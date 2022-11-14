Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Sophie's Cuban Midtown West

review star

No reviews yet

21 West 45th Street

Manhattan, NY 10036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sophie's Homemade Empanadas

Our delicious Empanadas have been an NYC favorite for over 23 years!
Cheese.

Cheese.

$3.79

Contains Gluten. Dairy.

Beef

Beef

$3.79

Contains Gluten.

Chicken

Chicken

$3.79

Contains Gluten. Egg.

Spinach and Cheese

Spinach and Cheese

$3.79

Contains Gluten. Dairy.

Guava and Cheese Empanada

Guava and Cheese Empanada

$3.79

Contains Gluten. Dairy.

Homemade Empanada Specials

Your favorite Sophie's Empanadas, now by the dozen in a cute box.

Choose 3 Empanadas

$10.49

Choose 6 Empanadas

$19.29

Choose a Dozen Empanadas

$35.99

Other Appetizers

Mashed Potatoes, stuffed with a savory chicken filling, deep fried. Need we say more? Contains Gluten, Dairy, Egg.
Stuffed Potato W/ Ground Beef Stew

Stuffed Potato W/ Ground Beef Stew

$4.99

Contains Dairy.

Yuca Croquette W/ Pork

$3.99

Ham Croq.

$2.49

Stuffed Mashed Potato with Chicken

$4.99

Entrees

All of our Entrees include your choice of any 3 sides or salads!
Baked Chicken

Baked Chicken

$13.99

A delicious leg and thigh seasoned to perfection.

Breaded Chicken

Breaded Chicken

$15.99

Deep fried, breaded to perfection in 100% pure bread crumbs from our own fresh baked cuban bread.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$15.99

NYC's favorite protein packed option seasoned just right.

Spicy Grilled Chicken

Spicy Grilled Chicken

$15.99

Turn it up a notch with our famous grilled chicken smothered with jalepenos, green and red bell peppers, onions, and juicy tomaotes sauteed in a yummy vinegar based sauce.

Pernil (Roasted Pork)

Pernil (Roasted Pork)

$15.99
Fried Pork Chops

Fried Pork Chops

$15.99

1/2 inch, center cut pork chops marinated for 12 hours, deep fried to perfection

Salmon

Salmon

$17.99

Our salmon is always filleted fresh and seasoned with salt, pepper, white wine, olive oil, and basted with a peruvian dried red pepper base.

Shrimp With Garlic Sauce

Shrimp With Garlic Sauce

$17.99

Fresh garlic, salt, pepper, peruvian red pepper, white wine, and tomato sauce marry in this classic Cuban dish.

Shredded Beef Stew

Shredded Beef Stew

$15.99

Havanna is calling out to you in the form of a savory bowl of our "Ropa Vieja." A classic dish prepared with bell peppers, onions, and shredded beef in a zest tomato sauce.

Vegetarian Platter (Includes Medley)

Vegetarian Platter (Includes Medley)

$12.99

No meat? No problem. Enjoy any 3 sides of your choosing accompanied with our hearty Vegetable Medley.

Steak And Onions

$15.99

Fried Chunks of Pork

$15.99

Ground Beef Stew

$15.99

Fried Fish

$15.99

Spring Salas W/ Chicken

$12.99

Specials (Sophie's Favorites)

Beef Stew

$15.99

Pork Chops In Red Sauce

$15.99

Oxtil

$18.99

Sandwiches

El Cubano- The Cuban

El Cubano- The Cuban

$11.99

Made with our delicous Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard, and Garlic Sauce . Contatins Gluten

Roast Pork Sandwich

Roast Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Roasted Pork, Mayo, and Onions. Contains Gluten

Pernil with a Twist

Pernil with a Twist

$12.99

Roasted Pork, Mayo, Onions, Sophie's Famous Green Sauce, and 3 pieces of yummy Sweet Plantains. Contains Gluten

*New* Spicy Chicken Sandwich

*New* Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

We’ve taken our love of Cuban flavors and combined them with crispy chicken, fried to perfection. Served on fresh baked Brioche Bun, topped with Mayo, Pickles, and our famous Special Green Sauce!

Fried Pork Sandwich

$11.99
Baked Chicken Sand.

Baked Chicken Sand.

$11.99

Our slow roasted baked chicken, placed on cuban bread, topped with our marinated onions, and dressed with mayo.

Grilled Chicken Sand.

Grilled Chicken Sand.

$11.99

NYC's favorite Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomtaoes, Potatostick chips, and Mayo. Contains Gluten

Breaded Chicken Sand.

Breaded Chicken Sand.

$11.99

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Steak Sandwich

$11.99

Turkey Cuban

$11.99

Sides

Yellow Rice

Yellow Rice

$5.49
White Rice.

White Rice.

$5.49
Moro RIce

Moro RIce

$6.49
Beans.

Beans.

$5.99

We serve our black beans everyday paying to tribute to Cuba's favorite legume! Like Red beans? Try our famous Moro rice!

Sweet Plantains.

Sweet Plantains.

$5.49
Green Plantains.

Green Plantains.

$5.49
Yuca With Garlic

Yuca With Garlic

$6.49
Vegetable Medley

Vegetable Medley

$6.49
Avocado.

Avocado.

$4.99

One Portion = Half Avocado

Rice and Beans

$6.99

Container

$0.50+

Salads

Green Salad.

Green Salad.

White Bean & Avocado

White Bean & Avocado

Beets and string bean

Chickpea Salad

Chickpea Salad

Side of Onions

$1.25

Potato Salad

$4.99

Beverages

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Fanta Orange

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Selzter

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Malta India

$3.29

From Puerto Rico with love. Eveyones favorite malt beverage.

Postabon

$3.29

Colombiana

$3.29

Jarritos

$3.29

Perrier

$2.99

Cup of Ice

$0.79

Snapple

$2.99

Large Water

$3.49

Country Club - Rasberry

$2.99

Country Club - Merengue

$3.29

Homemade Juices

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.29

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.29

Sophie's Cafe

Americano

$3.50

Cortadito

$2.75

Espresso

$2.50

Tea

$2.50+

Iced Coffee

$3.79

Iced Coffee with Milk

$5.25

Dessert

Tres Leches

$6.49

Flan

$4.99

Rice Pudding

$4.99

Bread Pudding

$6.49

Natilla

$4.29

Cheesecake-Passion Fruit

$4.99

Cheesecake-Mango

$4.99

Sophie's Signature Sauces

Green Sauce

Green Sauce

$0.50
Dressing

Dressing

$0.50
Garlic Sauce

Garlic Sauce

$0.50

8oz Jar Green Sauce

$6.99

Catering Packages

Small Package

$200.00

Buffet style catering option which includes one protein + any 4 sides or salads. Serves 10.

Medium Package

$400.00

Buffet style catering option which includes choice of 2 proteins + any 4 sides or salads. Serves 20.

Large Package

$600.00

Buffet style catering option which includes 3 proteins + any 4 sides or salads. Serves 30.

Al La Carte

Buffet style catering option that include your choice of any protein or veggie option. Serves 10-20.

Grilled Chicken (Al La Carte)

$120.00+

Spicy Grilled Chicken (A la Carte)

$120.00+

Turn it up a notch with our famous grilled chicken smothered with jalepenos, green and red bell peppers, onions, and juicy tomaotes sauteed in a yummy vinegar based sauce.

Baked Chicken (A la Carte)

$100.00+

A delicious leg and thigh seasoned to perfection.

Breaded Chicken (A la Carte)

$120.00+

Baked Salmon (A la Carte)

$140.00+

Our salmon is always filleted fresh and seasoned with salt, pepper, white wine, olive oil, and basted with a peruvian dried red pepper base.

Shrimp With Garlic Sauce (A la Carte)

$120.00+

Fresh garlic, salt, pepper, peruvian red pepper, white wine, and tomato sauce marry in this classic Cuban dish.

Pernil (A la Carte)

$120.00+

Shredded Beef Stew (A la Carte)

$120.00+

Vegetable Medley (A la Carte)

$100.00+

Platters

Looking for snacks or desserts for your event? We have the platter for you!

Party Sized Empanadas

$75.00

Party Sized Potatoes

$75.00

Sandwich Platter

$125.00

Sandwich Platter- Feeds 10

Flan Platter

$65.00

Tres Leches Platter

$100.00