Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

La Esquina - Upper East Side

197 Reviews

$

1402 2nd Ave

New York, NY 10021

Order Again

Popular Items

POLLO TACO
TACO DE CAMARON
BISTEC CON QUESO

Tacos

POLLO TACO

POLLO TACO

$4.95

Adobo-grilled chicken, avocado salsa, cilantro, onion

BISTEC CON QUESO

BISTEC CON QUESO

$4.95

Sliced ribeye steak, crispy queso Chihuahua, tomatillo salsa, cilantro, onion

TACO DE CAMARON

TACO DE CAMARON

$4.95

Grilled shrimp, cabbage, avocado salsa, chipotle mayo, pickled red onion

CARNITAS TACO

CARNITAS TACO

$4.95

Roasted pork, tomatillo salsa, cilantro & onion

COLIFLOR TACO

$4.95

Bowls Y Ensalada

El Bowl

El Bowl

$11.00

White rice, black beans, artisanal greens, avocado, watermelon radish, queso fresco, pumpkin seeds, pico de gallo, avocado salsa

ENSALADA DE LA CASA

ENSALADA DE LA CASA

$16.00

Mixed Little Gems, Cotija Cheese, Fresh Nopales, Burnt Red Onion, Avocado, Jalapeno Dressing, Smoked Almonds

Sopa De Tortilla

$14.00

Quesadilla Y Mas

All our quesadillas served on two 6” fresh pressed organic corn tortillas & 2 oz. salsa verde
QUESADILLA SIMPLE

QUESADILLA SIMPLE

$6.25

Queso Chihuahua & pico de gallo

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$8.00

Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, Huitlacoche, roasted corn, epazote

QUESADILLA DE CAMARON

$11.25

Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, grilled shrimp

QUESADILLA DE POLLO

QUESADILLA DE POLLO

$11.25

Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, adobo roasted chicken

QUESADILLA DE CARNITAS

QUESADILLA DE CARNITAS

$11.25

Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, carnitas

QUESADILLA DE RIBEYE

QUESADILLA DE RIBEYE

$11.25

Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, ribeye steak, bacon, poblano peppers, caramelized onions

QUESADILLA SIMPLE (Copy)

QUESADILLA SIMPLE (Copy)

$6.25

Queso Chihuahua & pico de gallo

Sides

AVOCADO

AVOCADO

$5.00

Mexican Hass Avocado

EJOTES

EJOTES

$7.00

Grilled string beans, lime garlic dressing

MOROS Y CRISTIANOS

MOROS Y CRISTIANOS

$5.00

Side of rice & black beans topped with, pico de gallo & queso fresco.

ARROZ

ARROZ

$5.00

Side of rice topped with pico de gallo

FRIJOLES

FRIJOLES

$5.00

Side of black beans topped with queso fresco

TORTILLAS

$2.00

Warm Organic Corn Tortillas

Large Chips

$6.00

Small Chips

$2.00

Guacamole 5oz

$9.50

LA ESQUINA SALSA

$6.00

Elote Callejero

$7.00

Dessert

Coconut Flan

$9.00

Boca Negra

$10.00

PASSION FRUIT MEZCAL PIE

$11.00

COCKTAILS

Sexico Margarita

$14.00+

La Esquina Classic Margarita with Tequila blanco, lime, orange, lemon, agave

El Macizo Con Fruta Margarita

$15.00+

La Esquina Classic Margarita with Tequila reposado and Passionfruit or Blood Orange

Spicy Daisey

$15.00+

Tequila blanco, lime, lemon, jalapeno

Pepino Diablo

$16.00+

Tequila, cucumber, jalapeno, lime,

Guava Mezcalita

$14.00+Out of stock

La Esquina Classic Margarita with Mezcal, lime, orange, lemon, agave

Mezcalita

$14.00+

Margarita with Mezcal, lime, orange, lemon, agave

Gin Paloma

$15.00

Gin, grapefruit, lime, agave

FROZEN BAGS

$25.00Out of stock

SODAS Y AGUA

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

JARRITOS

$4.00

Sparkling Agua LARGE

$7.00

Still Agua SMALL

$3.00

Sparkling Agua SMALL

$3.50

Still Agua LARGE

$7.00

MEXICAN COKE

$4.50

AGUAS FRESCAS

HORCHATA

$5.00

JAMAICA

$5.00

CAFÉ

CAFÉ LEGAL

$2.00Out of stock

COLD BREW

$5.00Out of stock

EXTRA

EXTRA TOPPINGS

EXTRA SALSAS

SIDE OF PROTEIN

GROCERIES

LA ESQUINA CHIPS

LA ESQUINA CHIPS

$2.00+

La Esquina Signature Organic NON-GMO Tortilla Chips.

LA ESQUINA SALSAS & DIP

LA ESQUINA SALSAS & DIP

$5.00

La Esquina Signature Salsas

VALENTINA

$5.00

EL YUCATECO

$3.00

TAPATIO

$4.00

CHOLULA

$4.00

TAJIN

$4.00+
ROASTED CORN

ROASTED CORN

$3.00Out of stock

GROUND COFFEE

$19.99

RETAIL

White Flames Short Sleeve Shirt

$48.00
Yellow Luchador Long Sleeve Shirt

Yellow Luchador Long Sleeve Shirt

$58.00
White ¿Serioso? Long Sleeve Shirt

White ¿Serioso? Long Sleeve Shirt

$58.00
Orange Taqueria Short Sleeve Shirt

Orange Taqueria Short Sleeve Shirt

$48.00
Brown Staff Short Sleeve Shirt

Brown Staff Short Sleeve Shirt

$48.00

Gray Muy Suave Long Sleeve Shirt

$58.00

Black Staff Jacket

$80.00

White Mesh Shorts

$44.00

Green Mesh Shorts

$44.00

Tote Bag

$55.00

El Jefe Hat

$44.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:45 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Please call us at: 646-613-7100 ext: 2

Website

Location

1402 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10021

Directions

Gallery
La Esquina - Upper East Side image
La Esquina - Upper East Side image
La Esquina - Upper East Side image
La Esquina - Upper East Side image

