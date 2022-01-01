Midtown West restaurants you'll love
Midtown West's top cuisines
Must-try Midtown West restaurants
Upside Pizza
270 W 39th St, New York
|Popular items
|Fuzzy Dunlop Pie
|$32.00
House Pickled Peppers, Berkshire Pork, Splotched Sauce & Mozzarella - A little kick but nothing to crazy on the spice scale. A truly magnificent slice.
|Pepperoni Papi Pie
|$32.00
|Falcowitz Pie
|$32.00
TACOS
Azulé Cantina
31 W 52nd, New York
|Popular items
|Chicken Tinga
|$3.95
(GF) Local, pasture-raised chicken thighs, house tinga sauce, red cabbage slaw, roasted corn, crispy chicken skin, cilantro
|Roasted Fish
|$4.95
(GF) Local, wild-caught grilled flounder, pico de gallo, green cabbage, cashew salsa macha, toasted cashews, served on house-made blue corn tortilla
|Baja Bowl
|$10.75
(GF, Vegan) Brown rice, braised black beans, heirloom tomatoes, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, toasted sunflower seeds, cilantro. Topped with vegan poblano crema.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Quality Italian New York
57 W 57th St, New York
|Popular items
|Spicy Lobster Rigatoni Alla Vodka
|$48.00
Calabrian Chilies, Crispy Garlic
|House-Made Ricotta
|$17.00
Sicilian Oregano Flower Honey, Pine Nuts, Sesame Focaccia (3 Focaccia Per Order)
|Filet Mignon Meatballs
|$21.00
Tomato Sugo, 24 Month Aged Parmesan
Schnipper's - Times Square
620 8th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|The Proper Cobb
|$12.00
Mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, Danish blue cheese, grape tomatoes, ciabatta croutons, blue cheese dressing
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.50
With maple dipping sauce
|A Great Grain Bowl
|$15.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, warm farro, guacamole, pickled red onion, arugula salad, grilled corn esquites, charred broccoli, and house vinaigrette
Twentyonegrains
152 W 52nd St, New York
|Popular items
|Kalling it Kale
|$10.90
Fresh kale mixed with charred avocado, thinly sliced fennel, avocado, and our 21 grains mix. Topped with colorful watermelon radish and a basil-yogurt dressing.
|Crisp Cauli
|$10.90
Red cabbage and baby spinach come together to compliment Gomasio salt-roasted cauliflower, toasted oat, and the lemon buttermilk dressing.
|Savory Endive
|$10.90
Peppery arugula, romaine and buckwheat build the base, with juicy grapes, scallions, and radishes added along with a zesty red wine dressing.
KOSHER DELUXE
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|Popular items
|CHICKEN NUGGETS
|$8.25
Six pieces of juicy hand-breaded chicken fried crispy golden brown.
|SHAWARMA
Exceptionally juicy thinly cut slices of dark meat chicken stacked in a cone-like shape, roasted on a slowly turning vertical rotisserie-- on your choice of a pita, baguette, laffa, or plate.
|PASTRAMI
Delightful and hot sliced pastrami available as a Sandwich or as a Plate.
The Pastrami Sandwich includes coleslaw and pickle on the side.
The Pastrami Plate includes bread and your choice of french fries or mashed potatoes with gravy.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Westville
809 9th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
|Arugula Parm
|$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
|Apple Pie
|$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
Mala Project
122 1st Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|For One or to Share!
Mala Project specialty. Great to share or enjoyed by one. Our Mala sauce, is made with 24 spices and a melange of Chinese medicines elevated with an abundance of chili peppers resulting in an exciting and complex flavor profile. Simply select your spice level and favorite ingredients to be wok-fried along with the Mala sauce over high heat and enjoy! For a hearty meal we recommend 5 ingredients per person.
|Mine-Is-Better-Than-Yours Fried Noodle
|$15.00
Thick wheat noodle wok fried with oyster sauce, soy sauce, egg, bok choy, scallions, shiitake mushroom, and your choice of protein. Egg free option available please select modification.
|Eggplant With Roasted Garlic
|$9.00
Sweet and aromatic. Steamed with garlic, soy and vinegar sauce, scallions. Gluten Free option available please select modification.
KAHLO
525 W 29th St, New York
|Popular items
|Garden Tacos
|$14.00
(3 tacos) Sautéed Corn, Baby Zucchini, Squash Blossom, White Cabbage
(Vegan)
|Cochinita Pibil Tacos
|$18.00
(3 tacos) Achiote Morita Pork Loin, Habanero Sauce, Pickled Red Onions
|Guac. Kahlo & Rivera
|$16.00
(All guacamoles has onions, cilantro, lime) Mango Relish, Black Garlic, Ancho Chile paste
Magnolia Bakery
1794 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Classic Banana Pudding Small to go
|$4.75
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 4 ounces.
|Peanut Butter Cookie to go
|$2.00
A classic PB cookie with creamy peanut butter, brown sugar, peanut butter chips and chopped peanuts. Doesn't get much better than this.
CONTAINS PEANUTS.
|Double Fudge Brownie to go
|$3.50
A soft chewy chocolate brownie. Classic!
Go! Go! Curry!
273 West 38th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Tartar Sauce
|$0.50
1oz. of Tartar Sauce
|App Fried Gyoza Veggie (5pc)
|$7.95
Fried veggie dumpling, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
|Pork Katsu Curry
|$17.45
Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Ikebana Zen
401 w 53rd street, New York
|Popular items
|Shrimp Tempura
|$12.00
4 pieces Cut Into 8
|Valentine's Roll
|$19.50
With Pink Soybean Paper, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, spicy tuna, Massago, Spicy Mayo, Eel sauce
|Yellowtail Special
|$18.50
Yellowtail Cucumber, Green Bell Pepper, spicy yellowtail, Tempura Flakes, Serrano Pepper
Tacuba Cantina Mexicana
802 9th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$17.00
Skirt steak adobado, avocado, chipotle salsa roja, onion, cilantro (3 appetizer size per order)
|Tacos de Pescado
|$16.00
Baja style crispy fluke tacos with kohlrabi-habanero slaw and chipotle aioli (3 appetizer size per order)
|Tacos de Pollo
|$15.00
Adobo-marinated chicken, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo (3 appetizer size per order)
Miznon
20 Hudson Yards RU 401B, New York
|Popular items
|Wild Mushroom Pita
|$15.00
A whole forrest of mushrooms burned on hot steel, scallions, sour cream, spicy sauce
|Rib Eye Minute Steak Pita
|$16.00
Thinly sliced steak, seared, with tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, spicy green peppers
|Lamb Kebab Pita
|$15.50
Lamb kebab with grilled tomato and onion, tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, green chili pepper
BURGERMANIA INC
274 W 40th St, New York
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Slider
|$3.49
Crispy Fired Chicken Tender Tossed in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Roma Tomato, and Topped with House Ranch.
|Big Boy
|$10.99
Juicy Double Patty, Double Cheddar Cheese, Beef Bacon, Sauteed Onion, Roma Tomato, Mixed Greens, with Creamy Southwest Sauce
|5 pcs Organic Wings
|$7.99
100% USDA Organic Wings
Fresh Jumbo Wings Served with a Choice of Blue Cheese, House Ranch or Honey Mustard
Sophie's Cuban
1015 Avenue Of The Americas, New york
|Popular items
|Spinach and Cheese
|$3.49
Contains Gluten. Dairy.
|Chicken
|$3.49
Contains Gluten. Egg.
|Shredded Beef Stew
|$14.99
Havanna is calling out to you in the form of a savory bowl of our "Ropa Vieja." A classic dish prepared with bell peppers, onions, and shredded beef in a zest tomato sauce.
TACOS • TAPAS
Anejo
668 10th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Chicken Empanadas
|$13.00
Black beans, queso chihuahua, salsa verde
|2 Pc Cauliflower Taco
|$14.00
Pineapple-arbol glaze, snap peas, pea shoots, lime aoli
|Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
Mexican chorizo, cherry gastrique, crispy leaves
Amor Loco
134 West 46th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Guacamole & Chips
|$14.00
corn tortiall chips, avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, chile serrano, jalapeno
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$16.00
steak, red onion, cilantra, guacamole, radish
|Quesadilla
|$14.00
flour tortilla, oaxaca cheese, refried pinto beans, sour cream, cotija cheese, side corn salad
La Bonne Soupe
48 W 55th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Soupe à l'Oignon
|$13.00
sautéed onions in a white wine & chicken broth topped with croutons and melted gruyere cheese
|Boston Salad
|$11.00
Boston lettuce with shaved radishes, parmesan cheese & mustard vinaigrette dressing.
|Black Truffle Pizza
|$15.00
flat bread, crème fraiche, smoked mozzarella & black truffle paste
Mercado
501 West 30th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Croquetas de Jamon
|$13.00
Bechamel and ibérico ham fritters. Allergy: This item contains egg, dairy, and gluten.
|Flauta Mixta
|$16.00
Crispy Spanish flauta bread with daily chef selection of Spanish cheese, brushed tomato, and 36 month cured jamón serrano
|Patatas Bravas
|$9.50
Fried Idaho potato cubes, brava sauce, and alioli
TACOS
La Esquina - Midtown
200 W 55th St,, New York
|Popular items
|QUESADILLA DE POLLO
|$8.25
Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, adobo roasted chicken
|TACO DE CAMARON
|$4.95
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, avocado salsa, chipotle mayo & pickled red onion
|BISTEC CON QUESO
|$4.95
Sliced ribeye steak, crispy queso Chihuahua, tomatillo salsa, cilantro, onion
City Winery
45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York
|Popular items
|Meat and Cheese Combo
|$18.00
An assortment of meats and cheeses with nuts, jams and mustards
|Assorted Chips
|$2.00
|CW Sauvignon Blanc Tap Glass
|$13.00
PASTA • SALADS
Mozzarella & Vino
33 W 54th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Burrata Pugliese
|$19.00
Burrata Pugliese scented with basil oil served with pickled giardiniera
|Wagyu burger
|$24.00
Wagyu beef burger, all-natural Colorado raised, with local tomatoes and romaine hearts, and roasted fingerling potatoes
|Citrus and avocado salad
|$15.00
Served with fennel and Gaeta olives, with a fresh mint dressing
RAMEN • NOODLES
Tonchin
13 W 36th St, New York
|Popular items
|Mazemen Chicken
|$18.00
Slow Cooked Chicken, Homemade Noodles, Tonchin Signature Sauce, Bean Sprouts, Scallion, Chili Oil, Nuts
|Maitake Tempura and Egg Buns
|$17.00
Assorted Mushrooms, Olive Oil, Egg Salad, Ichimi Pepper, Radish Sprouts (Vegetarian)
|Miso Ginger Ramen
|$18.00
homemade vegan noodles, vegan miso broth, wakame, corn,
soy meat, menma, spicy cabbage, sesame, scallion, chili pepper (vegan)
Il Gattopardo
13 West 54th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Lobster Ravioli
|$37.00
Lobster ravioli filled with braised artichokes, in its own sauce with leeks
|Beet Salad
|$24.00
Oven roasted organic beet and robiola cheese over baby kale, finished with toasted walnuts
|CHRISTMAS Dover Sole
|$69.00
Broiled Dover sole with salmoriglio sauce, served with roasted cauliflower
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
MARSEILLE
630 9th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|FAROE ISLAND SALMON
|$30.00
fregola, herb pistou, okra, steamed artichokes
|FAROE ISLAND SALMON
vegetable pistou with fregola & basil pesto, okra
|RICOTTA CAVATELLI
|$27.00
chanterelles, leeks, truffles, crème fraiche, parmesan
Esco Cafe
687 9th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|HULK
Avocado, agave nectar, condensed milk and whole milk. A thick, rich and buttery indulgent drink.
|LATTE
|$3.50
Single shot of espresso with extra milk for a creamy taste.
|TORNADOS
|$2.50
Flavorful ingredients wrapped in a flour tortilla.
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Jon & Andy's Hot Chicken
620 8th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|COMBO 2 - Sammy w/Side
|$9.49
Chicken Sammy with a side. Served with kale and cabbage slaw, pickles, and cool down sauce on an Orwasher's seeded bun.
|Grilled Corn Esquites
|$3.99
Mexican style fresh grilled corn off the cob.
|2 Tenders
|$5.49
Served with a side of cool down sauce.
FIELDTRIP - Rockefeller
30 rockefeller Plaza Concourse level, NY
|Popular items
|Braised Beef Bowl
|$10.99
Slow-Cooked Angus Beef, Texas Brown Rice, Wok Veggies, Chipotle Black Beans, Fresno Chilis, Scallions
|Sweet Plantains
|$4.50
Fire Roasted Red Peppers & Hot Honey
|Shrimp Bowl
|$11.99
Herb-Marinated Shrimp, Coconut Sticky Rice, Wok Veggies, Green Curry Sauce, Fresno Chilis, Toasted Coconut
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
1407 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Brisket Sausage
|$13.50
Made with all naturally raised beef and freshly ground spices. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
|Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Crispy chicken sandwich topped with Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with pickled cucumbers and slaw.
|Dirty Fries
|$9.65
(spicy) Fries topped with Burnt Ends, Chile-Lime Sauce, scallions, and red onions.
- 2