Cake in Midtown West
Midtown West restaurants that serve cake
More about Magnolia Bakery
Magnolia Bakery
1240 Avenue of the Americas, New York
|Choc/Choc Cake Slice to go
|$6.25
Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Buttercream.
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Magnolia Bakery
383 West 31st Street Space 064, New York
|Choc/Choc Cake Slice to go
|$6.25
Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Buttercream.
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
|Choc/Van Cake Slice to go
|$6.25
Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Buttercream
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
|Red Velvet Cake Slice to go
|$7.25
Red Velvet Cake with Whipped Vanilla Buttercream