The Thirsty Koala

35-12 Ditmars Blvd

Astoria, NY 11105

16 OZ HOUSE COCKTAILS

LIME MARGARITA (HOUSE TEQUILA)

$12.00

House tequila, triple sec, fresh lime, lime juice.

COCO POM MARGARITA (HOUSE TEQUILA)

$12.00

House tequila, coconut, pomegranate,, agave, fresh lemon.

PASSIONFRUIT MARGARITA (HOUSE TEQUILA)

$12.00

DINGO (HOUSE WHISKEY)

$12.00

GINGEROO (HOUSE GIN)

$12.00

VODKAROO (HOUSE VODKA)

$12.00

Draught Beers

Koala Pilsner Draught, 16 oz

$6.00

Port Macquarie Koala Hospital

$1 Donation

$1.00

$2 Donation

$2.00

$5 Donation

$5.00

$10 Donation

$10.00

$20 Donation

$20.00

$50 Donation

$50.00

$100 Donation

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
We are an Australian inspired full service restaurant that offers organics, wild caught seafood, pastured meats and poultry and Aussie comfort goodies. Our menu is also chock-o-block full of allergen friendly and gluten free offerings. Find your comfort here.

35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria, NY 11105

