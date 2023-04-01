Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Cuba Rum Bar

2,086 Reviews

$$

222 Thompson Street

New York, NY 10012

Popular Items

Bombón Cubano
Maduros
Pollo Manigua


Appetizers

Phyllo dough stuffed with cod fish &vegetables
Papas Rellenas

Papas Rellenas

$8.00

Two crispy potato balls with beef picadillo or cheese served with tomato salsa

Empanadas Habaneras 2

Empanadas Habaneras 2

$7.00

Choice of: Beef picadillo, shredded chicken, or manchego cheese-spinach served with tomatillo salsa.

Empanadas Habaneras 3

Empanadas Habaneras 3

$10.00

Choice of: Beef picadillo, shredded chicken, or manchego cheese-spinach served with tomatillo salsa.

Croquetas De Jamon

Croquetas De Jamon

$9.00

Bechamel-Serrano ham croquettes with tomato salsa.

Croquetas de Setas

Croquetas de Setas

$8.00

Béchamel croquettes, porcini mushroom

Calamares Con Tamarindo

Calamares Con Tamarindo

$12.00

Crispy calamari, sweet plantains, cherry tomatoes and tamarind vinaigrette.

Tostones Rellenos

Tostones Rellenos

$12.00

Green plantains stuffed shrimp and sofrito sauce.

Ceviche Mixto

Ceviche Mixto

$15.00

Shrimp, calamari, scallops marinated in citrus juices, cilantro, red onions and avocado.

Camarones al Ajillo

Camarones al Ajillo

$12.00

Sautéed garlic shrimp, garlic bread

Chorizo al Jerez

Chorizo al Jerez

$10.00

Sautéed spanish chorizo, parsley, sherry wine reduction, garlic bread

Salads

Mixed green salad, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onions and balsamic vinaigrette. Add chicken, shrimp or skirt steak for an additional charge
Ensalada De Cuba

Ensalada De Cuba

$11.00

Mixed green salad, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onions and balsamic vinaigrette. Add chicken, shrimp or skirt steak for an additional charge

Ensalada Tropical

Ensalada Tropical

$12.00

Baby watercress, almonds orange, pomegranate seeds, shaved radish, manchego cheese, sherry vinaigrette

Soups

Frijoles Negros Soup

Frijoles Negros Soup

$7.00

Black bean soup

Sopa de Ajiaco

Sopa de Ajiaco

$10.00

Traditional Cuban style soup with chicken, beef, pork and vegetables

Sandwiches

Sandwich Cubano

Sandwich Cubano

$12.00

Roasted pork, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese, mustard and pressed Cuban bread

Pan con Bistec

Pan con Bistec

$12.00

Pounded sirloin steak, grilled onions, lettuce, mayo and tomatoes

Pulpo Sándwich

Pulpo Sándwich

$15.00

Grilled octopus, spanish chorizo, patatas, onions & herbs aioli

Calamari Sandwich

Calamari Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy calamari, cherry tomatoes, onions, aioli

Pan con Lechon

Pan con Lechon

$12.00

Shredded roasted suckling pig, charred pineapple, cilantro, pickled onion, garlic mojo sauce

Pan con Todo

Pan con Todo

$12.00

Pan-fried shredded skirt steak, sautéed onions, arugula, tetilla cheese, garlic mayo

Bikini

Bikini

$10.00

Honey ham, manchego cheese, traditional Aioli

Bocadito de Pollo

$12.00

Wraps

Rollito de Pollo

Rollito de Pollo

$12.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, onions, mozzarella cheese, mayo

Avocado

Avocado

$12.00

Mozzarella cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro spread

Vegetarian

Eggplant gratin stuffed with roasted vegetables
Berenjena Rellena

Berenjena Rellena

$21.00

Eggplant gratin stuffed with roasted vegetables

Seafood & Fish

Salmon Miramar

Salmon Miramar

$25.00

Pan-seared filet of salmon, shrimp, coconut rice and lobster sauce

Camarones Enchilados

Camarones Enchilados

$23.00

Braised shrimp in tomato creole sauce, onions, peppers and thyme

Bacalado Gratinado

Bacalado Gratinado

$25.00

Cod fish gratin, aioli and pisto

Pulpo a la Plancha

Pulpo a la Plancha

$26.00

Grilled octopus, roasted patatas

Pargo en Guayabera

Pargo en Guayabera

$23.00

Pan-fried fillet of red snapper, green plantain crust, avocado, mashed sweet plantain, sofrito sauce, white rice

Cazuela Marinera

Cazuela Marinera

$27.00

Seafood casserole, monkfish, clams, shrimp, scallops in a lobster cream sauce, diced sweet plantains

Paella

Saffron rice, shrimp, monkfish, calamari, sweet peas and roasted red peppers
Paella Marinera

Paella Marinera

$27.00

Saffron rice, shrimp, monkfish, calamari, mussels, sweet peas and roasted red peppers

Paella Valenciana

Paella Valenciana

$27.00

Saffron rice, chicken, baby back ribs, shrimp, roasted red peppers, fava bean, sweet peas & artichokes

Paella Vegetariana

Paella Vegetariana

$22.00

Cilantro rice, artichokes, carrot, portobello mushrooms, fava beans, sweet peas

Meat

Churrasco

Churrasco

$27.00

Grilled skirt steak, chimichurri, served with rice and beans

Lechon Asado

Lechon Asado

$22.00

Shredded roasted suckling pig, tender cassava with garlic mojo criollo sauce

Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$23.00

Shredded skirt steak braised in salsa criolla, peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with white rice and beans.

Bistec de Palomilla

Bistec de Palomilla

$23.00

Grilled sirloin steak, sautéed onions, served with rice & beans

Vaca Frita

Vaca Frita

$23.00

Pan-fried shredded skirt steak with garlic mojo, soy sauce, onions, parsley and lime

Rabo Encendido

Rabo Encendido

$25.00

Braised Oxtail in tomato red wine sauce, peppers, onions, cilantro, served with rice and beans

Chicken

Grilled chicken breast, watercress, avocado, scallions, cherry tomato salad, rice and beans
Pollo Manigua

Pollo Manigua

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast, watercress, avocado, scallions, cherry tomato salad, rice and beans.

Arroz Con Pollo

Arroz Con Pollo

$21.00

Saffron rice, grilled chicken breast, sweet plantains, avocado, carrots, cherry tomatoes, carrots, sweet peas and roasted peppers

Pollo Guajira

Pollo Guajira

$22.00

Chicken breast stuffed with zucchini, sweet plantains, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, white wine sauce

Extras

Chimichurri Sauce

$0.75

Ketchup

$0.50

Tomatillo Sauce

$0.50

Tomato Sauce

$0.50

Cilantro Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Mojo Criollo Sauce

$0.50

Aioli

$0.50

Sides

Maduros

Maduros

$6.00

Fried sweet plantains

Tostones con Mojo

Tostones con Mojo

$6.00

Fried green plantains served with garlic mojo

Yuquita Frita

Yuquita Frita

$7.00

Fried cassava, cilantro dipping sauce

Yuca con Mojo

Yuca con Mojo

$6.00

Tender cassava, garlic mojo

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$7.00

Patatas, aioli, salsa brava

White Rice

$3.00

White rice

Black Beans

$4.00

Arroz Amarillo

$3.00

Yellow rice

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Moros

$4.00

White rice mixed with black beans

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Chicken

$7.00

Add Skirt Steak

$9.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Plantain Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Desserts

Coconut custard, roasted pineapple and chocolate straw
Flan

Flan

$8.00

Caramel custard, luxardo cherry, and chocolate straw

Empanaditas de Guayaba

Empanaditas de Guayaba

$8.00

Turnovers filled with guava and cream cheese

Bombón Cubano

Bombón Cubano

$9.00

Warm chocolate cake with a molten core, strawberries and ice cream

Torrejas Cubanas

Torrejas Cubanas

$9.00

Crispy fried bread pudding, sherry syrup, banana brulee, berry sauce, whipped cream

Passion Fruit Tres Leches

Passion Fruit Tres Leches

$9.00

Vanilla sponge, passion fruit curd, fresh cream and strawberries

Soft drinks

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$7.00

Flat Water

$6.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

TAKEOUT DRINKS (ONLY WITH FOOD ORDER 21+)

Classic Mojito

$12.00+

Bacardi Superior , muddled limes, mint, soda

Mojito Tropical

$13.00+

Bacardi Superior , muddled limes, mint, soda Choice of: coconut, raspberry, pineapple, mango, passion fruit

Signature Mojito

$13.00+

Bacardi 8, muddled limes, mint leaves, sugar, soda

Old Havana

$13.00+

Matusalem 15, mint leaves, muddled limes, sugarcane syrup

Mango Martini

$13.00+

Mango-infused Bacardi, mint, mango puree, lime

Cuba Colada

$13.00+

Frozen piña colada made with Bacardi coconut

Old Cuban

$14.00+

Zacapa 23, muddled limes, Grand Marnier, mint leaves, cava float

Margarita Cubana

$13.00+

Cazadores Blanco, blood orange, pineapple juice, sugarcane syrup, lime

La Clasica

$16.00+

Patron Reposado, St. Germain, lime juice

En su Punto

$12.00+

Jalapeño-infused gin, mint, cucumber, lime juice

Sangria

$12.00+

Wine, apples, oranges, and peaches

Passion Fruit Sangria

$13.00+

White wine, passion fruit, pisco, fruits, cava float

Heminway

$13.00+

Ginger infused rum, muddled mint, lime juice, cava float

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The romantic Milieu of Cuba effortlessly transports you from Manhattan to Havana. Cuba offers live music and a menu filled with delicious traditional cuisine. The restaurant offers a fascinating and charming escape to its own "Little Havana on Thompson Street".

Location

222 Thompson Street, New York, NY 10012

Directions

Gallery
Cuba image
Cuba image

