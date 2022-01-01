Friedman's - Chelsea Market
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
75 9th Avenue, new york city, NY 10011
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea - 259 w. 19th street
4.2 • 5,058
259 w. 19th street New York, NY 10011
View restaurant