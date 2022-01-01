Meatpacking District restaurants you'll love

Meatpacking District restaurants
Toast

Meatpacking District's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
French
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Meatpacking District restaurants

Friedman's - Chelsea Market image

 

Friedman's - Chelsea Market

75 9th Avenue, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pastrami on Rye$20.00
Mustard, pickle, vinegar chips
Impossible Burger$17.00
Vegan Impossible meat, caramelized onion, sautéed mushrooms, brioche bun.
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$18.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing
Best Burger image

HAMBURGERS

Best Burger

53 Little West 12th St, New York

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pony Express$12.00
two thin and crispy patties, white cheddar, coleslaw, crispy onions, pickled jalapeno peppers, BBQ Sauce
Honey Butter Fried Chicken$12.00
buttermilk marinated fried chicken dipped in garlic honey butter. Served with coleslaw and pickles on a sesame Martin's roll.
Iceberg Wedge Salad$12.00
Chilled crispy iceberg wedge salad with sliced cucumbers and tomatoes, herbed ranch dressing, vegan Bac'n bits, and crispy GF onion strings.
Lobster Place image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Lobster Place

448 W 16th St, New York

Avg 4.5 (2236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Spicy yellowfin tuna, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.
Salmon Avocado Roll$8.00
Salmon, avocado, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.
Lobster Roll - Connecticut$18.50
Fresh claw and tail meat basted in warm butter w/ fresh chives on a buttered split-top bun
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York image

 

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York

85 Tenth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BLACK SEABASS$26.00
Grilled black seabass, vegetable rice pilaf, lemongrass broth
DUCK BREAST$29.00
Spiced roasted duck breast, green asparagus, Joel Robuchon Mashed potatoes
TART$9.00
Gluten free berry tart
City Winery image

 

City Winery

155 Varick St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
