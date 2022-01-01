Chili in Nolita
Nolita restaurants that serve chili
More about Thai Diner
FRENCH FRIES
Thai Diner
186 Mott Street, New York
|SIDE Roasted Chili Nam Jim (Contains Shellfish & Fish)
|$1.75
|SIDE Spicy Chili Jam
|$1.75
|SIDE Sliced Thai Bird Chilis
|$1.00
More about Nom Wah Nolita - NYC
Nom Wah Nolita - NYC
10 Kenmare Street, NY
|Sweet Chili Tofu Buns
|$8.50
Steamed buns filled with sweet chili glazed tofu, lettuce, and kewpie mayo (2 pieces).
|Sweet Chili Tofu Box
|$12.00
Sweet chili tofu served over white jasmine rice with lettuce, cucumber, pickled onions, and kewpie mayo.
|Chili Sauce
|$6.50
8oz container