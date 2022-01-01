Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken salad in
Astoria
/
Astoria
/
Astoria
/
Chicken Salad
Astoria restaurants that serve chicken salad
Dino's Pizzeria
30-01 Broadway, Astoria
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Salad
$10.95
More about Dino's Pizzeria
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Local Kitchen
3507 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
Avg 3.7
(70 reviews)
Greek Chicken Salad (Copy)
$11.50
Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Red
Onions, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Tri
Color Peppers with Red Vinaigrette & Extra Virgin Olive Oil
More about Local Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria
Short Ribs
Flautas
Chocolate Cake
Burritos
French Fries
Gnocchi
Quesadillas
Rice Pudding
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1714 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(52 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(860 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(341 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(525 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(283 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston