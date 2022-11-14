- Home
Sophie's Cuban Midtown West
No reviews yet
21 West 45th Street
Manhattan, NY 10036
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Sophie's Homemade Empanadas
Homemade Empanada Specials
Other Appetizers
Entrees
Baked Chicken
A delicious leg and thigh seasoned to perfection.
Breaded Chicken
Deep fried, breaded to perfection in 100% pure bread crumbs from our own fresh baked cuban bread.
Grilled Chicken
NYC's favorite protein packed option seasoned just right.
Spicy Grilled Chicken
Turn it up a notch with our famous grilled chicken smothered with jalepenos, green and red bell peppers, onions, and juicy tomaotes sauteed in a yummy vinegar based sauce.
Pernil (Roasted Pork)
Fried Pork Chops
1/2 inch, center cut pork chops marinated for 12 hours, deep fried to perfection
Salmon
Our salmon is always filleted fresh and seasoned with salt, pepper, white wine, olive oil, and basted with a peruvian dried red pepper base.
Shrimp With Garlic Sauce
Fresh garlic, salt, pepper, peruvian red pepper, white wine, and tomato sauce marry in this classic Cuban dish.
Shredded Beef Stew
Havanna is calling out to you in the form of a savory bowl of our "Ropa Vieja." A classic dish prepared with bell peppers, onions, and shredded beef in a zest tomato sauce.
Vegetarian Platter (Includes Medley)
No meat? No problem. Enjoy any 3 sides of your choosing accompanied with our hearty Vegetable Medley.
Steak And Onions
Fried Chunks of Pork
Ground Beef Stew
Fried Fish
Spring Salas W/ Chicken
Specials (Sophie's Favorites)
Sandwiches
El Cubano- The Cuban
Made with our delicous Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard, and Garlic Sauce . Contatins Gluten
Roast Pork Sandwich
Roasted Pork, Mayo, and Onions. Contains Gluten
Pernil with a Twist
Roasted Pork, Mayo, Onions, Sophie's Famous Green Sauce, and 3 pieces of yummy Sweet Plantains. Contains Gluten
*New* Spicy Chicken Sandwich
We’ve taken our love of Cuban flavors and combined them with crispy chicken, fried to perfection. Served on fresh baked Brioche Bun, topped with Mayo, Pickles, and our famous Special Green Sauce!
Fried Pork Sandwich
Baked Chicken Sand.
Our slow roasted baked chicken, placed on cuban bread, topped with our marinated onions, and dressed with mayo.
Grilled Chicken Sand.
NYC's favorite Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomtaoes, Potatostick chips, and Mayo. Contains Gluten
Breaded Chicken Sand.
Fish Sandwich
Steak Sandwich
Turkey Cuban
Sides
Yellow Rice
White Rice.
Moro RIce
Beans.
We serve our black beans everyday paying to tribute to Cuba's favorite legume! Like Red beans? Try our famous Moro rice!
Sweet Plantains.
Green Plantains.
Yuca With Garlic
Vegetable Medley
Avocado.
One Portion = Half Avocado
Rice and Beans
Container
Salads
Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Fanta Orange
Pepsi
Selzter
Bottled Water
Malta India
From Puerto Rico with love. Eveyones favorite malt beverage.
Postabon
Colombiana
Jarritos
Perrier
Cup of Ice
Snapple
Large Water
Country Club - Rasberry
Country Club - Merengue
Homemade Juices
Sophie's Cafe
Dessert
Sophie's Signature Sauces
Catering Packages
Small Package
Buffet style catering option which includes one protein + any 4 sides or salads. Serves 10.
Medium Package
Buffet style catering option which includes choice of 2 proteins + any 4 sides or salads. Serves 20.
Large Package
Buffet style catering option which includes 3 proteins + any 4 sides or salads. Serves 30.
Al La Carte
Grilled Chicken (Al La Carte)
Spicy Grilled Chicken (A la Carte)
Turn it up a notch with our famous grilled chicken smothered with jalepenos, green and red bell peppers, onions, and juicy tomaotes sauteed in a yummy vinegar based sauce.
Baked Chicken (A la Carte)
A delicious leg and thigh seasoned to perfection.
Breaded Chicken (A la Carte)
Baked Salmon (A la Carte)
Our salmon is always filleted fresh and seasoned with salt, pepper, white wine, olive oil, and basted with a peruvian dried red pepper base.
Shrimp With Garlic Sauce (A la Carte)
Fresh garlic, salt, pepper, peruvian red pepper, white wine, and tomato sauce marry in this classic Cuban dish.