Washington Heights restaurants you'll love

More about Dyckman Dogs
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Dyckman Dogs
105 Dyckman St, New York
|Popular items
|Cubano
|$13.00
Slow Roasted Pernil, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Yellow Mustard, Roasted Garlic Mayo, and Pickles on a Toasted Hero. Served w/ House Cut Fries
|All-American Burger
|$13.00
2 Smashed Patties, Yellow American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles, White Onion, Special Sauce, and Yellow Mustard on a brioche. Served w/ House Cut Fries
|Dyckman Burger
|$14.00
2 Smashed patties, caramelized onions, white american cheese, bacon, potato sticks and special sauce on a brioche. Served w/ House Cut Fries
More about HP at Northend
HP at Northend
4300 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Maple Butter Fried Chicken
|$16.00
Crispy Fried Thigh, Brown Sugar Bacon, NY Cheddar, Drippy Egg on Maple Butter Brioche.
|Loaded Grilled Cheese
|$16.00
NY Cheddar, pepperjack, swiss, American, bacon, guac, nacho cheese Doritos, sourdough.
|Pulled Pork
|$15.00
BBQ smoked pork butt, Carolina slaw, steez sauce drizzle, brooklyn soft roll #thatass
More about Company Culture
Company Culture
43 East 43rd Street, New York
|Popular items
|Croissant
|$4.50
Buttery and flakey, but not like your friend who forgets to call.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Cole slaw, pickles, sriracha mayonnaise on a sesame seed bun served with chips
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.75
Always a good idea.
More about The Hudson
The Hudson
348 Dyckman St, New York
|Popular items
|AWARD WINNING RIBS
|$26.00
Smoked for 8 hours in our Vintage Ole Hickory Smoker. Choose St Louis Style Wet or Memphis Style Dry. Comes with 1 side.
|Regular- Piña
|$14.00
|Marg-Reg
|$14.00
More about Cachapas y Mas
EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Cachapas y Mas
107 Dyckman St, New York
|Popular items
|Cheese Pastelito
|$2.25
Fried flour dough stuffed with cheesy potato.
|Tequeno
|$2.00
Cheese wrapped in flour dough.
|Cheese Empanada
|$2.25
Corn Empanada with Queso Blanco.