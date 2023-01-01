TETE
Open today 4:00 PM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
85-15 Northern Boulevard, Queens NY 11372
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pio Pio 05 - Jackson Heights - 84-21 Northern Blvd
No Reviews
84-21 Northern Blvd JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY 11372
View restaurant
Yeras Restaurant Sports Bar - 86-09 Northern Blvd
No Reviews
86-09 Northern Blvd Jackson Heights, NY 11372
View restaurant
Queens Beer Factory - 86-13 Northern Blvd
No Reviews
86-13 Northern Blvd Jackson Heights, NY 11372
View restaurant
Pio Pio 02 - Jackson Heights - 8402 Northern Blvd
No Reviews
8402 NORTHERN BLVD JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY 11372
View restaurant