Frena 773 10th Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Taboon Fired Modern Middle Eastern Cuisine
Location
773 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10019
Gallery