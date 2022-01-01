Restaurant header imageView gallery

Altro Paradiso

5,503 Reviews

$$

234 Spring Street

New York, NY 10013

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Altro Paradiso serves chef-owner Ignacio Mattos' light, satisfying takes on Italian cuisine: a beloved fennel salad with provolone cheese, arancini dipped in Calabrian chili oil, and house-made candele cacio e pepe, to name but a few classics.

234 Spring Street, New York, NY 10013

