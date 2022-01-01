West Village restaurants you'll love

West Village restaurants
Toast

West Village's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Takeout box
Chinese
French
Juice & Smoothies
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Must-try West Village restaurants

The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS

The Butcher's Daughter

581 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.4 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Butchers Burger$18.00
*Brioche Bun
*Spicy Mayo
*BBQ Sauce
*Sliced Tomato
*Arugula
*Black Bean Patty/Impossible Burger Patty
*Sauteed Onions
*Crispy Potato Wedges
-Black Bean Burger:
-Spicy Mayo: Vegenaise Mayo, Chipotle in Adobo Sauce
-BBQ Sauce:
-Onions: Red Wine, Red Onions, S/P, Sugar
-Crispy Potato Wedges: Potato, Paprika, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Herbs De Provence, S/P
Hot Golden Elixir$5.00
Lemon*
Ginger*
Honey*
Yuzu*
Echinecea tincture*
Water*
Surfer's Breakfast$16.00
Cauliflower Rice /Black beans/Guacamole /cheddar cheese/impossible sausage/scrambled eggs /chipotle (D) (S)
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Quality Eats West Village image

GRILL • STEAKS

Quality Eats West Village

19 Greenwich Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (18431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lemon-Charred Chicken$26.00
Grilled Herbs
Bavette$29.00
10oz. Served with Choice of Curly Fries or Salad.
The Butcher's Cut Burger$25.00
Served with Curly Fries
More about Quality Eats West Village
Numero 28 - West Village image

 

Numero 28 - West Village

28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lenticchie Soup$13.00
Lentil Soup
Margherita Pizza (I)$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, & basil.
San Daniele Pizza (I)$21.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, & prosciutto.
More about Numero 28 - West Village
Market Table image

FRENCH FRIES

Market Table

54 Carmine Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (1736 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Old Bay Spiced Fries$10.00
cocktail sauce
Ricotta Cavatelli$29.00
roasted shrimp, black kale, sautéed autumn squashes, pistachio pesto
NY Strip Steak$44.00
garlic & herb confit, truffle potato & spinach hash, baby rainbow carrots, carrot top chimichurri
More about Market Table
Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco image

 

Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco

168 West 4th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baja Fish Taco$4.00
catch of the day in
Negro Modelo batter
Quesadillla$10.00
toasted flour tortilla filled
with Oaxacan cheese and your choice of filling.
Steak Taco$4.00
grilled outer skirt beef
marinated in our special dry rub
More about Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco
Sant Ambroeus image

 

Sant Ambroeus

259 W 4th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccine alla Bolognese$31.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Insalata Centocolori$26.00
farm chicory, sliced avocado, vine-ripened cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, Castelvetrano olives
Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe$26.00
Roman dish, Pecorino Romano, freshly ground Tellicherry black pepper
More about Sant Ambroeus
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

75 Greenwich Avenue, New York

Avg 4.3 (1684 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dirty Fries$9.65
(spicy) Fries topped with Burnt Ends, Chile-Lime Sauce, scallions, and red onions.
Brisket
Slow-smoked for 22 hours before being hand-carved. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Crispy chicken sandwich topped with Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with pickled cucumbers and slaw.
More about Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
Roey's image

PIZZA

Roey's

1 Perry Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (1874 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$15.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
Broccoli Rabe Pizza$19.00
stracciatella, pine nuts, pecorino
Kale & Pecorino Salad$14.00
lemon, breadcrumbs, yogurt vinaigrette
More about Roey's
Westville West image

 

Westville West

210 W 10th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
Arugula Parm$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
More about Westville West
Rosemary's image

PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Rosemary's

18 Greenwich Avenue, New York

Avg 3.7 (1707 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rosemary's Focaccia$8.00
rosemary, maldon sea salt
Chopped Salad Siciliana$14.00
escarole, olives, sun dried tomatoes, crispy chickpeas, artichokes, ricotta salata, almonds
Lemon Linguine$17.00
preserved lemon, pickled chili, parmigiano
More about Rosemary's
Magnolia Bakery image

 

Magnolia Bakery

401 Bleecker St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go$6.75
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 12 ounces.
Billionaire Banana Pudding Small to go$5.25
This decadent banana pudding is made with layers of vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, bananas, double fudge brownie bits and caramel.
Classic Banana Pudding Small to go$4.75
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 4 ounces.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Little Owl image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Little Owl

90 Bedford Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (5569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$13.00
parmesan croutons
Tagliatelle Kale Pesto$17.00
pine nuts, parmesan, basil, garlic
8 oz. Bacon Cheeseburger & Fries$21.00
American cheese, pickle, sesame seed bun
More about Little Owl
FIG & OLIVE image

SALADS

FIG & OLIVE

420 W 13th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (7694 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Celebration Cake (Full)$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
Little Gem Salad$16.00
Shaved Cucumber, Grilled Avocado, Toasted Almonds, Ricotta Salata, Fresh Herbs & Shallot Mustard Vinaigrette.
More about FIG & OLIVE
Little Island image

 

Little Island

7 11th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Impossible Pambazo$12.00
IMPOSSIBLE CHORIZO, MINCED RUSSET POTATO, CASCHEW CREAM, GUAJILLO SAUCE, SERVED ON A TELERA ROLL
Grilled Cheese$5.00
GRILLED AMERICAN CHEESE ON TOASTED SOURDOUGH BREAD
Bushwick Hot Tea$2.50
More about Little Island
Red Paper Clip image

 

Red Paper Clip

120 Christopher St., New York

Avg 4.3 (148 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
OG Pork Belly Bao (2)$8.00
peanut / cilantro / suan cai
(Allergens: sesame, dairy, gluten, alliums)
Oaxaca Forever$16.00
mezcal / pomegranate / ginger
Smoked Brisket Bao (2)$8.00
scallion / hoisin / tsai tsai
(Allergens: soybean, gluten, alliums, nightshades)
More about Red Paper Clip
Nami Nori image

 

Nami Nori

33 Carmine St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
signature set$28.00
- tuna poke - xo scallop - coconut shrimp - spicy sea bass - cucumber black sesame
spicy tuna crispy rice$14.00
crispy calamari$12.00
More about Nami Nori
Marie Blachère image

 

Marie Blachère

303 6th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3+1 CROISSANT COMBO$7.85
Choice of croissant or chocolate croissant
CROISSANT$2.45
3+1 CROISSANT$7.35
More about Marie Blachère
Coppelia image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coppelia

207 West 14th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cubano$12.00
Enchiladas Suizas$21.00
Arroz Con Pollo$21.00
More about Coppelia
Silver Apricot image

 

Silver Apricot

20 Cornelia Street, New York

Avg 4 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sesame Oil Cake$12.00
Served with Orange Butterscotch and Yuzu Cream.
Scallion Puffs$15.00
Zhajiang, Scallion Butter.
Please note that as part of our commitment to the environment, all of our food packaging is recyclable and we do not include disposable utensils by default.
Charred Short Rib Set$45.00
Charred Black Pepper Short Rib over a Celery Root Puree. Served with General Tso's Broccolini and Mushroom Crispy Bits Fried Rice.
Please note that as part of our commitment to the environment, all of our food packaging is recyclable and we do not include disposable utensils by default.
More about Silver Apricot
The Taco Shop image

 

The Taco Shop

166 W 4th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baja Fish Taco
Beef Barbaco Taco
Small Guacamole$7.00
More about The Taco Shop
The Clam image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Clam

420 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.5 (3034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spaghetti & Clams$28.00
Spicy tomato sauce, arugula
Za'atar Roasted Carrots$12.00
Pickled onions, crumbled feta
Fried Clam & Lobster Slider Combo$35.00
Two sliders, old bay fries, cole slaw
More about The Clam
Flex Mussels - Downtown image

 

Flex Mussels - Downtown

154 WEST 13TH STREET, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thai$29.50
More about Flex Mussels - Downtown
Don Angie image

 

Don Angie

103 Greenwich Ave, New York

Avg 5 (15740 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cookbook$35.00
More about Don Angie
Milk Bar image

COOKIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Milk Bar

74 Christopher St, New York

Avg 3.7 (359 reviews)
Takeout
More about Milk Bar
Taboonette image

FALAFEL

Taboonette

84 Carmine St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Taboonette
Saint Theo's image

 

Saint Theo's

340 Bleecker St, New York

Avg 4.5 (451 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Saint Theo's
Restaurant banner

EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES

Sabor Argentino

57 7th Avenue S, New York

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheese Empanada$3.95
Mozzarella cheese
Grilled beef Empanada$4.25
Grilled daily fresh cut beef red, green peppers and grana Padano- cheese
Shrimp Empanada$4.25
Onions, red and green pepper oregano and garlic
More about Sabor Argentino
Restaurant banner

 

Temperance Wine Bar

40 Carmine Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
LEBANESE LAMB BURGER$19.00
More about Temperance Wine Bar
Julietta Gelato Café image

 

Julietta Gelato Café

335 Bleeker st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Regular Water$1.95
More about Julietta Gelato Café
Restaurant banner

 

Les Trois Chevaux

283 West 12th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Les Trois Chevaux

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in West Village

Cake

Kale Salad

Lobsters

Salmon

Pork Belly

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Lobster Rolls

