Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Taco Tumba 30-10 Steinway St

review star

No reviews yet

30-10 Steinway St

astoria, NY 11103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Waters

Aqua Panna L

$7.00

Pelegrino Sparkling

$7.00

Cocktails

Margarita Clásica

$14.00

Casamigos Blanca Tequila, fresh lime juice, agave, hibiscus mole salt

Tumba Mezcalita

$16.00

Dona Vega Mezcal, fresh lime, agave, hibiscus mole salt

Agua Fuego

$17.00

Dona Vega Mezcal, fresh cucumbers, jalapeño, agave, fresh lime juice, green jalapeño salt

Diabla

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco tequila, hibiscus flower, agave, fresh lime juice, hibiscus mole salt

La Diosa

$17.00

Casamigos Blanco tequila, pineapple, coconut cream, coconut water, agave, lime juice, smoky coconut flakes

Noche De Pasión

$16.00

Santeria

$28.00

Tumba Mojito

$17.00

Pocion Venenosa

$18.00

Full moon

$22.00

MOCKTAILS

$13.00

Margarita frizada

$12.00

sangria guava

$14.00

Strawberry frozen marg

$15.00

Spicy Margarita

$16.00

Smoky Peach

$17.00

Devils margarita

$16.00

Blood moon

$20.00

Liquor

Casamigos Silver

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don julio Reposado

$16.00Out of stock

Don Julio Añejo

$17.00

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO

$40.00

DON JULIO 1942

$40.00

Primavera 1942

$30.00

Tres Generaciones Añejo

$17.00

Tres Generaciones Blanco

$15.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$16.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$18.00

Padre azul tequila reposado

$17.00

Padre azul tequila silver

$16.00

Skelly tequila blanco

$20.00

Skelly tequila reposado

$22.00

AVION RESERVA 44 EXTRA AÑEJO

$30.00

Avion Silver

$15.00

tequila Reposado 818

$18.00

Titos

$15.00

Ciroc

$16.00

Ciroc Coconut

$16.00

Kettle One

$16.00

Kettle Citron

$16.00

Ketel one Cucumber

$16.00

Grey goose

$14.00

Buchanans 12

$16.00

Buchanas 18

$19.00

Jack Daniel's

$15.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$16.00

Johnnie Gold label

$20.00Out of stock

Johnny Walker Blue

$40.00

Jameson

$15.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Makers 46

$17.00

Bulleit Bourboun

$16.00

Bulleit Rye

$16.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$16.00

Knob Creek Rye

$16.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$17.00

Jefferson BBN Ocean

$17.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$16.00

Hennessy

$17.00

Hennessy VSOP

$19.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Tanqueray

$15.00

Nolets

$16.00

Hard shore

$16.00

Aviation

$16.00

Bacardi

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$14.00

Devil's Reef

$13.00

Malibu

$15.00

Mount Gay Rum

$15.00Out of stock

Symphony no.3 white rum

$15.00

Zacappa 23

$16.00

Zacapa XO

$35.00

Vida Mezcal

$16.00Out of stock

Casamigos Mezcal

$18.00Out of stock

Ilegal Mezcal Reposado

$16.00

Ilegal Mezcal Anejo

$20.00

Mezcal clase Azul negra

$70.00

Dos Hombres mezcal

$16.00

Bruxo mezcal

$18.00

Illegal Joven

$14.00

Mezcal Sombra joven

$12.00

Banhdez mezcal

$12.00

HAPPY HOUR ( BAR ONLY)

Margarita Clasica HH

$10.00

La Diabla

$10.00

La Diosa

$10.00

Noche de Passion

$10.00

Frozen margarita especial

$10.00

Shot Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Beer

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Negra modelo

$6.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Little sumpin

$7.00

Heineken light

$7.00

Monopilo Clara

$8.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

IPA

$7.00

Wine & Champage

Pinot Grigio Glass

$14.00

Sauvignon blanc Glass

$14.00

chardonnay Glass

$14.00

Prosecco Glass

$14.00

Champagne Glass

$15.00

Malbec Glass

$14.00

Campo rose Glass

$14.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$14.00

champagne blt

$50.00

Btl Red Wine

$48.00

Btl White Wine

$48.00

Campo Rose Btl

$40.00

Classic Cocktails

Green Tea Shots

$12.00

Lemon Drops

$12.00

Mojito Classic

$16.00

Old Fashion

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

long island iced tea

$18.00

Soda/ Juices

Soda Water

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Ginger ale

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Mojito/non Alc

$12.00

Fresh lemonade

$7.00

Redbull Reg

$7.00

Redbull Sugarfree

$7.00

Passion fruit juice

$5.00

strawberry Juice

$5.00

mango Juice

$5.00

Peach Juice

$5.00

Bottle Service

Casamigos Blanco Btl

$225.00

Casamigos Reposado Btl

$250.00

Casamigos Mezcal Btl

$300.00

Class Azul Btl

$500.00

Don't Julio Blanco Btl

$225.00

Don Julio Reposado Btl

$250.00

Don't Julio Añejo Btl

$275.00

Don't Julio 1942 Btl

$500.00

Don't Julio 1942 Primavera Btl

$400.00

Moet Chandon Imperial

$175.00

Moet Nectar Imperial Rose

$250.00

Don Perignon

$500.00

Armand de Brignac "Ace of Spade"

$550.00

Clase Azul small

$220.00

2 btl tequila 1942

$800.00

2 btl tequila class azul

$800.00

2 btl Casa Amigos

$316.00

2 btl Don't Julio

$316.00

Hennessy

$225.00

Black Label

$225.00

Buchanans 12

$225.00

Buchanans 18

$275.00

Titos

$225.00

Kettel One

$225.00

Tuesday Drink Specials

Taco Tuesday Don Julio Shot

$10.00

SHOTS

Tumba Fire Shot

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco Shot

$10.00

Don Julio Rep Shot

$14.00

Don Julio Añejo Shot

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco Shot

$13.00

Casamigos Rep Shot

$14.00

Green Tea Shot

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

DeLeon

$12.00

Altos

$10.00

Astral tequila

$10.00

Ketel one

$13.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Titos Shot

$13.00

Jameson Shot

$12.00

Broxo Mezcal Shot

$14.00

Grey Goose Shot

$13.00

Ilegal Anejo Shot

$14.00

Mezcal oxxo

$10.00

Especial Menu

Margarita clasica FIESTA

La Diabla FIESTA

LA Diosa FIESTA

Noche de Passion FIESTA

Tumba fire shot FIESTA

Models especial

Models negra

Pacifico

Heineken

Heineken light

cabernet

malbec

champagne

Coke

Sprite

Ginger ale

Cranberry juice

Orange juice

Margarita Wednesday

Margarita frozen

$8.00

Mexican Tapas

Mexican Amuse

Elote

$11.00

Guacamole

$16.00

Suave tradicional with Chile serrano encabronado spicy Chile habanero

Wonton Ceviche

$17.00

Crispy wonton,lime marinated mahi mahi, fresh ginger, jalapeno, avocado mousse, cilantro macho leaves.

Queso Fundido

$16.00

Blend of mexican cheeses melted to perfection, fresh tortillas, grilled poblano chiles, fresh corn, pico de gallo

Quesadillas Queso

$12.00

Slow braised organic chicken, queso oaxaca, smoked gouda,chile chipotle, caramelized plum tomatoes, queso fresco, mexican crema,azada,camaron

Pulpo al Pastor

$24.00

Grilled octopus, toasted pepita mole sauce, charred pineapple salsa

Lobster Tostadas

$24.00

Quesadillas Chiken

$16.00

Quesadillas mushroom

$16.00

Quesadillas chorizo

$17.00

Quesadilla Carne Asada

$18.00

Quesadilla shrimp

$18.00

Tumba truffle nachos asada

$26.00

Tumba truffle nachos

$20.00

Tumba truffle nachos chicken

$25.00

Tumba truffle nachos seasonal veggies

$25.00

Amuse Appetizer (4)

$7.00

Tumba Tacos 🌮

Pollo

$13.00

Pan sear organic chicken, fresh herbs, smoked chile chipotle caramelized plum tomatoes, queso fresco, mexican crema

Camarones ala Diabla

$16.00

Pan sear shrimp, caramelized onions, toasted garlic,  lime chile de arbol,  jicama pico de gallo

Pescado

$15.00

Crispy fish tempura, chipotle jicama coleslaw, serrano chiles,  mango salsa fresca

Carne Asada

$16.00

Langosta

$24.00

Sauteed fresh lobster, red cabbage, chile de arbol, toasted garlic, mango jicama salsa, caviar

Champiñones

$14.00

Crispy oyster mushrooms, chipotle aioli, cabbage jicama coleslaw

Al Pastor

$15.00

Sear pork tenderloin marinated in achiote, spices and chile guajillo, grilled pineapple , white onions, corn tortilla

Birria tacos

$16.00

Baja Seafood Tostada

$21.00Out of stock

Fried Calamari Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

La Tumba

$25.00Out of stock

Marinate grilled ribeye steak, crispy tempura lobster tail, guacamole, pineapple chile  serrano salsa fresca

Pulpo

$21.00Out of stock

Grilled octopus, chard poblano peppers, fingerlings potatoes, cilantro,  almond tomatillo pesto sauce

PLATOS FUERTES

Chuleta

$24.00

Salmon

$28.00Out of stock

Falda a LA Parrilla

$32.00

Enchiladas Verdes

$25.00

Camarones all Ajillo

$26.00

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Tres Leche

$14.00

Churros

$12.00Out of stock

Cake Service

$25.00

Cake Fee Per

$4.00

Frie Oreo

$15.00

SIDES DISH

Avocado

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Salsas

Tortillas

$2.00

Rice & beans

$8.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Queso/xtra Cheesse

$2.00

Maduros

$8.00

Rice

$8.00

Beans

$8.00

Soup bowl

$8.00

Mexican fries

$8.00

FIESTA MENU

Fiesta Menú PLATA

$100.00

Fiesta PLATINO

$125.00

Menu Oro

$110.00

Taco Tumba Happy Hour

$20.00

FIESTA MENU ORDER

Guacamole

Elote de olla

Quedadillas

Pollo

Pescado

Carne Asada

Al pastor

Tres leches de chocolate

Falda a LA parrilla

Out of stock

Ceviche taquitos

Steak truffle Nachos

Falda a la Parrilla family style

Camarones al ajillo family style

Salmon Family Style

Chuleta Family Style

HAPPY 2 for 20 (BAR ONLY)

Elote

$10.00

Guacamole

$10.00

Ceviche tacos

$10.00

Tacos de pollo

$10.00

Tacos de champiñones

$10.00

Exotic Drinks

Exotic Drinks

$45.00

Event Ticket

$100.00

Man shirt

Size S

$30.00

Size M

$30.00

Size L

$30.00

Size XL

$30.00

Size XXL

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

30-10 Steinway St, astoria, NY 11103

Directions

Gallery
Taco Tumba image
Taco Tumba image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Tiendita Taqueria - Astoria NY
orange starNo Reviews
3706 30th Ave Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
La Vecina Astoria
orange star4.5 • 561
3066 Steinway St Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
3308 Eats N Drinks - Astoria / Long Island City
orange star4.0 • 59
3308 Broadway Astoria, NY 11106
View restaurantnext
ESQUINA TEQUILA
orange starNo Reviews
40-01 Northern BlvdLong Island City, NY 11101 Astoria, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2102 30th Avenue Astoria, NY 11105
View restaurantnext
Fresco's Cantina
orange star4.6 • 962
12-14 31st Ave Astoria, NY 11106
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in astoria

Bel Aire Diner
orange star4.0 • 3,888
3191 21 Street Astoria, NY 11106
View restaurantnext
Enthaice Thai Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 2,120
3320 31st Ave Astoria, NY 11106
View restaurantnext
Rizzo's Fine Pizza - Astoria
orange star4.3 • 1,623
3013 Steinway St Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
Butcher Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,438
37-10 30th Ave Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
The Pomeroy - 3612 Ditmars Blvd
orange star4.6 • 1,280
3612 Ditmars Blvd Astoria, NY 11105
View restaurantnext
Tufino Pizzeria
orange star4.2 • 1,227
36-08 Ditmars Blvd Astoria, NY 11105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston