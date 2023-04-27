LTD Pizza and Bar

Restaurant info

Welcome to a new type of pizza concept LTD Pizza will be a gourmet pizzeria and slice shop with small plates and a limited number of entrees. All coming out of our 900 degree oven. ​ Serving both the classics and more modern culinary hits, LTD will have a menu with much more than just pizza, however the slice will be elevated and take center stage with numerous combinations available form our “add-ons” section. ​ In addition to our delicious pizza and food menu, we will be offering craft beers and a sommelier’s selection of beer and wine in a unique space to be utilized for intimate nights out, private events or small gatherings.