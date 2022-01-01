Cake in Nolita
Nolita restaurants that serve cake
More about Sant Ambroeus
Sant Ambroeus
265 LAFAYETTE STREET, NEW YORK
|Sant Ambroeus Cake
|$14.00
chocolate mousse cake with a chocolate custard center
More about The Butcher's Daughter
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
The Butcher's Daughter
19 Kenmare St, New York
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
|$13.00
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
|$16.00
More about Ruby's Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ruby's Cafe
219c Mulberry Street, New York
|Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake (Gluten Free), Vanilla Ice Cream.