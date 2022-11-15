Vegan
Burgers
Jerrell’s BETR BRGR SOHO 117 6th Ave, NYC
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Jerrell's BETR BRGR is a black-owned and vegan burger joint in Soho, NYC, serving 100% plant-based burgers, waffle fries, vegan chili, and dairy-free oat milk shakes.
117 6th Ave, New York, NY 10013
