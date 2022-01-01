Go
Toast

Maman Hudson

Cafe & Bakery

205 Hudson Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Vanilla Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$4.00
Herbed Feta Side$4.00
Roasted Chicken Side$5.00
Balsamic Mixed Greens Side$3.50
See full menu

Location

205 Hudson Street

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PRIMO'S

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jungsik

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Casa Carmen

No reviews yet

Casa Carmen is the new venture of a Mexican family led by renowned chef Carmen Titita Ramirez Degollado and her grandsons. Come have a taste of traditional Mexican recipes and hospitality in the heart of Tribeca.

Sarabeth's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston