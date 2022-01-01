Altro Paradiso
5,503 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Altro Paradiso serves chef-owner Ignacio Mattos' light, satisfying takes on Italian cuisine: a beloved fennel salad with provolone cheese, arancini dipped in Calabrian chili oil, and house-made candele cacio e pepe, to name but a few classics.
Location
234 Spring Street, New York, NY 10013
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Comensoli's Italian Bistro - Downtown Kalamazoo
No Reviews
762 W. Main St. Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurant