LTD Pizza and Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to a new type of pizza concept LTD Pizza will be a gourmet pizzeria and slice shop with small plates and a limited number of entrees. All coming out of our 900 degree oven. Serving both the classics and more modern culinary hits, LTD will have a menu with much more than just pizza, however the slice will be elevated and take center stage with numerous combinations available form our “add-ons” section. In addition to our delicious pizza and food menu, we will be offering craft beers and a sommelier’s selection of beer and wine in a unique space to be utilized for intimate nights out, private events or small gatherings.
225 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10013