Fresco's Cantina
962 Reviews
$$
12-14 31st Ave
Astoria, NY 11106
APPETIZERS
Guacamole
Ripe Avocado/Diced Onions/Tomato/Lime juice/fresh cilantro
Flautas "Taquitos"
Crispy deep fried rolled chicken tacos topped with melted cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream and cotija cheese.
Esquites Al Fresco
Our version of Mexican Street corn served off the cobb in a bowl. Roasted corn and onions smothered in our chipotle mayo and cotija cheese topped with cilantro crema.
Cantina Wings
Crispy, yet Juice jumbo party wings smoother in your choice of sauce or have them naked..
Cantina Nachos
Crispy chips/Black beans, nacho cheese, sour cream/Guacamole/Fresh cilantro with choice of topping
Quesadilla
12 inch Flour Tortilla filled with with our Three Cheese Blend and your filling of choice.
Empanada Duo
The Dynamic Duo of our delicious Empanadas - Chicken Fajita & Cheese Steak Fajita
Tamal de Frida
Creamy corn polenta topped with our slow roasted shredded pork, cantina mole, sour cream and cotija cheese
Tres Amigos
Trifecta of skewers - Chicken, Steak and Shrimp
TACO / BURRITO / BOWL
Bistec Encebollado (Steak n' Onions)
Grilled Skirt Steak/Caramelized Onions/Tropical Chimichurri
Playa del Carmen (Baja Fish)
Beer Battered Mahi Mahi/Red Cabbage/Cantina Sauce/Cilantro
Pollo Robado (Chicken)
Grilled or Crispy Chicken/Lettuce/Chipotle Mayo/Cilantro Crema
Surf n Turf (Steak/Shrimp)
Grilled Skirt Steak/Grilled Shrimp Sautéed Pepper Trio & Onions/Tropical Chimichurri
Cubano al Pastor (Pork)
Pulled Pork/Pineapple marmalade/Cilantro crema/fresh cilantro
Sesame-Ginger Chicken
Dos Cochinitas (Pork Belly)
Pork Belly / Pico de Gallo / Purple Cabbage / Bacon Chipotle Sauce / Fresh Cilantro
El Bosque (Vegan)
Sautéed Pepper Trio/Caramelized Onions/Guacamole/Fresh Cilantro
Pastelon (Ground Beef)
Caribbean Seasoned Ground Beef/Sweet Plantain/Three Cheese Blend/Lettuce/Secret Sauce
P.B.A (Vegan)
Ropa Vieja (Shredded Beef)
Cuban Style Shredded Beef/Caramelized Onions/Diced Tomato/Fresh Cilantro
Phuket (Shrimp)
Grilled Shrimp/Shredded lettuce/Thai sweet chili sauce/Cilantro Crema/Fresh cilantro
Chicken Parm *NEW*
Crispy Panko Breaded Chicken breast, topped with melted 4 cheese blend, our home-made marinara sauce and fresh basil
ENTREES
Carne Asada (Steak)
Tamarind Marinated grilled skirt steak - served with Peruvian cilantro rice, Cuban black beans, fried sweet plantains and our Tropical chimichurri sauce
El Norteno (Salmon)
Pan Seared 8oz Atlantic Salmon topped with our Guava-Chili sauce and lime zest on a bed of our sautéed pepper trio & onions - served with Peruvian cilantro rice, Cuban black beans and fried sweet plantains.
Chuleta Caballo (Pork Chop)
10oz & Thick Cut Pork Chop - seasoned and cooked to perfection, topped with a fried egg - served with Peruvian cilantro rice, Cuban black beans and fried sweet plantains.
Fajita Platter
Sauteed pepper trio and onions (protein optional) served with corn tortillas accompanied by Cilantro rice and Cuban Black beans
Cantina Chaufan (Fried Rice)
Peruvian style fried rice with chicken, steak, peppers, onion, egg and sweet plantains - topped with sesame seeds and tortilla strips
Ropa Vieja (Shredded Beef)
Cuban style stredded beef topped with carmelized onions and diced tomatoes - served with Peruvian cilantro rice, Cuban black beans and fried sweet plantains
Pancho Villa Burger
100% Angus Beef Burger - topped with 4 cheese blend, applewood bacon and sliced avocado - served with our famous fries
Cantina Chicken Sandwich
Panko crusted Chicken Breast, topped with our melted 4 cheese blend, crispy applewood- bacon, pickled purple cabbage and Bacon-Chipotle Mayo in a toasted brioche bun - served with our famous fries
DESSERT
Mini Churros
Delicious Mini Churros tossed in Cinnamon-Sugar and filled with chocolate
Tres Leches
Traditional Three milks sponge cake
Mexico City
Banana Caramel Cheesecake inside of Egg Roll wrapper - tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with vanilla ice cream
El Volcano
Chocolate Lava cake topped with scoop of vanilla ice cream, raspberry syrup and whipped cream
Dessert Platter (ALL 4 Desserts)
SIDES / ADD-ON
Peruvian Rice
Cuban Black Beans
Sweet Plantains
French Fries
Yuca Fries
Sauteed Pepper Trio
Nacho Cheese
Salsa Criolla
Fresh Tortilla Chips
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Cheese
Chips - Salsa & Cheese
Warm Tortillas
Queso Cotija - Side
Guacamole - Side
Pico de Gallo - Side
Sour Cream - Side
Chipotle Mayo - Side
Cilantro Crema - Side
Jalapeno - Side
COCKTAILS - 12oz
Margarita - Rocks 12oz
Margarita - Frozen 12oz
Tanteo Spicy Margarita - 12oz
Mezcal-Rita - 12oz
Matrimonio - SangiRita - 12oz
La Secreta - Sangria 12oz
Mojito - 12oz
Cantina Mule - 12oz
Grey Goose Vodka / Lime Juice / Passion Fruit / Home-Made Ginger Syrup and Ginger Beer
Patron Margarita w/ Cup - 12oz
PRIDE LIMITED EDITION REPLICA BOTTLE TO GO CUP
Caminito on Rocks - 12oz
Leblon Caipirinha - 12oz
Frozen Cantina Colada - 12oz
Rosemary Lime-Ade - 12oz
El Rey - 12oz
Long Island IT - 12oz
Classic Mimosa - 12oz
Mighty Mimosa - 12oz
Bacardi Pineapple Mojito - 12oz
GRANDE COCKTAILS - 34oz
Margarita - Rocks - Grande
Margarita - Frozen - Grande
El Matrimonio - SangRita - Grande
La Secreta - Sangria - Grande
Mojito - Grande
Cantina Mule - Grande
Cantina Colada - Grande
Mighty Mimosa - Grande
"Birth child" of Mimosa & Screw Driver - Grey Goose Vodka / Champagne / Triple Sec and Orange juice