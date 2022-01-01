Altro Paradiso
Altro Paradiso serves chef-owner Ignacio Mattos' light, satisfying takes on Italian cuisine: a beloved fennel salad with provolone cheese, arancini dipped in Calabrian chili oil, and house-made candele cacio e pepe, to name but a few classics.
234 Spring Street • $$
234 Spring Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
