Nolita restaurants you'll love

Socarrat - Nolita
284 Mulberry St., New York
|Popular items
|Gambas al Ajillo.
|$18.00
|Pimientos de Padron.
|$12.00
|Croquetas.
|$14.00
Sant Ambroeus
265 LAFAYETTE STREET, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Salmone Con Lenticchie*
|$44.00
Faroe Islands salmon, beluga lentils, fall caponata, parsley-caper intingolo *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All of our freshly baked products and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy and other food allergens are present. While we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of the major food allergens.
|Insalata Centocolori
|$24.00
farm chicory, sliced avocado, vine-ripened cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, Castelvetrano olives
|Cavolfiore e Mostarda
|$12.00
roasted cauliflower, Dijon mustard
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
The Butcher's Daughter
19 Kenmare St, New York
|Popular items
|Spicy Kale Caesar Salad
|$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado
|Vampire Slayer
|$4.00
Ginger*
Lemon*
Garlic*
Cayenne*
|Artichoke Quesadilla
|$16.00
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ruby's Cafe
219c Mulberry Street, New York
|Popular items
|Bronte
|$15.00
Premium Seasoned Beef, Tomato, Lettuce, Sweet Chilli Sauce, Mayo & Swiss Cheese On Toasted Ciabatta.
|Fries
|$7.00
Crispy Fries, Secret Seasoning With Our Famous Truffle Aioli.
|Shrimp Pasta
|$17.00
Grilled Shrimp, Spaghetti, Chili Flakes, Cream, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Breadcrumbs.
Upside Pizza
51 Spring Street, New York
|Popular items
|Fuzzy Dunlop Pie
|$32.00
Berkshire Pork Sausage & House Pickled Peppers
|Pepperoni Pie
|$32.00
Low Moisture Mozzarella, Sicilian Oregano, Pepperoni & Parmigiano Reggiano. Finished with Pecorino Romano.
|Norm's Vodka
|$32.00
FRENCH FRIES
Thai Diner
186 Mott Street, New York
|Popular items
|MASSAMAN CURRY
|$26.00
Golden Curry with Braised Beef Shortribs, Peanuts, Red Onion, Potato & Crispy Shallots. Served with Jasmine Rice.
***Curry Sauce contains Peanuts in addition to the Peanut Garnish
|ROTI KABOCHA (Vegan)
|$12.00
Flakey Turmeric Vegan Roti with Kabocha Pumpkin Red Curry for Dipping. Comes with Two Roti.
|FAI DANG
|$8.00
Pea Shoot Stir Fry with Garlic and Thai Bird Chiles.
Nom Wah Nolita - NYC
10 Kenmare Street, NY
|Popular items
|Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls (V)
|$5.50
Mixed vegetables in thin flour wrappers. Vegan. (3 pieces).
|Pork Soup Dumplings
|$6.00
Pork dumplings filled with soup. Wait time 10 minutes (4 pieces).
|Shrimp and Pork Siu Mai
|$6.00
Minced pork, mushrooms, and shrimp in steamed wonton wrappers. (4 pieces)
Prince Street Pizza - NY
27 Prince St., New York
|Popular items
|Spicy Spring
|$33.50
Secret homemade spicy sauce, with curly cuts pepperoni and fresh mozzarella
|Mercer Margarita (Grandma Style)
|$29.50
Made with fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella and basil
|Prince Perfection
|$30.50
Homemade marinara sauce with pecorino romano cheese and extra virgin olive oil
Bondi Sushi
75 Kenmare Street, New York
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna
|$12.00
8 Pieces
|Hotbox
|$23.00
Yellowtail Jalapeno
Spicy Blue Crab
Spicy Salmon
Spicy Tuna
|Spicy Mayo
|$1.50
Housemade Spicy Mayo