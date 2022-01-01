TriBeCa restaurants you'll love
More about Maman Tribeca
Maman Tribeca
211 West Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
|Benjamin Sandwich
|$15.00
turkey with pickled onions, cheddar & sweet mustard aioli on cranberry pecan country bread. served with balsamic mixed greens
|Quiche Lorraine
|$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
More about Anejo - Tribeca
Anejo - Tribeca
301 Church Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Guac & Salsa Combo
|$22.00
Traditional Guacamole and a Salsa Quatro!
|Lunch Shrimp Tacos
|Crispy Cauliflower Torta
|$14.00
More about Sushi Azabu
SASHIMI • SUSHI
Sushi Azabu
428 GREENWICH STREET, New York
|Popular items
|Nigiri Omakase Delivery
|$140.00
15 pieces of nigiri, Miso soup and edamame
|Negitorotaku maki
|$21.00
fatty tuna, scallion, & pickled radish
|Botan ebi
|$9.00
sweet shrimp
More about Maman Hudson
Maman Hudson
205 Hudson Street, New York
|Popular items
|Quiche Lorraine
|$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
|Brianna Sandwich
|$15.00
brie, caramelized onions, sliced apples, arugula, dijon mustard & hot honey served on ciabatta
|Pistachio Croissant
|$4.50
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios
More about RACINES NY
RACINES NY
94 Chambers St, New York
|Popular items
|Caraflex Cabbage. Pistachio. Rose Vinegar.
|$27.00
Caraflex Cabbage, brined then char grilled, dressed in a Cabbage juice and brown Butter vinaigrette and a relish of house made sauerkraut, fermented pepper, and citrus.
|Burger. Caramelized Onion. Smoked Cucumber.
|$18.00
7oz Chuck and Short Rib Blend topped with American Cheese, caramelized Onion and Smoked Cucumber "Special Sauce." Served with Dina's potato chips on the side.
|Tomato "Nduja" Burger
|$18.00
7oz Chuck and Short Rib Blend topped with a condiment made of Roasted Tomato Paste, Toasted Garlic & Fermented Calabrian Peppers. Plus melty American cheese, and a brined cherry tomato-red miso aioli. Served with Dina's potato chips on the side.
More about Serafina
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Serafina
95 W Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Champagne Cocktail
|$16.00
|Alla Norcina
|$24.00
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$23.00
More about LOS TACOS No.1
LOS TACOS No.1
136 Church St., New York
|Popular items
|A La Mexicana Burrito
|$5.51
(Vegetarian) - Onions, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Cactus and Egg
|Machaca Burrito
|$5.51
Shredded Beef and Egg
|Chorizo Burrito
|$5.51
Marinated Ground Pork and Egg
More about Bondi Sushi
Bondi Sushi
275 Greenwich St, New York
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna
|$12.00
8 Pieces
|Truffle Avocado
|$10.00
8 Pieces
**Vegan**
|Build Your Own Bowl
|$24.00
Seasoned rice with your choice of protein (1), veggies (3), toppings (2), and sauces (1)!