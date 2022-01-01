West Village restaurants you'll love
West Village's top cuisines
Must-try West Village restaurants
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS
The Butcher's Daughter
581 Hudson St, New York
|The Butchers Burger
|$18.00
*Brioche Bun
*Spicy Mayo
*BBQ Sauce
*Sliced Tomato
*Arugula
*Black Bean Patty/Impossible Burger Patty
*Sauteed Onions
*Crispy Potato Wedges
-Black Bean Burger:
-Spicy Mayo: Vegenaise Mayo, Chipotle in Adobo Sauce
-BBQ Sauce:
-Onions: Red Wine, Red Onions, S/P, Sugar
-Crispy Potato Wedges: Potato, Paprika, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Herbs De Provence, S/P
|Hot Golden Elixir
|$5.00
Lemon*
Ginger*
Honey*
Yuzu*
Echinecea tincture*
Water*
|Surfer's Breakfast
|$16.00
Cauliflower Rice /Black beans/Guacamole /cheddar cheese/impossible sausage/scrambled eggs /chipotle (D) (S)
GRILL • STEAKS
Quality Eats West Village
19 Greenwich Ave, New York
|Lemon-Charred Chicken
|$26.00
Grilled Herbs
|Bavette
|$29.00
10oz. Served with Choice of Curly Fries or Salad.
|The Butcher's Cut Burger
|$25.00
Served with Curly Fries
Numero 28 - West Village
28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York
|Lenticchie Soup
|$13.00
Lentil Soup
|Margherita Pizza (I)
|$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, & basil.
|San Daniele Pizza (I)
|$21.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, & prosciutto.
FRENCH FRIES
Market Table
54 Carmine Street, New York
|Old Bay Spiced Fries
|$10.00
cocktail sauce
|Ricotta Cavatelli
|$29.00
roasted shrimp, black kale, sautéed autumn squashes, pistachio pesto
|NY Strip Steak
|$44.00
garlic & herb confit, truffle potato & spinach hash, baby rainbow carrots, carrot top chimichurri
Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco
168 West 4th Street, New York
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.00
catch of the day in
Negro Modelo batter
|Quesadillla
|$10.00
toasted flour tortilla filled
with Oaxacan cheese and your choice of filling.
|Steak Taco
|$4.00
grilled outer skirt beef
marinated in our special dry rub
Sant Ambroeus
259 W 4th Street, NEW YORK
|Fettuccine alla Bolognese
|$31.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
|Insalata Centocolori
|$26.00
farm chicory, sliced avocado, vine-ripened cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, Castelvetrano olives
|Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe
|$26.00
Roman dish, Pecorino Romano, freshly ground Tellicherry black pepper
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
75 Greenwich Avenue, New York
|Dirty Fries
|$9.65
(spicy) Fries topped with Burnt Ends, Chile-Lime Sauce, scallions, and red onions.
|Brisket
Slow-smoked for 22 hours before being hand-carved. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
|Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Crispy chicken sandwich topped with Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with pickled cucumbers and slaw.
PIZZA
Roey's
1 Perry Street, New York
|Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
|Broccoli Rabe Pizza
|$19.00
stracciatella, pine nuts, pecorino
|Kale & Pecorino Salad
|$14.00
lemon, breadcrumbs, yogurt vinaigrette
Westville West
210 W 10th Street, New York
|Apple Pie
|$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
|Arugula Parm
|$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Rosemary's
18 Greenwich Avenue, New York
|Rosemary's Focaccia
|$8.00
rosemary, maldon sea salt
|Chopped Salad Siciliana
|$14.00
escarole, olives, sun dried tomatoes, crispy chickpeas, artichokes, ricotta salata, almonds
|Lemon Linguine
|$17.00
preserved lemon, pickled chili, parmigiano
Magnolia Bakery
401 Bleecker St, New York
|Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go
|$6.75
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 12 ounces.
|Billionaire Banana Pudding Small to go
|$5.25
This decadent banana pudding is made with layers of vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, bananas, double fudge brownie bits and caramel.
|Classic Banana Pudding Small to go
|$4.75
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 4 ounces.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Little Owl
90 Bedford Street, New York
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
parmesan croutons
|Tagliatelle Kale Pesto
|$17.00
pine nuts, parmesan, basil, garlic
|8 oz. Bacon Cheeseburger & Fries
|$21.00
American cheese, pickle, sesame seed bun
SALADS
FIG & OLIVE
420 W 13th St, New York
|Celebration Cake (Full)
|$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
|Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes
|$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
|Little Gem Salad
|$16.00
Shaved Cucumber, Grilled Avocado, Toasted Almonds, Ricotta Salata, Fresh Herbs & Shallot Mustard Vinaigrette.
Little Island
7 11th Ave, New York
|Impossible Pambazo
|$12.00
IMPOSSIBLE CHORIZO, MINCED RUSSET POTATO, CASCHEW CREAM, GUAJILLO SAUCE, SERVED ON A TELERA ROLL
|Grilled Cheese
|$5.00
GRILLED AMERICAN CHEESE ON TOASTED SOURDOUGH BREAD
|Bushwick Hot Tea
|$2.50
Red Paper Clip
120 Christopher St., New York
|OG Pork Belly Bao (2)
|$8.00
peanut / cilantro / suan cai
(Allergens: sesame, dairy, gluten, alliums)
|Oaxaca Forever
|$16.00
mezcal / pomegranate / ginger
|Smoked Brisket Bao (2)
|$8.00
scallion / hoisin / tsai tsai
(Allergens: soybean, gluten, alliums, nightshades)
Nami Nori
33 Carmine St, New York
|signature set
|$28.00
- tuna poke - xo scallop - coconut shrimp - spicy sea bass - cucumber black sesame
|spicy tuna crispy rice
|$14.00
|crispy calamari
|$12.00
Marie Blachère
303 6th Avenue, New York
|3+1 CROISSANT COMBO
|$7.85
Choice of croissant or chocolate croissant
|CROISSANT
|$2.45
|3+1 CROISSANT
|$7.35
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Coppelia
207 West 14th St, New York
|Cubano
|$12.00
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$21.00
|Arroz Con Pollo
|$21.00
Silver Apricot
20 Cornelia Street, New York
|Sesame Oil Cake
|$12.00
Served with Orange Butterscotch and Yuzu Cream.
|Scallion Puffs
|$15.00
Zhajiang, Scallion Butter.
Please note that as part of our commitment to the environment, all of our food packaging is recyclable and we do not include disposable utensils by default.
|Charred Short Rib Set
|$45.00
Charred Black Pepper Short Rib over a Celery Root Puree. Served with General Tso's Broccolini and Mushroom Crispy Bits Fried Rice.
Please note that as part of our commitment to the environment, all of our food packaging is recyclable and we do not include disposable utensils by default.
The Taco Shop
166 W 4th St, New York
|Baja Fish Taco
|Beef Barbaco Taco
|Small Guacamole
|$7.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Clam
420 Hudson St, New York
|Spaghetti & Clams
|$28.00
Spicy tomato sauce, arugula
|Za'atar Roasted Carrots
|$12.00
Pickled onions, crumbled feta
|Fried Clam & Lobster Slider Combo
|$35.00
Two sliders, old bay fries, cole slaw
Flex Mussels - Downtown
154 WEST 13TH STREET, New York
|Thai
|$29.50
EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES
Sabor Argentino
57 7th Avenue S, New York
|Cheese Empanada
|$3.95
Mozzarella cheese
|Grilled beef Empanada
|$4.25
Grilled daily fresh cut beef red, green peppers and grana Padano- cheese
|Shrimp Empanada
|$4.25
Onions, red and green pepper oregano and garlic
Temperance Wine Bar
40 Carmine Street, Manhattan
|LEBANESE LAMB BURGER
|$19.00
Julietta Gelato Café
335 Bleeker st, New York
|Regular Water
|$1.95
