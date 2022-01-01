Astoria bars & lounges you'll love

Katch image

 

Katch

31-19 Newtown Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wings$12.00
*California Wrap$13.00
Traditional Wings$11.00
More about Katch
BLEND ASTORIA image

 

BLEND ASTORIA

3717 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Churrasco$12.95
6 oz. grilled skirt steak. Served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.
Arepa Cups$10.00
Sweet corn cakes with braised beef short rib, crema, cotija cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Chicken Chaufa
Peruvian fried rice, chicken, mango beurre blanc and tostones.
More about BLEND ASTORIA
Tacuba - Astoria image

 

Tacuba - Astoria

35 01 36th street, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas
Elote$6.00
Nachos pollo$14.00
More about Tacuba - Astoria
Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar image

 

Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar

2102 30th Avenue, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
8oz Trattoria Burger$20.00
provolone, caramelized onions, fried rosemary & house made fries
Chicken Parm Hero$13.00
Fried Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Sauce on a Hero.
Wild Boar Lasagna$20.00
wild boar & beef bolognese, ricotta. mozzarella, & grana padano
More about Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar
La Tiendita Taqueria image

 

La Tiendita Taqueria

3706 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
POLLO BURRITO$12.50
Cilantro rice, refried beans, guacamole, yellow corn, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made sour cream on a flour tortilla.
POBLANO PEPPER TACO$7.95
Two mushroom, bell pepper and refried bean stuffed poblano pepper tacos, topped with oaxaca cheese & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.
POLLO ASADO TACO$9.00
Two 24hr marinated grilled chicken tacos, guacamole, diced yellow onion & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.
More about La Tiendita Taqueria
Cornicello image

 

Cornicello

25-22 Astoria Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lil Mamas$8.00
4 cherry peppers stuffed with prosciutto and provolone. Finished with cucumber and arugula. Served hot or cold
Garganelli ala Norma$18.00
Fresh handmade garganelli with marinara, fried eggplant, basil, parmesan, black pepper and ricotta salata
Lasagna$22.00
Fresh pasta sheets layered with bolognese, bechamel and vodka sauce, baked and finished with Parmesan
More about Cornicello
The Thirsty Koala image

 

The Thirsty Koala

35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Todman Avenue$17.50
Grilled Mennela's chicken marinated in our house made asada, with cheddar, avocado, romaine, sliced fresh tomato, sliced red onion. (Gluten free prep is available.) Complete your meal with your choice of a side. (Halal)
Fried Chicken (GF)$29.00
pastured breast, wing, thigh, drumstick, with your choice of side (gluten and soy free, contains dairy)
Grilled Beyond Burger$20.00
Grilled Beyond Burger patty, grilled portobello mushroom, caramelized cippolini onions, bib lettuce. fresh tomato, red onion, vegan “cheesy viz” sauce, house made pickles, ciabatta (gluten free prep available)
More about The Thirsty Koala
3308 Eats N Drinks image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

3308 Eats N Drinks

3308 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3308 Burger$17.00
8oz Angus Beef, 3308 secret sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brioche Bun
Pork Buns (2)$8.00
Crispy pork belly, coleslaw, hoisin
More about 3308 Eats N Drinks
23-01 31st Street image

 

23-01 31st Street

23-01 31st Street, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 23-01 31st Street
Taco Tumba image

 

Taco Tumba

30-10 Steinway St, astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Taco Tumba
Jimbos Restaurant & Bar image

 

Jimbos Restaurant & Bar

3005 Astoria Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Jimbos Restaurant & Bar
Beans & Lager image

 

Antonio's

3301 36th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tostones Side$6.00
Smashed and fried yellow plantain.
Cubano Sandwhich$14.00
Roasted pork shoulder, sliced smoked ham, swiss cheese, house pickles, yellow mustard.
Arroz Side$5.00
More about Antonio's
Restaurant banner

 

Queen's Room

3602 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seared Salmon$28.00
Autumn Grain Bowl$14.00
Chicken Wings$15.00
More about Queen's Room
Restaurant banner

GRILL

The Pomeroy

3612 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Pomeroy
Restaurant banner

 

Bad Habits

32-03 Broadway, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Bad Habits

