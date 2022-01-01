Midtown West restaurants you'll love

Midtown West restaurants
Toast

Midtown West's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Must-try Midtown West restaurants

Upside Pizza image

 

Upside Pizza

270 W 39th St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fuzzy Dunlop Pie$32.00
House Pickled Peppers, Berkshire Pork, Splotched Sauce & Mozzarella - A little kick but nothing to crazy on the spice scale. A truly magnificent slice.
Pepperoni Papi Pie$32.00
Falcowitz Pie$32.00
More about Upside Pizza
Banner pic

TACOS

Azulé Cantina

31 W 52nd, New York

Avg 4.2 (1126 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Tinga$3.95
(GF) Local, pasture-raised chicken thighs, house tinga sauce, red cabbage slaw, roasted corn, crispy chicken skin, cilantro
Roasted Fish$4.95
(GF) Local, wild-caught grilled flounder, pico de gallo, green cabbage, cashew salsa macha, toasted cashews, served on house-made blue corn tortilla
Baja Bowl$10.75
(GF, Vegan) Brown rice, braised black beans, heirloom tomatoes, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, toasted sunflower seeds, cilantro. Topped with vegan poblano crema.
More about Azulé Cantina
Quality Italian New York image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Quality Italian New York

57 W 57th St, New York

Avg 4.7 (4334 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Lobster Rigatoni Alla Vodka$48.00
Calabrian Chilies, Crispy Garlic
House-Made Ricotta$17.00
Sicilian Oregano Flower Honey, Pine Nuts, Sesame Focaccia (3 Focaccia Per Order)
Filet Mignon Meatballs$21.00
Tomato Sugo, 24 Month Aged Parmesan
More about Quality Italian New York
Schnipper's - Times Square image

 

Schnipper's - Times Square

620 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Proper Cobb$12.00
Mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, Danish blue cheese, grape tomatoes, ciabatta croutons, blue cheese dressing
Sweet Potato Fries$5.50
With maple dipping sauce
A Great Grain Bowl$15.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, warm farro, guacamole, pickled red onion, arugula salad, grilled corn esquites, charred broccoli, and house vinaigrette
More about Schnipper's - Times Square
Twentyonegrains image

 

Twentyonegrains

152 W 52nd St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Kalling it Kale$10.90
Fresh kale mixed with charred avocado, thinly sliced fennel, avocado, and our 21 grains mix. Topped with colorful watermelon radish and a basil-yogurt dressing.
Crisp Cauli$10.90
Red cabbage and baby spinach come together to compliment Gomasio salt-roasted cauliflower, toasted oat, and the lemon buttermilk dressing.
Savory Endive$10.90
Peppery arugula, romaine and buckwheat build the base, with juicy grapes, scallions, and radishes added along with a zesty red wine dressing.
More about Twentyonegrains
KD image

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHICKEN NUGGETS$8.25
Six pieces of juicy hand-breaded chicken fried crispy golden brown.
SHAWARMA
Exceptionally juicy thinly cut slices of dark meat chicken stacked in a cone-like shape, roasted on a slowly turning vertical rotisserie-- on your choice of a pita, baguette, laffa, or plate.
PASTRAMI
Delightful and hot sliced pastrami available as a Sandwich or as a Plate.
The Pastrami Sandwich includes coleslaw and pickle on the side.
The Pastrami Plate includes bread and your choice of french fries or mashed potatoes with gravy.
More about KOSHER DELUXE
Westville image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Westville

809 9th Ave, New York

Avg 4.8 (3239 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
Arugula Parm$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
More about Westville
Mala Project image

 

Mala Project

122 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
For One or to Share!
Mala Project specialty. Great to share or enjoyed by one. Our Mala sauce, is made with 24 spices and a melange of Chinese medicines elevated with an abundance of chili peppers resulting in an exciting and complex flavor profile. Simply select your spice level and favorite ingredients to be wok-fried along with the Mala sauce over high heat and enjoy! For a hearty meal we recommend 5 ingredients per person.
Mine-Is-Better-Than-Yours Fried Noodle$15.00
Thick wheat noodle wok fried with oyster sauce, soy sauce, egg, bok choy, scallions, shiitake mushroom, and your choice of protein. Egg free option available please select modification.
Eggplant With Roasted Garlic$9.00
Sweet and aromatic. Steamed with garlic, soy and vinegar sauce, scallions. Gluten Free option available please select modification.
More about Mala Project
KAHLO image

 

KAHLO

525 W 29th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garden Tacos$14.00
(3 tacos) Sautéed Corn, Baby Zucchini, Squash Blossom, White Cabbage
(Vegan)
Cochinita Pibil Tacos$18.00
(3 tacos) Achiote Morita Pork Loin, Habanero Sauce, Pickled Red Onions
Guac. Kahlo & Rivera$16.00
(All guacamoles has onions, cilantro, lime) Mango Relish, Black Garlic, Ancho Chile paste
More about KAHLO
Magnolia Bakery image

 

Magnolia Bakery

1794 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.8 (138 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Banana Pudding Small to go$4.75
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 4 ounces.
Peanut Butter Cookie to go$2.00
A classic PB cookie with creamy peanut butter, brown sugar, peanut butter chips and chopped peanuts. Doesn't get much better than this.
CONTAINS PEANUTS.
Double Fudge Brownie to go$3.50
A soft chewy chocolate brownie. Classic!
More about Magnolia Bakery
Go! Go! Curry! image

 

Go! Go! Curry!

273 West 38th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tartar Sauce$0.50
1oz. of Tartar Sauce
App Fried Gyoza Veggie (5pc)$7.95
Fried veggie dumpling, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
Pork Katsu Curry$17.45
Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Ikebana Zen image

 

Ikebana Zen

401 w 53rd street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Tempura$12.00
4 pieces Cut Into 8
Valentine's Roll$19.50
With Pink Soybean Paper, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, spicy tuna, Massago, Spicy Mayo, Eel sauce
Yellowtail Special$18.50
Yellowtail Cucumber, Green Bell Pepper, spicy yellowtail, Tempura Flakes, Serrano Pepper
More about Ikebana Zen
Tacuba Cantina Mexicana image

 

Tacuba Cantina Mexicana

802 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos de Carne Asada$17.00
Skirt steak adobado, avocado, chipotle salsa roja, onion, cilantro (3 appetizer size per order)
Tacos de Pescado$16.00
Baja style crispy fluke tacos with kohlrabi-habanero slaw and chipotle aioli (3 appetizer size per order)
Tacos de Pollo$15.00
Adobo-marinated chicken, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo (3 appetizer size per order)
More about Tacuba Cantina Mexicana
Miznon image

 

Miznon

20 Hudson Yards RU 401B, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wild Mushroom Pita$15.00
A whole forrest of mushrooms burned on hot steel, scallions, sour cream, spicy sauce
Rib Eye Minute Steak Pita$16.00
Thinly sliced steak, seared, with tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, spicy green peppers
Lamb Kebab Pita$15.50
Lamb kebab with grilled tomato and onion, tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, green chili pepper
More about Miznon
BURGERMANIA INC image

 

BURGERMANIA INC

274 W 40th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Slider$3.49
Crispy Fired Chicken Tender Tossed in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Roma Tomato, and Topped with House Ranch.
Big Boy$10.99
Juicy Double Patty, Double Cheddar Cheese, Beef Bacon, Sauteed Onion, Roma Tomato, Mixed Greens, with Creamy Southwest Sauce
5 pcs Organic Wings$7.99
100% USDA Organic Wings
Fresh Jumbo Wings Served with a Choice of Blue Cheese, House Ranch or Honey Mustard
More about BURGERMANIA INC
Sophie's Cuban image

 

Sophie's Cuban

1015 Avenue Of The Americas, New york

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spinach and Cheese$3.49
Contains Gluten. Dairy.
Chicken$3.49
Contains Gluten. Egg.
Shredded Beef Stew$14.99
Havanna is calling out to you in the form of a savory bowl of our "Ropa Vieja." A classic dish prepared with bell peppers, onions, and shredded beef in a zest tomato sauce.
More about Sophie's Cuban
Anejo image

TACOS • TAPAS

Anejo

668 10th Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Empanadas$13.00
Black beans, queso chihuahua, salsa verde
2 Pc Cauliflower Taco$14.00
Pineapple-arbol glaze, snap peas, pea shoots, lime aoli
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Mexican chorizo, cherry gastrique, crispy leaves
More about Anejo
Amor Loco image

 

Amor Loco

134 West 46th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Guacamole & Chips$14.00
corn tortiall chips, avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, chile serrano, jalapeno
Carne Asada Tacos$16.00
steak, red onion, cilantra, guacamole, radish
Quesadilla$14.00
flour tortilla, oaxaca cheese, refried pinto beans, sour cream, cotija cheese, side corn salad
More about Amor Loco
La Bonne Soupe image

 

La Bonne Soupe

48 W 55th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Soupe à l'Oignon$13.00
sautéed onions in a white wine & chicken broth topped with croutons and melted gruyere cheese
Boston Salad$11.00
Boston lettuce with shaved radishes, parmesan cheese & mustard vinaigrette dressing.
Black Truffle Pizza$15.00
flat bread, crème fraiche, smoked mozzarella & black truffle paste
More about La Bonne Soupe
Mercado image

 

Mercado

501 West 30th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Croquetas de Jamon$13.00
Bechamel and ibérico ham fritters. Allergy: This item contains egg, dairy, and gluten.
Flauta Mixta$16.00
Crispy Spanish flauta bread with daily chef selection of Spanish cheese, brushed tomato, and 36 month cured jamón serrano
Patatas Bravas$9.50
Fried Idaho potato cubes, brava sauce, and alioli
More about Mercado
La Esquina - Midtown image

TACOS

La Esquina - Midtown

200 W 55th St,, New York

Avg 4.1 (279 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
QUESADILLA DE POLLO$8.25
Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, adobo roasted chicken
TACO DE CAMARON$4.95
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, avocado salsa, chipotle mayo & pickled red onion
BISTEC CON QUESO$4.95
Sliced ribeye steak, crispy queso Chihuahua, tomatillo salsa, cilantro, onion
More about La Esquina - Midtown
City Winery image

 

City Winery

45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Meat and Cheese Combo$18.00
An assortment of meats and cheeses with nuts, jams and mustards
Assorted Chips$2.00
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Potato_chip
CW Sauvignon Blanc Tap Glass$13.00
More about City Winery
Mozzarella & Vino image

PASTA • SALADS

Mozzarella & Vino

33 W 54th Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1243 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burrata Pugliese$19.00
Burrata Pugliese scented with basil oil served with pickled giardiniera
Wagyu burger$24.00
Wagyu beef burger, all-natural Colorado raised, with local tomatoes and romaine hearts, and roasted fingerling potatoes
Citrus and avocado salad$15.00
Served with fennel and Gaeta olives, with a fresh mint dressing
More about Mozzarella & Vino
Tonchin image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Tonchin

13 W 36th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (3865 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mazemen Chicken$18.00
Slow Cooked Chicken, Homemade Noodles, Tonchin Signature Sauce, Bean Sprouts, Scallion, Chili Oil, Nuts
Maitake Tempura and Egg Buns$17.00
Assorted Mushrooms, Olive Oil, Egg Salad, Ichimi Pepper, Radish Sprouts (Vegetarian)
Miso Ginger Ramen$18.00
homemade vegan noodles, vegan miso broth, wakame, corn,
soy meat, menma, spicy cabbage, sesame, scallion, chili pepper (vegan)
More about Tonchin
Il Gattopardo image

 

Il Gattopardo

13 West 54th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lobster Ravioli$37.00
Lobster ravioli filled with braised artichokes, in its own sauce with leeks
Beet Salad$24.00
Oven roasted organic beet and robiola cheese over baby kale, finished with toasted walnuts
CHRISTMAS Dover Sole$69.00
Broiled Dover sole with salmoriglio sauce, served with roasted cauliflower
More about Il Gattopardo
MARSEILLE image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

MARSEILLE

630 9th Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (8382 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FAROE ISLAND SALMON$30.00
fregola, herb pistou, okra, steamed artichokes
FAROE ISLAND SALMON
vegetable pistou with fregola & basil pesto, okra
RICOTTA CAVATELLI$27.00
chanterelles, leeks, truffles, crème fraiche, parmesan
More about MARSEILLE
Esco Cafe image

 

Esco Cafe

687 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HULK
Avocado, agave nectar, condensed milk and whole milk. A thick, rich and buttery indulgent drink.
LATTE$3.50
Single shot of espresso with extra milk for a creamy taste.
TORNADOS$2.50
Flavorful ingredients wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Esco Cafe
Jon & Andy's Hot Chicken image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Jon & Andy's Hot Chicken

620 8th Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (76 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
COMBO 2 - Sammy w/Side$9.49
Chicken Sammy with a side. Served with kale and cabbage slaw, pickles, and cool down sauce on an Orwasher's seeded bun.
Grilled Corn Esquites$3.99
Mexican style fresh grilled corn off the cob.
2 Tenders$5.49
Served with a side of cool down sauce.
More about Jon & Andy's Hot Chicken
FIELDTRIP - Rockefeller image

 

FIELDTRIP - Rockefeller

30 rockefeller Plaza Concourse level, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Braised Beef Bowl$10.99
Slow-Cooked Angus Beef, Texas Brown Rice, Wok Veggies, Chipotle Black Beans, Fresno Chilis, Scallions
Sweet Plantains$4.50
Fire Roasted Red Peppers & Hot Honey
Shrimp Bowl$11.99
Herb-Marinated Shrimp, Coconut Sticky Rice, Wok Veggies, Green Curry Sauce, Fresno Chilis, Toasted Coconut
More about FIELDTRIP - Rockefeller
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

1407 Broadway, New York

Avg 3.5 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Sausage$13.50
Made with all naturally raised beef and freshly ground spices. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Crispy chicken sandwich topped with Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with pickled cucumbers and slaw.
Dirty Fries$9.65
(spicy) Fries topped with Burnt Ends, Chile-Lime Sauce, scallions, and red onions.
More about Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

