Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
La Esquina - Upper East Side
197 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Please call us at: 646-613-7100 ext: 2
Location
1402 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10021
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Heidi's House by the Side of the Road
4.7 • 275
308 East 78th Street New York, NY 10075
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in New York
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - 78th & 3rd Ave
4.5 • 3,182
1376 Third Ave New York, NY 10075
View restaurant