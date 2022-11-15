Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Burgers

Jerrell’s BETR BRGR SOHO 117 6th Ave, NYC

review star

No reviews yet

117 6th Ave

New York, NY 10013

Order Again

Popular Items

Seasoned Waffle Fries
O.G. BETR BRGR
Lil' BETR BRGR

BETR BRGRS

100% plant-based and vegan Impossible™ burgers
Lil' BETR BRGR

Lil' BETR BRGR

$9.00

Small but mighty SINGLE BETR BRGR with Impossible™ patty, vegan cheese, lettuce & tomato, grilled onions, pickles & Jerrell’s special sauce. Plant-based and vegan!

O.G. BETR BRGR

O.G. BETR BRGR

$12.00

The original DOUBLE BETR BRGR with two Impossible™ patties, vegan cheese, lettuce & tomato, grilled onions, pickles & Jerrell’s special sauce. Plant-based and vegan!

Supr BETR BRGR

Supr BETR BRGR

$15.00

Fully loaded DOUBLE BETR BRGR with two Impossible™ patties, "bacon", vegan chili, vegan cheese, lettuce & tomato, grilled onions, pickles & Jerrell’s special sauce. Plant-based and vegan!

WAFFLE FRIES

Seasoned Waffle Fries

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$4.00

Crispy waffle fries seasoned to perfection!

Loaded Chili Fries

Loaded Chili Fries

$10.00

Bowl of crispy waffle fries topped with our hearty vegan chili, vegan cheese, and shaved onions.

HEARTY VEGAN CHILI

Hearty Chili Bowl

Hearty Chili Bowl

$8.00

Special recipe made with Impossible™ meat, beans, peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with vegan cheese & shaved onions.

Loaded Chili Fries

Loaded Chili Fries

$10.00

Bowl of crispy waffle fries topped with our hearty vegan chili, vegan cheese, and shaved onions.

OAT MILK SHAKES

Our made-to-order vegan shakes are made with our Jerrell's signature oat milk soft serve. Plant-based, vegan, and dairy-free.
Chocolate

Chocolate

$8.00

Jerrell's signature vanilla oat milk soft serve, blended with chocolate sauce, and topped with vegan whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

Cookies N Cream

Cookies N Cream

$8.00

Jerrell's signature vanilla oat milk soft serve, blended with crushed Oreos. Topped with vegan whipped cream, crushed Oreos and chocolate drizzle.

Vanilla

Vanilla

$8.00

Jerrell's signature vanilla oat milk soft serve, blended with real vanilla. Topped with vegan whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles.

Pineapple

Pineapple

$8.00

Jerrell's signature vanilla oat milk soft serve, blended with fresh pineapple juice. Topped with vegan whipped cream and pineapple chunks.

Strawberry

Strawberry

$8.00

Jerrell's signature vanilla oat milk soft serve, blended with fresh strawberry sauce. Topped with vegan whipped cream, strawberry sauce, and vegan sprinkles.

DRINKS

Soda

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.50

Vaeske

$5.00

Sanpellegrino

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Jerrell's BETR BRGR is a black-owned and vegan burger joint in Soho, NYC, serving 100% plant-based burgers, waffle fries, vegan chili, and dairy-free oat milk shakes.

117 6th Ave, New York, NY 10013

