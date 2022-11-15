Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bondi Sushi Nolita: 75 Kenmare St

75 Kenmare Street

New York, NY 10012

Popular Items

Crispy Rice

Lobster Yuzu Crispy Rice

$12.00

4 pieces of Yuzu Lobster with fresh mango, red tobiko and dill atop air fried crispy rice

Truffle Avocado Crispy Rice

$12.00

4 pieces truffle Avocado topped with Sun Dried Tomato, Red Onion and Serrano Salsa + Crunchy Rice Pearls atop air fried crispy rice

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$12.00

4 pieces of Spicy Tuna with avocado, jalapeno and eel sauce atop air fried crispy rice

Salmon Crispy Rice

$12.00

4 pieces of sliced salmon with ponzu sauce, green tobiko + dicon atop air fried crispy rice

Yellowtail Crispy Rice

$12.00

4 pieces of Yellowtail with ponzu sauce, red tobiko + scallion atop air fried crispy rice

Combo Box

Build Your Own Box

$26.00

Your Choice of Any 4 of our Rolls - 16 Pieces

Classic Catch

$23.50

Salmon Avocado Yellowtail Scallion Spicy Tuna Cucumber Sesame

Bondi's Best

$22.50

Spicy Blue Crab Salmon Cucumber Shrimp Avocado Truffle Avocado

Half & Half

$20.00

Salmon Cucumber Shrimp Scallion Truffle Avocado Mushroom Trifecta **Contains Gluten**

Pick & Roll

$17.00

Truffle Avocado Cucumber Sesame Mushroom Trifecta Eggplant Miso **Vegan** **Contains Gluten**

Hotbox

$25.00

Yellowtail Jalapeno Spicy Blue Crab Spicy Salmon Spicy Tuna

Single Maki Roll

Salmon Avocado

$13.00

8 Pieces

Salmon Cucumber

$12.00

8 Pieces

Salmon Jalapeno

$12.50

8 Pieces

Spicy Salmon

$12.00

8 Pieces

Spicy Tuna

$12.00

8 Pieces

Spicy Blue Crab

$13.50

8 Pieces

Tuna Avocado

$13.00

8 Pieces

Tuna Cucumber

$12.00

8 Pieces

Yellowtail Scallion

$13.50

8 Pieces

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$13.50

8 Pieces

Shrimp Avocado

$13.00

8 Pieces

Shrimp Scallion

$12.00

8 Pieces

Shrimp Cucumber

$12.00

8 Pieces

Truffle Avocado

$11.00

8 Pieces **Vegan**

Cucumber Sesame

$10.00

8 Pieces **Vegan**

Mushroom Trifecta

$10.50

8 Pieces **Vegan** **Contains Gluten**

Eggplant Miso

$10.00

8 Pieces **Vegan**

Rice Bowl

Unagi Bowl

$24.00

Grilled Eel, Pickled Onions, Fresh Mango, Avocado, Pickled Daikon, Crispy Shallots, Seasoned with Furikake + topped with Sesame Seeds w/ Eel Sauce

Lobster & Shrimp Bowl

$28.00

Yuzu Seasoned Lobster, Grilled Shrimp, Fresh Mango, Mixed Greens, Pickled Daikon + Topped with Sesame Seeds with Ponzu Dressing

Endless Summer Chirashi Bowl

$28.00

Seasoned rice with Diced Yellowtail, Fresh Marinated Spicy Tuna, Fresh Marinated Truffle Ponzu Salmon, Pickled Ginger, Sesame Carrot Salad, Watermelon Radish, and Micro Watercress! Served with a side of Ponzu

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$21.00

Seasoned rice with Sesame Marinated Fresh Tuna, Masago Roe, Fresh Asian Pear, Scallions, Fresh Cucumbers, Red Onions, Salt and Vinegar Wontons, and Spicy Mayo! Served with a side of Spicy Mayo

Macro Bowl

$18.00

Seasoned rice with shelled Edamame, Miso, Marinated Tofu, Roasted Five Spice Squash, Spicy Sriracha Kale, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, and Crispy Shallots! Served with a choice of Carrot Ginger Dressing, or Sesame Dressing **Vegan**

Crunchy Blue Crab Bowl

$23.00

Seasoned rice with Spicy Old Bay Blue Crab, Fresh Cucumbers, Ponzu Corn Salad, Orange-Fennel-Celery Slaw, Crispy Shallots, and Salt and Vinegar Wontons! Served with fresh lime, and Old Bay Aioli. **Contains Gluten**

Build Your Own Bowl

$25.00

Seasoned rice with your choice of protein (1), veggies (3), toppings (2), and sauces (1)!

Sides

Edamame

$7.00

**Vegan**

Spicy Edamame

$7.00
Miso Soup

$6.00
Ginger Seaweed Salad

$7.00

**Vegan**

Sesame Seaweed Salad

$7.00

**Vegan** **Contains Gluten**

Brown Rice

$6.00

Cauliflower Rice

$7.00
White Rice

$5.00

Sauces + Extra

Spicy Mayo

$1.50

Housemade Spicy Mayo

Ponzu

$1.50
Tamari

$1.50

Gluten-Free Soy Sauce

Eel Sauce

$1.50
Date Dressing

$1.50
Ginger Dressing

$1.50
Lemon Aioli Dressing

$1.50