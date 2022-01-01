Go
Altro Paradiso

Altro Paradiso serves chef-owner Ignacio Mattos' light, satisfying takes on Italian cuisine: a beloved fennel salad with provolone cheese, arancini dipped in Calabrian chili oil, and house-made candele cacio e pepe, to name but a few classics.

234 Spring Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (5503 reviews)

Popular Items

Torta$13.00
Dark chocolate and walnut cake with whipped cream.
(Vegetarian)
(GF)
Candele Cacio e Pepe$23.00
Housemade semolina pasta with Gran Mugello and peppercorns.
(Vegetarian)
Side of Bread$4.00
Sesame bread with whipped ricotta. (Vegetarian)
Tagliolini Pomodoro$21.00
Housemade pasta with tomato, basil, and Grana Padano.
(Vegetarian)
Arancini$15.00
Fontina and Calabrian chili.
(4 pieces)
(Vegetarian)
Panna Cotta$11.00
Amarena cherries and aged balsamic.
(GF)
(Vegetarian)
Fennel Salad$21.00
With Castelvetrano olives and provolone.
(GF)
(Vegetarian)
Braised Greens$11.00
Cavolo nero and Swiss chard braised with garlic and chili.
(Vegan)
(GF)
Wagyu Burger$26.00
Caramelized radicchio, Gorgonzola, and French fries.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

234 Spring Street

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
