Westville - Hell's Kitchen

3,239 Reviews

$$

809 9th Ave

New York, NY 10019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Kale
Lemonade
Smokey Mac & Cheese

Dinner Specials

Butternut Squash Puree

Butternut Squash Puree

topped w/ roasted pumpkin seeds

Cornmeal Crusted Calamari

Cornmeal Crusted Calamari

$12.00

w/ chipotle mayo dipping sauce

Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad

Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad

$20.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet tossed in Buffalo sauce, avocado, bacon, cherry tomatoes, carrots, celery, cucumbers, marinated red onions, blue cheese and romaine w/ buffalo blue cheese dressing

Crispy Vegan Quinoa & Artichoke Burger

Crispy Vegan Quinoa & Artichoke Burger

$16.00

chopped kale, avocado & homemade coconut sriracha ranch on a vegan potato roll

Shrimp in Guajillo Chile Sauce

Shrimp in Guajillo Chile Sauce

$24.00

simmered mild Guajillo peppers with chopped tomatoes and onions, served with black beans topped w/ avocado and cotija cheese, served w/cilantro lime rice and soft corn tortillas

Cajun Rubbed Roasted Half Chicken

Cajun Rubbed Roasted Half Chicken

$24.00

over chorizo, roasted zucchini, corn, potatoes & peppers, topped w/ lemon parsley garnish

Appetizers

Westville Market Vegetables

Westville Market Vegetables

$8.00

choose from over twenty daily vegetables

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

w/ cool blue cheese & hot buffalo sauce

Smokey Mac & Cheese

Smokey Mac & Cheese

$12.00

our award-winning favorite made with a blend of smoked gouda & cheddar cheese

Chili

Chili

a classic favorite w/ beans, mixed vegetables & herbs w/ optional sour cream add turkey +1

French Fries

French Fries

$8.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00
Truffle Parm Fries

Truffle Parm Fries

$9.00

topped with grated parm

Salads

Arugula & Parm

Arugula & Parm

$12.00

Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.

Greek

Greek

$16.00

cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, marinated red onions, olives & feta cheese over romaine & mixed greens w/ balsamic lemon dill vinaigrette & a grilled baguette w/ herbed goat cheese

Kale

Kale

$16.00

raw kale, marinated red onions, blue cheese, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, candied walnuts & lemon olive oil dressing

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$13.00

romaine with homemade croutons, parm & caesar dressing

Westville Cobb

Westville Cobb

$16.00

grilled chicken, bacon, avocado & blue cheese over romaine & mixed greens w/ balsamic lemon dill vinaigrette

Pesto Chicken

Pesto Chicken

$20.00

grilled chicken w/ basil pesto, cherry tomatoes, avocado, zucchini noodles & pickled onions over baby spinach & romaine

Plates

Market Plate

Market Plate

$18.00

choice of four market vegetables

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast

$21.00

served w/ two market vegetables

Breaded Chicken Cutlet

Breaded Chicken Cutlet

$22.00

served w/ two market vegetables

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

served w/ two market vegetables

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$25.00

w/ fresh ginger & scallions, served w/ two market vegetables

Grilled NY Strip Steak

Grilled NY Strip Steak

$32.00

with fries, arugula and marinated red onion salad and garlic, herb aioli

Burgers & Hot Dogs

Hamburger

Hamburger

$16.00

8oz char-grilled angus beef on a portuguese muffin

Cast Iron Turkey Burger

Cast Iron Turkey Burger

$16.00

fresh ground turkey breast patty on a portuguese muffin

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$17.00

vegan smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, pickles & homemade russian sauce on a vegan bun

Hebrew National Special

Hebrew National Special

$14.00

2 beef dogs and 1 market side

Vegan Special

Vegan Special

$14.00

2 soy hot dogs and 1 market side

Hebrew Solo

Hebrew Solo

$4.00

one beef hotdog w/ choice of toppings

Vegan Solo

Vegan Solo

$4.00

one soy hot dog w/ choice of toppings

Sandwiches

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$16.00

w/ avocado, arugula, chipotle mayo on a portuguese muffin and arugula and marinated red onion salad

Classic Steak

Classic Steak

$16.00

w/ caramelized onions & horseradish mayo on a club roll

Crispy Fish

Crispy Fish

$16.00

breaded cod w/ classic coleslaw, romaine & homemade tartar sauce on a club roll

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

cheddar & gouda blend melted on a grilled portuguese muffin w/ optional tomato add bacon+2

Sides

Side of 8oz Grilled Chicken

Side of 8oz Grilled Chicken

$7.00
Side of Breaded Chicken Cutlet

Side of Breaded Chicken Cutlet

$7.00
Side of 6oz Grilled Salmon

Side of 6oz Grilled Salmon

$10.00
Shrimp

Shrimp

$10.00
Side of Grilled Sirloin Steak

Side of Grilled Sirloin Steak

$11.00

6oz Grilled Sirloin

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$4.00

our classic buttery, warm cookie w/ gooey pieces of chocolate

Cold Drinks

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00
Seltzer

Seltzer

$3.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00

Unsweetened black iced tea.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.00

Made fresh in house.

Mint Lemonade

Mint Lemonade

$6.00

Lemonade, mint, honey and ice blended for a refreshing treat.

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$6.00

Natalie's fresh squeezed

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.00
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.50
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.50
Iced Cappuccino

Iced Cappuccino

$5.50
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.50
Flat Lurisia Water

Flat Lurisia Water

$6.00
Sparkling Lurisia Water

Sparkling Lurisia Water

$6.00
Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00
Tea

Tea

$4.00

Harney & Sons

Americano

Americano

$3.50
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50
Latte

Latte

$5.00
Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00
Espresso

Espresso

$3.00
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.50
Mocha

Mocha

$5.50
Cortado

Cortado

$4.00
Health Tea

Health Tea

$5.00

fresh ginger, sage, mint, lemon, orange and cinnamon w/ side of honey

Can/Bottle

Five Boroughs Brewing Co.

Five Boroughs Brewing Co.

$7.00

Tiny Juicy IPA

Wine Glass

MALBEC Bodegas Escorihuela, Gascon, Mendoza, Argentina

$13.00

plum, berries, red fruit marmalade, violet

PINOT NOIR Pike Road, Willamette Valley, Oregon 

$13.00

raspberry, cocoa, green pepper

CABERNET SAUVIGNON Dusoil, Lodi, California

$13.00

GRENACHE, Garnacha De Fuego, Aragon, Spain

$11.00Out of stock

dark fruits, blackberry, vanilla

SAUVIGNON BLANC Frenzy, New Zealand

$13.00

passion fruit, guava, black currant, fresh herbs

PINOT GRIGIO Salvalai, Delle Venzie, Italy

$11.00

green apple, floral, lemon zest

CHARDONNAY Routestock, Carneros Napa Valley, California 

$13.00

jasmine, thyme, ginger

ROSÉ Laroche, Languedoc, France

$12.00

strawberry, raspberry, white flowers, lemon

PROSECCO Romio, Italy

$11.00

vanilla, fresh citrus, dry

Dressings and Sauces

House Dressing

House Dressing

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Lemon Olive Oil

$1.00

Lemon Dill

$1.00

Balsamic Lemon Dill Vinaigrette

$1.00

Hot Buffalo

$1.00
Tahini

Tahini

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00
Horseradish Mayo

Horseradish Mayo

$1.00

Pies & Cakes

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$10.00

Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$10.00

Creamy pumpkin filling with a buttery shortbread crust

Molten Chocolate Cake

Molten Chocolate Cake

$10.00Out of stock

A chocolate lover's dream with dark Belgian chocolate & a soft, melted center. Gluten Free

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Carrots, raisins, walnuts & cream cheese frosting (gluten-free)

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Casual American Food

Location

809 9th Ave, New York, NY 10019

Directions

Gallery
Westville image
Westville image
Westville image
Westville image

