese sauce. - 8 min

Salchipapas

$7.00Out of stock

Sliced Hot Dog with french fries

Colombian Chorizo withTostones

$9.95Out of stock

Colombian sausage served with fried green crispy plantains

Picada Colombiana

$26.00Out of stock

Mixed Platter of beef, pork chops, chicharron de pollo, colombian sausage, tostones, yuca fries & pico de gallo

Jalea de Mariscos

$25.00Out of stock

Crisp calamari, shrimp & chopped fish fillet topped with pico de gallo

Famouse Sauces

TC Green Sauce

TC White Sauce

Hot Soups

Chicken Soup Of The Day

$3.95+Out of stock

Home made Latin style chicken soup. Sometimes with rice or noodles inside. Depends on the day :)

Parihuela (SeaFood)

$10.95+

Tomato Based Peruvian Seafood Soup!

Chupe (Shrimp Only)

$10.95+

Cream Base Peruvian Seafood!

Chupe (SeaFood)

$10.95+

Cream Base Peruvian Seafood!

Healthy Greens

Avocado Salad

$6.50

Mixed green salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, purple cabbage, radish and a slice of avocado

Caesar Salad

$5.95

Romaine lettuce with deli-croutons, Parmesan and Cesar dressing

Steak Salad

$14.99

Mixed green salad with Parmesan tomatoes, cucumbers, purple cabbage, radish and a slice of avocado with skirt steak

Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Mixed green salad with parmesan, tomatoes, cucumbers, purple cabbage, radish and a slice of avocado with char-grilled shrimp

Salmon Salad

$15.99

Salmon filet deep fried with pico de gallo on a mixed green salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, purple cabbage, radish and a slice of avocado

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Char- grilled chicken filet on a mixed green salad with parmesan, tomatoes, cucumbers, purple cabbage, radish and a slice of avocado

Select Beef

Bistec Empanizado

$12.99

Breaded Steak With Traditional Rice & Beans

Bistec Encebollado

$12.99

Seasoned Steak With Sauteed Onion Served With Traditional Rice & Beans

Bistec Tu Casa

$14.95

Tastey Filet Of Char-Grilled Steak Served With A Slice Of Maduros And Chorizo Colombiano Plus Rice & Beans

Carne Guisada

$10.95

Home-Made Beef Stew with Traditional Rice And Beans

Churrasco

$20.00

Char-Grilled Argentinian Style Shell Steak With Chimichurri Sauce, Rice & Salad

Entrana

$22.00

Char-Grilled Brazilian Skirt Steak With Chimichurri Sauce hhjk

Entrana Saltada

$26.00

Premium Sliced Beef Sauteed With Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro Served Over A Bed Of Fries With Traditional Rice On The Side

Pernil

$11.95Out of stock

Real Slow Roasted Pork Shredded, Served With Rice & Beans

Fried Pork Chop

$8.95+

Fried Pork Chop With Traditional Rice & Beans

Grilled Pork Chop

$8.95+

Char-Grilled Pork Chops Served With Traditional Rice & Beans

Lomo Saltado

$13.99

Sliced Beef Sauteed With Tomatoes, Cilantro Served Over A Bed Of Fries With Traditional Rice On The Side

From The Ocean

Corvina Frita

$15.95

Lightly Pan Fried Sea Trout With Pico De Gallo Served With Traditional Rice & Beans

Camarones al Ajillo

$17.99

Shrimp Sauteed In A Cream Based Garlic Sauce With Rice

Camarones Saltado

$17.95

Shrimp Sauteed with Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro Served Over Bed Of Fries With Traditional Rice

Jalea de Mariscos

$26.00

Crisp Calamari, Shrimp & Fish Filet Topped With Pico De Gallo Served Over Yuca

Pargo Rojo

$22.00

Fried Red Snapper Served With Tostones & Rice

Salmon A Lo Macho

$24.00

Lightly Pan Fried Salmon Covered In A Mild Peruvian Seafood Sauce Served With Traditional Rice

Corvina A Lo Macho

$23.00

Lightly Pan Fried Corvina Covered In A Mild Peruvian Seafood Sauce Served With Traditional Rice

Chicken Heaven

Tu Casa Combo

$19.00

House Famous Whole Chicken With Avocado Salad + (1) Side order

Chicken Stew

$8.99Out of stock

Slow cooked stew with carrots, potatoes + Rice & Beans

Chicharron De Pollo

$10.99

Boneless pieces of fried chicken, Caribbean style + green crispy plantains

Breaded Chicken

$10.99

Crispy breaded chicken filet + Rice & Beans

Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Char-Grilled Seasoned Chicken Breast Served With Traditional Rice & Beans Plus A Side Salad

Pollo Saltado

$12.99

Sliced Chicken Breast S

Pollo Al Ajillo

$13.99

Sliced Chicken Breast Sauteed In A Garlic Cream Based Sauce Served With Traditional White Rice

Whole Bird

$10.50

Tu Casa Famous Peruvian Peruvian Chicken - Dont Forget About Sides!!!

1/2 Chick

1/2 Chick

Rotisserie Styled Chicken With Sides

1/4 Chick

1/4 Chick

Rotisserie Styled Chicken With Sides

Lo Grande Combo

$27.00

Whole Chicken Choice Of Rice Beans Of The Day Avocado Salad Choice Of Side Order

Ceviches

Ceviche Mixto

$16.99

Calamari, Shrimp & Fish Cold Cooked In Lime Juice And Seasoned To The Touch

Ceviche de Pescado

$16.99

White Sea Trout Cold Cooked In Lime Juice And Seasoned To The Touch

Ceviche de Camarones

$16.99

Shrimp Cold Cooked In Lime Juice And Seasoned To The Touch

Chaufa

Chaufa Mixed (TC Choice)

$18.95

Asian Peruvian Styled Fried Rice With Beef - Chicken- Colombian Chorizo -shrimp

Chaufa Beef

$12.95

Asian Peruvian Styled Fried Rice With Beef

Chaufa Mix Seafood

$18.95

Asian Peruvian Styled Fried Rice With Shrimp, Mussels, Calamari & Crab

Chaufa Shrimp

$14.95

Asian Peruvian Styled Fried Rice With Sauteed Shrimp

Chaufo Chicken

$12.95

Asian Peruvian Styled Fried Rice With Chicken

Chaufa Vegetables

$11.95

Asian Peruvian Styled Fried Rice With Broccoli Coliflower

TCE Burgers! Yumm!

Deluxe Burger

$10.95Out of stock

7.5 Oz Burger With Brioche - Lettuce, Tomato (Side Of Fries)

Country Classic Burger

$12.95Out of stock

7 Oz Burger On Brioche Bread -Caramelized Onions, Smoked Bacon,BBQ Sauce & Choice Of Cheese (Side Of Fries)

Salchi-Papa Burger

$12.95Out of stock

7.5 Oz Burger On Brioche Bread - Sliced Hot Dog,Shoe String Fries, Colombian Pink Sauce & Choice Of Cheese (Side Of Fries)

Vegetarian

Tallarin Saltado With Vegetables (TC Choice)

$12.95Out of stock

Peruvian Style Lo-Mein With Broccoli & Cauliflower, Green & Red Peppers

Tallarin Verde With Vegetables

$12.95Out of stock

Pesto Pasta With Broccoli Cauliflower On The Side (Not Vegan)

Vegetables Saltado Special

$12.50

Broccoli Cauliflower Sauteed With Cilantro Tomatoes And Onion & Fries

Chaufa Vegetables

$11.95

Peruvian Styled Fried Rice - Broccoli & Cauliflower

Sides!!!!!

Tostones

$2.00+
French Fries

$2.00+
Yuca Frita

$2.00+Out of stock

Casava

Yuca Steamed

$5.00Out of stock

Casava

Maduros

$2.00+
Sauteed Vegetables

$7.00

Broccoli, Cauliflower Sauteed With Soy Sauce And Onions

Beans Of The Day

$2.00+
Yellow RIce

$2.00+
White RIce

$2.00+
Moro Rice

$3.50+
Pico de Gallo

$3.50

Tomato Cilantro & Onions In Lime Juice Great For Fried Pork Chops , Steaks And Similar Dishes

Aguacate

$3.50+
Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Broccoli & Cauliflower

Sweets

Chocolate Fudgey Cake

$4.00

If You Love Chocolate! Look No Further!

Home-Made Flan

$3.50

Tu Casa Hand Made, Creamed & Caramelized The Right Way!

Chocolate Tres Leches

$4.00

Newest Sweet On The Block! Home Run! 3 Type Dominican Wet Cake

Traditional Tres Leches Vanilla

$4.00

Dominican Style Three Type Milk Cake ( TC Choice)

New York Cheese Cake

$4.00

Crembole NYC Cheese Cake

Drinks

Sprite

$1.50

Coke Cola

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Seltzer

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Inca Cola

$1.50

Manzana Postobon

$2.00

Colombiana

$2.00

Malta

$3.00

Chicha Morada

$3.00

Snapple Diet Lemon

$3.00

Snapple Lemon

$3.00

Snapple Peach

$3.00

Snapple Apple

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

119-05 Metropolitan Ave, Kew Gardens, NY 11415

Directions

