Astoria Mexican restaurants you'll love

Twisted Wings Food Truck image

 

Twisted Wings Food Truck

4305 31 ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
7pc Wings COMBO$13.75
Extra Sauce$1.50
Spicy Cheddar Corn Nuggets$5.99
More about Twisted Wings Food Truck
Tacuba - Astoria image

 

Tacuba - Astoria

35 01 36th street, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas
Elote$6.00
Nachos pollo$14.00
More about Tacuba - Astoria
La Tiendita Taqueria image

 

La Tiendita Taqueria

3706 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
POLLO BURRITO$12.50
Cilantro rice, refried beans, guacamole, yellow corn, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made sour cream on a flour tortilla.
POBLANO PEPPER TACO$7.95
Two mushroom, bell pepper and refried bean stuffed poblano pepper tacos, topped with oaxaca cheese & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.
POLLO ASADO TACO$9.00
Two 24hr marinated grilled chicken tacos, guacamole, diced yellow onion & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.
More about La Tiendita Taqueria
Fresco's Cantina image

BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fresco's Cantina

12-14 31st Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.6 (962 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cantina Nachos$9.00
Crispy chips/Black beans, nacho cheese, sour cream/Guacamole/Fresh cilantro with choice of topping
Fajita Platter$16.00
Sauteed pepper trio and onions (protein optional) served with corn tortillas accompanied by Cilantro rice and Cuban Black beans
Pollo Robado (Chicken)$13.00
Grilled or Crispy Chicken/Lettuce/Chipotle Mayo/Cilantro Crema
More about Fresco's Cantina
Taco Tumba image

 

Taco Tumba

30-10 Steinway St, astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Taco Tumba
Restaurant banner

 

Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine

35-03 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Guacamole$13.95
Fresh made daily, chiles toreado, onions,
cilantro add esquites $3, Chicharron $3 (GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN, VEGETARIAN)
Quesadilla Steak$17.95
Home made corn tortillas, queso Oaxaca, chile arbol salsa, spinach, roasted corn, rajas, crema (GLUTEN FREE)
Enchilada Mole$24.95
Chicken, Oaxaca mole, queso fresco, crema, onions, cilantro.
(GLUTEN FREE)
More about Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine

