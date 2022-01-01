Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Nolita

Go
Nolita restaurants
Toast

Nolita restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Diner

186 Mott Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SIDE Roasted Chili Nam Jim (Contains Shellfish & Fish)$1.75
SIDE Spicy Chili Jam$1.75
SIDE Sliced Thai Bird Chilis$1.00
More about Thai Diner
Item pic

 

Nom Wah Nolita - NYC

10 Kenmare Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Chili Tofu Buns$8.50
Steamed buns filled with sweet chili glazed tofu, lettuce, and kewpie mayo (2 pieces).
Sweet Chili Tofu Box$12.00
Sweet chili tofu served over white jasmine rice with lettuce, cucumber, pickled onions, and kewpie mayo.
Chili Sauce$6.50
8oz container
More about Nom Wah Nolita - NYC

