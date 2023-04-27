Restaurant header imageView gallery

LTD Pizza and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

225 Hudson Street

New York, NY 10013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

MENU

All Food

Cheese Pie

$24.00

Cheese Pie

$24.00

Sausage Broccoli Pie

$26.00

Sausage Pie

$28.00

Arrabbiata Pie

$26.00

Arrabbiata Pie

$26.00

Mike's White Pie

$24.00

Mike's White Pie

$24.00

Pepperoni Pie

$26.00

Pepperoni Pie

$26.00

Pork Store Pie

$30.00

Pork Store Pie

$30.00

Margherita Pie

$28.00

Margherita Pie

$28.00

Marinara Pie

$22.00

Marinara Pie

$22.00

Vegan Pie

$24.00

Vegan Pie

$24.00

Truffle Cacio e Pepe Slice

$6.00

Truffle Cacio e Pepe Pie

$32.00

EVOO Focaccia

$12.00

Marinated Artichoke

$10.00

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$12.00

Roasted Fennel

$9.00

Gnocchi

$14.00

Lasagna

$14.00

1 Garlic Breadsticks

$2.00

3 Garlic Breadsticks

$5.00

Salumi Plate

$26.00

Formaggi Plate

$23.00

add Long Hots

add Long Hots

add Hot Honey Slice

$1.00

add Hot Honey

add Stracciatella Slice

$2.00

add Stracciatella

add Prosciutto Slice

$3.00

add Prosciutto

add Marinated Anchovies Slice

$2.00

add Marinated Anchovies

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Flat White

$4.50

Cheese Pie

$24.00

Sausage Broccoli Pie

$26.00

Arrabbiata Pie

$26.00

Mike's White Pie

$24.00

Pepperoni Pie

$26.00

Pork Store Pie

$30.00

Margherita Pie

$28.00

Marinara Pie

$22.00

Vegan Pie

$24.00

Truffle Cacio e Pepe Pie

$32.00

NA Beverage

Can Soda

$3.00

Bottle Soda

$5.00

Imported Soda

$6.00

Water

$3.00

Wine

White 1

$10.00

White 2

$10.00

White 3

$10.00

Red 1

$10.00

Red 2

$10.00

Red 3

$10.00

Rose

$10.00

Sparkling

$10.00

Red BTL 1

$75.00

Red BTL 2

$75.00

Red BTL 3

$75.00

Red BTL 4

$75.00

Red BTL 5

$75.00

Red BTL 6

$75.00

Red BTL 7

$75.00

Red BTL 8

$75.00

Red BTL 9

$75.00

Red BTL 10

$75.00

Red BTL 11

$75.00

Red BTL 12

$75.00

Red BTL 13

$75.00

Red BTL 14

$75.00

Red BTL 15

$75.00

White BTL 1

$75.00

White BTL 2

$75.00

White BTL 3

$75.00

White BTL 4

$75.00

White BTL 5

$75.00

White BTL 6

$75.00

White BTL 7

$75.00

White BTL 8

$75.00

White BTL 9

$75.00

White BTL 10

$75.00

White BTL 11

$75.00

White BTL 12

$75.00

White BTL 13

$75.00

White BTL 14

$75.00

White BTL 15

$75.00

Rose BTL 1

$75.00

Rose BTL 2

$75.00

Rose BTL 3

$75.00

Sparkling BTL 1

$75.00

Sparkling BTL 3

$75.00

Sparkling BTL 3

$75.00

Pizza Counter

TO-GO

DONT MAKE

add FIRE IT UP

add Hot Honey

add Long Hots

add Marinated Anchovies

add Pepperoni

add Prosciutto

add Stracciatella

Arrabbiata Pie

$26.00

Arrabbiatta Slice

$4.50

Cheese Pie

$24.00

Cheese Slice

$4.00

Margherita Pie

$28.00

Margherita Slice

$5.00

Marinara Pie

$22.00

Marinara Slice

$4.00

Mike's White Pie

$24.00

MIke's White Slice

$4.00

Pepperoni Pie

$26.00

Pepperoni Slice

$4.50

Pork Store Pie

$30.00

Pork Store Slice

$5.50

Sausage Broccoli Pie

$26.00

Sausage Broccoli Slice

$4.50

Truffle Cacio e Pepe Pie

$32.00

Truffle Cacio e Pepe Slice

$6.00

Vegan Pie

$24.00

Vegan Slice

$4.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Cesar Salad

$14.00

Arugula Salad

$14.00

Add Chicken

$8.00

LTD HAT

$40.00

TO-GO

DONT MAKE

add Long Hots Slice

$1.00

add Long Hots Pie

$6.00

add Hot Honey Slice

$1.00

add Hot Honey Pie

$6.00

add Stracciatella Slice

$2.00

add Stracciatella Pie

$10.00

add Prosciutto Slice

$3.00

add Prosciutto Pie

$12.00

add Marinated Anchovies Slice

$2.00

add Marinated Anchovies Slice

$8.00

Add Pepperoni Pie

$5.00

Add Pepperoni Slice

$1.00

Add Veggie Slice

$1.00

Add Veggie Pie

$6.00

Bottle/Imported Soda

$4.00

Can Soda

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

WELL DONE

CUT SLICE IN HALF

LIGHT CHEESE

NO CHEESE

NO SAUCE

HALF CHEESE

HALF

Online Menu

Bottle/Imported Soda

$4.00

Can Soda

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Cheese Pie

$24.00

Sausage Broccoli Pie

$26.00

Arrabbiata Pie

$26.00

Mike's White Pie

$24.00

Pepperoni Pie

$26.00

Pork Store Pie

$30.00

Margherita Pie

$28.00

Marinara Pie

$22.00

Vegan Pie

$24.00

Truffle Cacio e Pepe Pie

$32.00

Cheese Slice

$4.00

Margherita Slice

$5.00

Pepperoni Slice

$4.50

Pork Store Slice

$5.50

Sausage Broccoli Slice

$4.50

Marinara Slice

$4.00

Mike's White Slice

$4.00

Truffle Cacio e Pepe Slice

$6.00

Arrabbiata Slice

$4.50

Vegan Slice

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to a new type of pizza concept LTD Pizza will be a gourmet pizzeria and slice shop with small plates and a limited number of entrees. All coming out of our 900 degree oven. ​ Serving both the classics and more modern culinary hits, LTD will have a menu with much more than just pizza, however the slice will be elevated and take center stage with numerous combinations available form our “add-ons” section. ​ In addition to our delicious pizza and food menu, we will be offering craft beers and a sommelier’s selection of beer and wine in a unique space to be utilized for intimate nights out, private events or small gatherings.

Location

225 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10013

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Maman Hudson - Hudson
orange starNo Reviews
205 Hudson Street New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
Houseman
orange star4.4 • 1,350
508 Greenwich Street New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
KANA SOHO BAR - 324 SPRING STREET
orange starNo Reviews
324 SPRING STREET New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
Sushi Azabu
orange star4.2 • 1,329
428 GREENWICH STREET New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
Jerrell’s BETR BRGR - SOHO 117 6th Ave, NYC
orange starNo Reviews
117 6th Ave New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
Gopuff Market
orange starNo Reviews
61 6th Avenue Manhattan, NY 10011
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston