Bars & Lounges
The Thirsty Koala
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
We are an Australian inspired full service restaurant that offers organics, wild caught seafood, pastured meats and poultry and Aussie comfort goodies. Our menu is also chock-o-block full of allergen friendly and gluten free offerings. Find your comfort here.
Location
35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria, NY 11105
Gallery