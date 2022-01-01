Washington Heights restaurants you'll love

Go
Washington Heights restaurants
Toast

Washington Heights's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Washington Heights restaurants

Dyckman Dogs image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Dyckman Dogs

105 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cubano$13.00
Slow Roasted Pernil, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Yellow Mustard, Roasted Garlic Mayo, and Pickles on a Toasted Hero. Served w/ House Cut Fries
All-American Burger$13.00
2 Smashed Patties, Yellow American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles, White Onion, Special Sauce, and Yellow Mustard on a brioche. Served w/ House Cut Fries
Dyckman Burger$14.00
2 Smashed patties, caramelized onions, white american cheese, bacon, potato sticks and special sauce on a brioche. Served w/ House Cut Fries
More about Dyckman Dogs
HP at Northend image

 

HP at Northend

4300 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Maple Butter Fried Chicken$16.00
Crispy Fried Thigh, Brown Sugar Bacon, NY Cheddar, Drippy Egg on Maple Butter Brioche.
Loaded Grilled Cheese$16.00
NY Cheddar, pepperjack, swiss, American, bacon, guac, nacho cheese Doritos, sourdough.
Pulled Pork$15.00
BBQ smoked pork butt, Carolina slaw, steez sauce drizzle, brooklyn soft roll #thatass
More about HP at Northend
Company Culture image

 

Company Culture

43 East 43rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Croissant$4.50
Buttery and flakey, but not like your friend who forgets to call.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Cole slaw, pickles, sriracha mayonnaise on a sesame seed bun served with chips
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
Always a good idea.
More about Company Culture
The Hudson image

 

The Hudson

348 Dyckman St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
AWARD WINNING RIBS$26.00
Smoked for 8 hours in our Vintage Ole Hickory Smoker. Choose St Louis Style Wet or Memphis Style Dry. Comes with 1 side.
Regular- Piña$14.00
Marg-Reg$14.00
More about The Hudson
Cachapas y Mas image

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Cachapas y Mas

107 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 4 (747 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Pastelito$2.25
Fried flour dough stuffed with cheesy potato.
Tequeno$2.00
Cheese wrapped in flour dough.
Cheese Empanada$2.25
Corn Empanada with Queso Blanco.
More about Cachapas y Mas
Dyckman Express Restaurant image

 

Dyckman Express Restaurant

101 Dyckman Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (1241 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Dyckman Express Restaurant
North End Bar image

 

North End Bar

4300 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about North End Bar
Barrel 79 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Barrel 79

79 Audubon Ave, New York

Avg 4.7 (127 reviews)
Takeout
More about Barrel 79
Restaurant banner

 

La Casa Del Mofongo

1447 Saint Nicholas Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (315 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about La Casa Del Mofongo
Map

More near Washington Heights to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Nolita

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Meatpacking District

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston