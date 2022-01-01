Astoria Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Astoria
Twisted Wings Food Truck
4305 31 ave, Astoria
|Popular items
|7pc Wings COMBO
|$13.75
|Extra Sauce
|$1.50
|Spicy Cheddar Corn Nuggets
|$5.99
Tacuba - Astoria
35 01 36th street, Astoria
|Popular items
|Enchiladas
|Elote
|$6.00
|Nachos pollo
|$14.00
La Tiendita Taqueria
3706 30th Ave, Astoria
|Popular items
|POLLO BURRITO
|$12.50
Cilantro rice, refried beans, guacamole, yellow corn, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made sour cream on a flour tortilla.
|POBLANO PEPPER TACO
|$7.95
Two mushroom, bell pepper and refried bean stuffed poblano pepper tacos, topped with oaxaca cheese & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.
|POLLO ASADO TACO
|$9.00
Two 24hr marinated grilled chicken tacos, guacamole, diced yellow onion & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.
BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Fresco's Cantina
12-14 31st Ave, Astoria
|Popular items
|Cantina Nachos
|$9.00
Crispy chips/Black beans, nacho cheese, sour cream/Guacamole/Fresh cilantro with choice of topping
|Fajita Platter
|$16.00
Sauteed pepper trio and onions (protein optional) served with corn tortillas accompanied by Cilantro rice and Cuban Black beans
|Pollo Robado (Chicken)
|$13.00
Grilled or Crispy Chicken/Lettuce/Chipotle Mayo/Cilantro Crema
Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine
35-03 Broadway, Astoria
|Popular items
|Fresh Guacamole
|$13.95
Fresh made daily, chiles toreado, onions,
cilantro add esquites $3, Chicharron $3 (GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN, VEGETARIAN)
|Quesadilla Steak
|$17.95
Home made corn tortillas, queso Oaxaca, chile arbol salsa, spinach, roasted corn, rajas, crema (GLUTEN FREE)
|Enchilada Mole
|$24.95
Chicken, Oaxaca mole, queso fresco, crema, onions, cilantro.
(GLUTEN FREE)