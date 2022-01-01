West Village seafood restaurants you'll love
Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco
168 West 4th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.00
catch of the day in
Negro Modelo batter
|Quesadillla
|$10.00
toasted flour tortilla filled
with Oaxacan cheese and your choice of filling.
|Steak Taco
|$4.00
grilled outer skirt beef
marinated in our special dry rub
Red Paper Clip
120 Christopher St., New York
|Popular items
|OG Pork Belly Bao (2)
|$8.00
peanut / cilantro / suan cai
(Allergens: sesame, dairy, gluten, alliums)
|Oaxaca Forever
|$16.00
mezcal / pomegranate / ginger
|Smoked Brisket Bao (2)
|$8.00
scallion / hoisin / tsai tsai
(Allergens: soybean, gluten, alliums, nightshades)
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Clam
420 Hudson St, New York
|Popular items
|Spaghetti & Clams
|$28.00
Spicy tomato sauce, arugula
|Za'atar Roasted Carrots
|$12.00
Pickled onions, crumbled feta
|Fried Clam & Lobster Slider Combo
|$35.00
Two sliders, old bay fries, cole slaw