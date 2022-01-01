Go
The name Azabu comes from a district in Tokyo, Japan, which began as a hub for merchants and local businesses. Now the city is home to embassies from many countries, giving the area an air of diversity, while preserving the history of local commerce with a modern, nostalgic touch.
Plan Do See opened one of its first restaurants in the area, The Tokyo Restaurant, inside an historic building that used to be a bank. Soon after opening, the restaurant was full of a diverse clientele, bringing a lively vibe to the neighborhood. Plan Do See Founder Yutaka, walked by and noticed the restaurant swarming with international guests. It was this moment, in the city of Azabu, that he felt certain of the imminent success of expanding the business abroad.
A few years later, Plan Do See opened its first American restaurant in Tribecca, New York: Sushi Azabu, named as an homage to the feeling of certainty Yutaka felt all those years ago.

SASHIMI • SUSHI

428 GREENWICH STREET • $$$$

Popular Items

Shima-Aji$10.00
Striped mackerel
Nigiri Omakase Delivery$150.00
15 pieces of nigiri, Miso soup and edamame
Salmon Aburi$9.00
Torched Salmon
Botan ebi$9.00
sweet shrimp
Negitorotaku maki$21.00
fatty tuna, scallion, & pickled radish
Shishito Peppers$8.00
grilled peppers with ponzu and bonito flakes
O-Toro Aburi$15.00
torched fatty tuna
Kinmedai$12.00
golden eye snapper
Spicy Tuna Maki$13.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Location

428 GREENWICH STREET

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
