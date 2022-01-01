Nolita restaurants you'll love

Nolita restaurants
Toast

Must-try Nolita restaurants

Socarrat - Nolita image

 

Socarrat - Nolita

284 Mulberry St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gambas al Ajillo.$18.00
Pimientos de Padron.$12.00
Croquetas.$14.00
More about Socarrat - Nolita
Sant Ambroeus image

 

Sant Ambroeus

265 LAFAYETTE STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salmone Con Lenticchie*$44.00
Faroe Islands salmon, beluga lentils, fall caponata, parsley-caper intingolo *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All of our freshly baked products and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy and other food allergens are present. While we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of the major food allergens.
Insalata Centocolori$24.00
farm chicory, sliced avocado, vine-ripened cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, Castelvetrano olives
Cavolfiore e Mostarda$12.00
roasted cauliflower, Dijon mustard
More about Sant Ambroeus
The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter

19 Kenmare St, New York

Avg 3.6 (1714 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Kale Caesar Salad$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado
Vampire Slayer$4.00
Ginger*
Lemon*
Garlic*
Cayenne*
Artichoke Quesadilla$16.00
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Ruby's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ruby's Cafe

219c Mulberry Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (9792 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bronte$15.00
Premium Seasoned Beef, Tomato, Lettuce, Sweet Chilli Sauce, Mayo & Swiss Cheese On Toasted Ciabatta.
Fries$7.00
Crispy Fries, Secret Seasoning With Our Famous Truffle Aioli.
Shrimp Pasta$17.00
Grilled Shrimp, Spaghetti, Chili Flakes, Cream, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Breadcrumbs.
More about Ruby's Cafe
Upside Pizza image

 

Upside Pizza

51 Spring Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fuzzy Dunlop Pie$32.00
Berkshire Pork Sausage & House Pickled Peppers
Pepperoni Pie$32.00
Low Moisture Mozzarella, Sicilian Oregano, Pepperoni & Parmigiano Reggiano. Finished with Pecorino Romano.
Norm's Vodka$32.00
More about Upside Pizza
Thai Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Diner

186 Mott Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
MASSAMAN CURRY$26.00
Golden Curry with Braised Beef Shortribs, Peanuts, Red Onion, Potato & Crispy Shallots. Served with Jasmine Rice.
***Curry Sauce contains Peanuts in addition to the Peanut Garnish
ROTI KABOCHA (Vegan)$12.00
Flakey Turmeric Vegan Roti with Kabocha Pumpkin Red Curry for Dipping. Comes with Two Roti.
FAI DANG$8.00
Pea Shoot Stir Fry with Garlic and Thai Bird Chiles.
More about Thai Diner
Nom Wah Nolita - NYC image

 

Nom Wah Nolita - NYC

10 Kenmare Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls (V)$5.50
Mixed vegetables in thin flour wrappers. Vegan. (3 pieces).
Pork Soup Dumplings$6.00
Pork dumplings filled with soup. Wait time 10 minutes (4 pieces).
Shrimp and Pork Siu Mai$6.00
Minced pork, mushrooms, and shrimp in steamed wonton wrappers. (4 pieces)
More about Nom Wah Nolita - NYC
Prince Street Pizza - NY image

 

Prince Street Pizza - NY

27 Prince St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Spring$33.50
Secret homemade spicy sauce, with curly cuts pepperoni and fresh mozzarella
Mercer Margarita (Grandma Style)$29.50
Made with fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella and basil
Prince Perfection$30.50
Homemade marinara sauce with pecorino romano cheese and extra virgin olive oil
More about Prince Street Pizza - NY
Wayan image

 

Wayan

20 Spring St, New York

Avg 4.1 (443 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Wayan
Areppas image

EMPANADAS

Areppas

25 Cleveland Pl, New York

Avg 4.2 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Areppas
Milk Bar image

COOKIES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Milk Bar

246 Mott St, New York

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
Takeout
More about Milk Bar
Bondi Sushi image

 

Bondi Sushi

75 Kenmare Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Tuna$12.00
8 Pieces
Hotbox$23.00
Yellowtail Jalapeno
Spicy Blue Crab
Spicy Salmon
Spicy Tuna
Spicy Mayo$1.50
Housemade Spicy Mayo
More about Bondi Sushi

