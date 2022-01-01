Meatpacking District restaurants you'll love
Friedman's - Chelsea Market
75 9th Avenue, new york city
|Popular items
|Pastrami on Rye
|$20.00
Mustard, pickle, vinegar chips
|Impossible Burger
|$17.00
Vegan Impossible meat, caramelized onion, sautéed mushrooms, brioche bun.
|Asian Chicken Salad 2.0
|$18.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing
HAMBURGERS
Best Burger
53 Little West 12th St, New York
|Popular items
|Pony Express
|$12.00
two thin and crispy patties, white cheddar, coleslaw, crispy onions, pickled jalapeno peppers, BBQ Sauce
|Honey Butter Fried Chicken
|$12.00
buttermilk marinated fried chicken dipped in garlic honey butter. Served with coleslaw and pickles on a sesame Martin's roll.
|Iceberg Wedge Salad
|$12.00
Chilled crispy iceberg wedge salad with sliced cucumbers and tomatoes, herbed ranch dressing, vegan Bac'n bits, and crispy GF onion strings.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Lobster Place
448 W 16th St, New York
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.00
Spicy yellowfin tuna, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$8.00
Salmon, avocado, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.
|Lobster Roll - Connecticut
|$18.50
Fresh claw and tail meat basted in warm butter w/ fresh chives on a buttered split-top bun
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York
85 Tenth Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|BLACK SEABASS
|$26.00
Grilled black seabass, vegetable rice pilaf, lemongrass broth
|DUCK BREAST
|$29.00
Spiced roasted duck breast, green asparagus, Joel Robuchon Mashed potatoes
|TART
|$9.00
Gluten free berry tart