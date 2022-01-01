Cake in Nolita

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Sant Ambroeus

265 LAFAYETTE STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sant Ambroeus Cake$14.00
chocolate mousse cake with a chocolate custard center
More about Sant Ambroeus
The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter

19 Kenmare St, New York

Avg 3.6 (1714 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$13.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$16.00
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ruby's Cafe

219c Mulberry Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (9792 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$9.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake (Gluten Free), Vanilla Ice Cream.
More about Ruby's Cafe
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Diner

186 Mott Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GUAVA CAKE$9.00
More about Thai Diner
Item pic

 

Nom Wah Nolita - NYC

10 Kenmare Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turnt Up Turnip Cakes$9.00
Turnip cakes filled with Chinese sausage and dried shrimp. Topped with Bacon XO sauce, hoisin, and fried shallots (3 pieces).
More about Nom Wah Nolita - NYC

