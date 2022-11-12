Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American
Bars & Lounges

The Clam

3,034 Reviews

$$$

420 Hudson St

New York, NY 10014

Order Again

Popular Items

Spring Rolls
Autumn Salad
New England Clam Chowder

Appetizers

Jumbo Gulf Shrimp

Jumbo Gulf Shrimp

$5.00Out of stock

Creamy dijonnaise, cocktail sauce

The Clam Dip

The Clam Dip

$14.00

Zesty potato chips

Maine Lobster Arancini

Maine Lobster Arancini

$16.00

Meyer lemon aioli, pepper cress

Steamed Prince Edward Island Mussels

Steamed Prince Edward Island Mussels

$19.00Out of stock

Red coconut curry broth, charred bread, cilantro

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$15.00

Celery, onion, yukon golds, oyster crackers

Spring Rolls

$18.00

Marble potatoes, roasted peppers, pancetta, green goddess

Kale Salad

$14.00

Spicy toasted breadcrumbs, parmesan, cherry tomatoes

Autumn Salad

$18.00

market finds, aged cheddar, green goddess, toasted pumpernickel

Entrees

Spaghetti & Clams

Spaghetti & Clams

$26.00

Spicy tomato, arugula salad on top

La Frieda Burger

La Frieda Burger

$21.00

Crispy onions, sharp cheddar, secret sauce, fries

Florentine Omelette

Florentine Omelette

$17.00

Fontina, mixed greens, grilled bread

Faroe Island Salmon

$27.00

shaved carrot, radish, arugula, spicy harissa aioli

Crispy Codfish Tacos

Crispy Codfish Tacos

$21.00

Spicy avocado-lime crema, shredded cabbage, pickled carrots

Halibut

Halibut

$41.00Out of stock

butternut squash risotto, baby kale, salsa verde

Fried Clam & Lobster Slider

Fried Clam & Lobster Slider

$14.00Out of stock

Griddled bun

Fried Clam & Lobster Slider Combo

Fried Clam & Lobster Slider Combo

$35.00Out of stock

Two sliders, old bay fries, cole slaw

Shrimp Kale Salad

$27.00

Spicy Toasted Bread Crumbs, Parmesan, Cherry Tomatoes

Salmon Kale Salad

$27.00

Spicy Toasted Bread Crumbs, Parmesan, Cherry Tomatoes

Shrimp Butter Lettuce Salad

$30.00

Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Carrots, Chia Seeds, Pomegranate Seeds, Sherry Vinaigrette, Ricotta Salata, Pomegranate Gastrique

Salmon Butter Lettuce Salad

$30.00

Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Carrots, Chia Seeds, Pomegranate Seeds, Sherry Vinaigrette, Ricotta Salata, Pomegranate Gastrique

Roasted Acorn Squash Entree

$25.00

Sides

Za'atar Roasted Carrots

Za'atar Roasted Carrots

$12.00

Pickled onions, crumbled feta

Old Bay Fries

Old Bay Fries

$9.00

Cocktail sauce

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Pancetta, apple cider gastrique

Roasted Acorn Squash App

$13.00

walnut gremolata, toasted farro, apple, castelfranco

Sauteed brussels sprouts

$12.00

sage, pecans, pear agrodolce

Dessert

Coconut Panna Cotta

$9.00

Port wine macerated strawberries, basil, almonds

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
The Clam is a seasonal, West Village restaurant. Our menu celebrates market-driven ingredients (with a playful focus on, you guessed it, clams), while showcasing the best seafood of the Eastern seaboard.

420 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014

