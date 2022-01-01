Astoria bars & lounges you'll love
Katch
31-19 Newtown Ave, Astoria
Boneless Wings
|$12.00
*California Wrap
|$13.00
Traditional Wings
|$11.00
BLEND ASTORIA
3717 30th Ave, Astoria
Churrasco
|$12.95
6 oz. grilled skirt steak. Served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.
Arepa Cups
|$10.00
Sweet corn cakes with braised beef short rib, crema, cotija cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole.
|Chicken Chaufa
Peruvian fried rice, chicken, mango beurre blanc and tostones.
Tacuba - Astoria
35 01 36th street, Astoria
Enchiladas
Elote
|$6.00
Nachos pollo
|$14.00
Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar
2102 30th Avenue, Astoria
8oz Trattoria Burger
|$20.00
provolone, caramelized onions, fried rosemary & house made fries
Chicken Parm Hero
|$13.00
Fried Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Sauce on a Hero.
Wild Boar Lasagna
|$20.00
wild boar & beef bolognese, ricotta. mozzarella, & grana padano
La Tiendita Taqueria
3706 30th Ave, Astoria
POLLO BURRITO
|$12.50
Cilantro rice, refried beans, guacamole, yellow corn, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made sour cream on a flour tortilla.
POBLANO PEPPER TACO
|$7.95
Two mushroom, bell pepper and refried bean stuffed poblano pepper tacos, topped with oaxaca cheese & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.
POLLO ASADO TACO
|$9.00
Two 24hr marinated grilled chicken tacos, guacamole, diced yellow onion & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.
Cornicello
25-22 Astoria Blvd, Astoria
Lil Mamas
|$8.00
4 cherry peppers stuffed with prosciutto and provolone. Finished with cucumber and arugula. Served hot or cold
Garganelli ala Norma
|$18.00
Fresh handmade garganelli with marinara, fried eggplant, basil, parmesan, black pepper and ricotta salata
Lasagna
|$22.00
Fresh pasta sheets layered with bolognese, bechamel and vodka sauce, baked and finished with Parmesan
The Thirsty Koala
35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
The Todman Avenue
|$17.50
Grilled Mennela's chicken marinated in our house made asada, with cheddar, avocado, romaine, sliced fresh tomato, sliced red onion. (Gluten free prep is available.) Complete your meal with your choice of a side. (Halal)
Fried Chicken (GF)
|$29.00
pastured breast, wing, thigh, drumstick, with your choice of side (gluten and soy free, contains dairy)
Grilled Beyond Burger
|$20.00
Grilled Beyond Burger patty, grilled portobello mushroom, caramelized cippolini onions, bib lettuce. fresh tomato, red onion, vegan “cheesy viz” sauce, house made pickles, ciabatta (gluten free prep available)
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
3308 Eats N Drinks
3308 Broadway, Astoria
3308 Burger
|$17.00
8oz Angus Beef, 3308 secret sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brioche Bun
Pork Buns (2)
|$8.00
Crispy pork belly, coleslaw, hoisin
23-01 31st Street
23-01 31st Street, Astoria
Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Antonio's
3301 36th Ave, Astoria
Tostones Side
|$6.00
Smashed and fried yellow plantain.
Cubano Sandwhich
|$14.00
Roasted pork shoulder, sliced smoked ham, swiss cheese, house pickles, yellow mustard.
Arroz Side
|$5.00
Queen's Room
3602 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
Seared Salmon
|$28.00
Autumn Grain Bowl
|$14.00
Chicken Wings
|$15.00