TriBeCa restaurants you'll love

Must-try TriBeCa restaurants

Maman Tribeca image

 

Maman Tribeca

211 West Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
Benjamin Sandwich$15.00
turkey with pickled onions, cheddar & sweet mustard aioli on cranberry pecan country bread. served with balsamic mixed greens
Quiche Lorraine$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
More about Maman Tribeca
Anejo - Tribeca image

 

Anejo - Tribeca

301 Church Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Guac & Salsa Combo$22.00
Traditional Guacamole and a Salsa Quatro!
Lunch Shrimp Tacos
Crispy Cauliflower Torta$14.00
More about Anejo - Tribeca
Sushi Azabu image

SASHIMI • SUSHI

Sushi Azabu

428 GREENWICH STREET, New York

Avg 4.2 (1329 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Nigiri Omakase Delivery$140.00
15 pieces of nigiri, Miso soup and edamame
Negitorotaku maki$21.00
fatty tuna, scallion, & pickled radish
Botan ebi$9.00
sweet shrimp
More about Sushi Azabu
Maman Hudson image

 

Maman Hudson

205 Hudson Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quiche Lorraine$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
Brianna Sandwich$15.00
brie, caramelized onions, sliced apples, arugula, dijon mustard & hot honey served on ciabatta
Pistachio Croissant$4.50
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios
More about Maman Hudson
RACINES NY image

 

RACINES NY

94 Chambers St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Caraflex Cabbage. Pistachio. Rose Vinegar.$27.00
Caraflex Cabbage, brined then char grilled, dressed in a Cabbage juice and brown Butter vinaigrette and a relish of house made sauerkraut, fermented pepper, and citrus.
Burger. Caramelized Onion. Smoked Cucumber.$18.00
7oz Chuck and Short Rib Blend topped with American Cheese, caramelized Onion and Smoked Cucumber "Special Sauce." Served with Dina's potato chips on the side.
Tomato "Nduja" Burger$18.00
7oz Chuck and Short Rib Blend topped with a condiment made of Roasted Tomato Paste, Toasted Garlic & Fermented Calabrian Peppers. Plus melty American cheese, and a brined cherry tomato-red miso aioli. Served with Dina's potato chips on the side.
More about RACINES NY
Serafina image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Serafina

95 W Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (1331 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Champagne Cocktail$16.00
Alla Norcina$24.00
Spaghetti Carbonara$23.00
More about Serafina
LOS TACOS No.1 image

 

LOS TACOS No.1

136 Church St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
A La Mexicana Burrito$5.51
(Vegetarian) - Onions, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Cactus and Egg
Machaca Burrito$5.51
Shredded Beef and Egg
Chorizo Burrito$5.51
Marinated Ground Pork and Egg
More about LOS TACOS No.1
Bondi Sushi image

 

Bondi Sushi

275 Greenwich St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Tuna$12.00
8 Pieces
Truffle Avocado$10.00
8 Pieces
**Vegan**
Build Your Own Bowl$24.00
Seasoned rice with your choice of protein (1), veggies (3), toppings (2), and sauces (1)!
More about Bondi Sushi

