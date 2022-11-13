Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Fresco's Cantina

962 Reviews

$$

12-14 31st Ave

Astoria, NY 11106

Order Again

Popular Items

Guacamole
Playa del Carmen (Baja Fish)
Pollo Robado (Chicken)

APPETIZERS

Guacamole

$9.00+

Ripe Avocado/Diced Onions/Tomato/Lime juice/fresh cilantro

Flautas "Taquitos"

$12.00

Crispy deep fried rolled chicken tacos topped with melted cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream and cotija cheese.

Esquites Al Fresco

$12.00

Our version of Mexican Street corn served off the cobb in a bowl. Roasted corn and onions smothered in our chipotle mayo and cotija cheese topped with cilantro crema.

Cantina Wings

$14.00

Crispy, yet Juice jumbo party wings smoother in your choice of sauce or have them naked..

Cantina Nachos

$12.00

Crispy chips/Black beans, nacho cheese, sour cream/Guacamole/Fresh cilantro with choice of topping

Quesadilla

$10.00

12 inch Flour Tortilla filled with with our Three Cheese Blend and your filling of choice.

Empanada Duo

$9.00Out of stock

The Dynamic Duo of our delicious Empanadas - Chicken Fajita & Cheese Steak Fajita

Tamal de Frida

$12.00

Creamy corn polenta topped with our slow roasted shredded pork, cantina mole, sour cream and cotija cheese

Tres Amigos

$12.00

Trifecta of skewers - Chicken, Steak and Shrimp

TACO / BURRITO / BOWL

Bistec Encebollado (Steak n' Onions)

$15.00

Grilled Skirt Steak/Caramelized Onions/Tropical Chimichurri

Playa del Carmen (Baja Fish)

$15.00

Beer Battered Mahi Mahi/Red Cabbage/Cantina Sauce/Cilantro

Pollo Robado (Chicken)

$14.00

Grilled or Crispy Chicken/Lettuce/Chipotle Mayo/Cilantro Crema

Surf n Turf (Steak/Shrimp)

$16.00

Grilled Skirt Steak/Grilled Shrimp Sautéed Pepper Trio & Onions/Tropical Chimichurri

Cubano al Pastor (Pork)

$14.00

Pulled Pork/Pineapple marmalade/Cilantro crema/fresh cilantro

Sesame-Ginger Chicken

$14.00
Dos Cochinitas (Pork Belly)

$15.00Out of stock

Pork Belly / Pico de Gallo / Purple Cabbage / Bacon Chipotle Sauce / Fresh Cilantro

El Bosque (Vegan)

$13.00

Sautéed Pepper Trio/Caramelized Onions/Guacamole/Fresh Cilantro

Pastelon (Ground Beef)

$15.00

Caribbean Seasoned Ground Beef/Sweet Plantain/Three Cheese Blend/Lettuce/Secret Sauce

P.B.A (Vegan)

$13.00
Ropa Vieja (Shredded Beef)

$15.00

Cuban Style Shredded Beef/Caramelized Onions/Diced Tomato/Fresh Cilantro

Phuket (Shrimp)

$16.00

Grilled Shrimp/Shredded lettuce/Thai sweet chili sauce/Cilantro Crema/Fresh cilantro

Chicken Parm *NEW*

$15.00

Crispy Panko Breaded Chicken breast, topped with melted 4 cheese blend, our home-made marinara sauce and fresh basil

ENTREES

Carne Asada (Steak)

$32.00

Tamarind Marinated grilled skirt steak - served with Peruvian cilantro rice, Cuban black beans, fried sweet plantains and our Tropical chimichurri sauce

El Norteno (Salmon)

$26.00

Pan Seared 8oz Atlantic Salmon topped with our Guava-Chili sauce and lime zest on a bed of our sautéed pepper trio & onions - served with Peruvian cilantro rice, Cuban black beans and fried sweet plantains.

Chuleta Caballo (Pork Chop)

$26.00

10oz & Thick Cut Pork Chop - seasoned and cooked to perfection, topped with a fried egg - served with Peruvian cilantro rice, Cuban black beans and fried sweet plantains.

Fajita Platter

$18.00

Sauteed pepper trio and onions (protein optional) served with corn tortillas accompanied by Cilantro rice and Cuban Black beans

Cantina Chaufan (Fried Rice)

$23.00

Peruvian style fried rice with chicken, steak, peppers, onion, egg and sweet plantains - topped with sesame seeds and tortilla strips

Ropa Vieja (Shredded Beef)

$26.00

Cuban style stredded beef topped with carmelized onions and diced tomatoes - served with Peruvian cilantro rice, Cuban black beans and fried sweet plantains

Pancho Villa Burger

$18.00

100% Angus Beef Burger - topped with 4 cheese blend, applewood bacon and sliced avocado - served with our famous fries

Cantina Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Panko crusted Chicken Breast, topped with our melted 4 cheese blend, crispy applewood- bacon, pickled purple cabbage and Bacon-Chipotle Mayo in a toasted brioche bun - served with our famous fries

DESSERT

Mini Churros

$8.00

Delicious Mini Churros tossed in Cinnamon-Sugar and filled with chocolate

Tres Leches

$8.00

Traditional Three milks sponge cake

Mexico City

$8.00

Banana Caramel Cheesecake inside of Egg Roll wrapper - tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with vanilla ice cream

El Volcano

$8.00

Chocolate Lava cake topped with scoop of vanilla ice cream, raspberry syrup and whipped cream

Dessert Platter (ALL 4 Desserts)

$28.00

SALAD

Cantina Insalata

$12.00

Hearty Spring Mix, sliced avocado, onions, tomato sprinkled with corn and our home house-made Citrus dressing

SIDES / ADD-ON

Peruvian Rice

$5.00
Cuban Black Beans

$5.00
Sweet Plantains

$5.00
French Fries

$5.00
Yuca Fries

$6.00
Sauteed Pepper Trio

$6.00
Nacho Cheese

$4.00
Salsa Criolla

$3.00
Fresh Tortilla Chips

$3.00
Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips & Cheese

$6.00

Chips - Salsa & Cheese

$8.00
Warm Tortillas

$3.00
Queso Cotija - Side

$2.00
Guacamole - Side

$2.00Out of stock
Pico de Gallo - Side

$2.00
Sour Cream - Side

$1.00
Chipotle Mayo - Side

$1.00
Cilantro Crema - Side

$1.00

Jalapeno - Side

$1.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Meal

$10.00
Pollito Y Papas

Pollito Y Papas

$10.00

COCKTAILS - 12oz

Fresco's Cantina signature cocktails...
Margarita - Rocks 12oz

$10.00
Margarita - Frozen 12oz

$10.00

Tanteo Spicy Margarita - 12oz

$14.00

Mezcal-Rita - 12oz

$14.00
Matrimonio - SangiRita - 12oz

$12.00
La Secreta - Sangria 12oz

$12.00
Mojito - 12oz

$10.00
Cantina Mule - 12oz

$10.00

Grey Goose Vodka / Lime Juice / Passion Fruit / Home-Made Ginger Syrup and Ginger Beer

Patron Margarita w/ Cup - 12oz

$13.00

PRIDE LIMITED EDITION REPLICA BOTTLE TO GO CUP

Caminito on Rocks - 12oz

$12.00

Leblon Caipirinha - 12oz

$12.00
Frozen Cantina Colada - 12oz

$12.00

Rosemary Lime-Ade - 12oz

$12.00

El Rey - 12oz

$12.00

Long Island IT - 12oz

$14.00

Classic Mimosa - 12oz

$8.00

Mighty Mimosa - 12oz

$11.00

Bacardi Pineapple Mojito - 12oz

$10.00

GRANDE COCKTAILS - 34oz

GO BIG or GO HOME!!

Margarita - Rocks - Grande

$25.00
Margarita - Frozen - Grande

$22.00

El Matrimonio - SangRita - Grande

$28.00
La Secreta - Sangria - Grande

$25.00

Mojito - Grande

$25.00

Cantina Mule - Grande

$25.00

Cantina Colada - Grande

$30.00
Mighty Mimosa - Grande

$25.00

"Birth child" of Mimosa & Screw Driver - Grey Goose Vodka / Champagne / Triple Sec and Orange juice

Classic Mimosa - Grande

$20.00

Bacardi Pineapple Mojito - Grande

$22.00

Mezcal-Rita - Grande

$35.00

Tanteo Spicy Margarita - Grande

$35.00

WINE / SPARKLING

RED WINE - GLASS

$8.00

WHITE WINE - GLASS

$8.00

HOUSE CHAMPAGNE - BTL

$35.00

WHISPERING ANGEL ROSE - GLASS

$9.00

BOTTLE / CAN BEER

MANGO CART CAN

$7.00
BIG WAVE CAN

$7.00
HAZY BEER HUG CAN

$7.00
STELLA BTL

$7.00
CORONA BTL

$7.00
CORONA LIGHT BTL

$7.00