Friedman's - Chelsea Market

Popular Items

Asian Chicken Salad 2.0
Greek Salmon Salad
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup

Breakfast All Day

Eggs With Style

Eggs With Style

$18.00

Two eggs any style, potato hash, whole wheat toast and a choice of bacon, chicken sausage, seasonal fruit .

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$18.00
Pastrami Hash

Pastrami Hash

$20.00Out of stock

Sunny-side eggs, while wheat toast.

Nova Benny

Nova Benny

$21.00

Poached eggs, smoked salmon, potato potato latkes topped with hollandaise, served with Israeli salad.

Shakshuka

Shakshuka

$19.00

Sunnyside eggs,tomato,pepper,olives,feta cheese w grilled bread

French Toast

French Toast

$18.00

Chocolate sauce, Vermont Maple syrup.

Pancakes

Pancakes

$18.00

Vermont maple syrup.

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$13.00
B.E.L.T.

B.E.L.T.

$16.00

Bacon, over easy eggs, lettuce, tomato and herb aioli on grilled sourdough.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, bacon, avocado and Pepper Jack cheese on toasted sourdough bread.

FRIEDMAN'S SHIRT

$20.00

SHARING PLATE

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Starters, Salads & Soups

Greek Salmon Salad

$20.00

Romaine, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onion and oregano vinaigrette.

Asian Chicken Salad 2.0

Asian Chicken Salad 2.0

$19.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$19.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk ranch dressing.

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$8.00+
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup

Chicken Matzo Ball Soup

$8.00+

FAMILY Matzo ball soup

$13.00

Turkey Chili Cup

$5.00

Turkey Chili Bowl

$8.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Friedmans Burger

Friedmans Burger

$20.00

All natural angus beef and herb fries.

Turkey Burger

$18.00

Pepper Jack, avocado aioli served with herb fries.

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$18.00

Vegan Impossible meat, caramelized onion, sautéed mushrooms, brioche bun.

Pastrami on Rye

Pastrami on Rye

$21.00Out of stock

Mustard, pickle, vinegar chips

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$23.00Out of stock

Sauerkraut, Gruyere and Russian dressing on grilled rye bread, vinegar chips

Chicken Swisswich

Chicken Swisswich

$19.00

Bacon jam, Gruyere, lettuce, avocado aioli on grilled ciabatta with herb fries.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Boneless thigh, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sriracha aioli on a brioche bun with herb fries

B.L.A.T.

$17.00

Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, herb aioli on toasted sourdough with vinegar chips

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$17.00

Tomato, aged cheddar, toasted rye, vinegar chips.

Garden Veggie

Garden Veggie

$17.00

Hummus, alfalfa sprouts, carrots, avocado, cucumber, peppers, lettuce and tomato on sourdough with vinegar chips.

Grilled cheese

$16.00

Fontina, Cheddar on a challah

Entrees

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$20.00

Blackened pollock, corn tortillas, citrus-fennel slaw, tomatillo salsa, sriracha aioli and cilantro.

Fried Chicken & Cheddar Waffle

Fried Chicken & Cheddar Waffle

$26.00

Habanero honey.

Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$17.00

Choice of rice or quinoa, bok choy, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, edamame, sesame-lime vinaigrette

All Day Sides

Side Two Eggs

$6.00

Chicken Sausage

$7.00

Thick Cut Bacon

$8.00

Turkey Bacon

$7.00

Avocado

$5.00

Market Fruit

$8.00
Herb Fries

Herb Fries

$9.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Blue cheese aioli.

Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$13.00
Vegetable Potstickers

Vegetable Potstickers

$12.00

Sriracha aioli and ginger-soy dipping sauce.

Plain Fries

$9.00

Toast

$4.00

Potato Hash

$6.00

Potato Latkes

$7.00

Side Small Fruit

$4.00

Turkey Bacon

$7.00

Cold Beverages

Orange Juice

$6.00

Grapefruit

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Sodas

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Pellegrino

$4.00

BTL Poland Spring

$3.00

SMALL Poland water

$2.00

Pink Grapefruit

$8.00

On A Date Smoothies

$12.00

Blueberry Banana Smoothie

$10.00

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$10.00

Energy Drink

$4.00

Lychee Seltzer

$12.00

Red Bull

$5.00

STILL WATER

$8.00

SPARKLING WATER

$8.00

TAP WATER

Coffee & Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$5.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Espresso

$4.50

Americano

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Café Au Lait

$5.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Dirty Chai

$7.00

Red Eye

$6.00

Macchiato

$4.50

Mochaccino

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Glass of milk

$3.00

Coffee, Cappucino and More

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Iced Latte & Cappuccino

$4.50+

Drip Coffee by La Colombe

$3.50+

Decaf Drip Coffee by La Colombe

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Cafe Latte

$4.50+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.50+

Soda, Iced Tea and Juices

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Brewed with fresh mint.

Lemonade

$4.60

Arnold Palmer

$5.50

Summer on ice!

BTL Poland Spring

$3.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Glass Milk

$2.50

Choc. Milk

$4.00

Apple Cider

$5.00

TO-GO-FOOD

Yogurt Granola TO GO

$5.00

Fruit Cup To Go

$6.00

Beer

Pilsner Draft

$10.00

American PaleAle

$10.00

Indian Pale Ale ( Blue Can)

$14.00

Glutenberg Blonde (GF Can)

$12.00

Lager

$10.00

Modelo

$10.00

WHEAT

$10.00

BlackBerry Cider

$10.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Red Sangria

$13.00

Greyhound

$13.00

Bellini

$13.00

Margarita Rocks

$13.00

Mimosa

$13.00

SPIKED LEMONADE

$13.00

MANHATTAN

$15.00

Whiskey

$13.00

Redbull Vodka

$15.00

Lychee Martini

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

ELDER FLOWER MIMOSA

$15.00

WATERMELON MARGARITA

$15.00

Wine/Prosecco/Rose

GL Pinot Noir

$11.00

GL Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GL Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

GL Pinot Gris

$11.00

GL Cava

$11.00

GL ROSE

$11.00

Bottle Rosé

$36.00

Bottle Pinot Noir

$36.00

Bottle Cabernet

$42.00

Bottle Gris

$39.00

Cava Brut Bottle

$39.00

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

$39.00

Bottle Prosecco

$39.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

75 9th Avenue, new york city, NY 10011

Directions

Gallery
Friedman's - Chelsea Market image

