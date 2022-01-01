West Village seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in West Village

Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco image

 

Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco

168 West 4th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baja Fish Taco$4.00
catch of the day in
Negro Modelo batter
Quesadillla$10.00
toasted flour tortilla filled
with Oaxacan cheese and your choice of filling.
Steak Taco$4.00
grilled outer skirt beef
marinated in our special dry rub
More about Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco
Red Paper Clip image

 

Red Paper Clip

120 Christopher St., New York

Avg 4.3 (148 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
OG Pork Belly Bao (2)$8.00
peanut / cilantro / suan cai
(Allergens: sesame, dairy, gluten, alliums)
Oaxaca Forever$16.00
mezcal / pomegranate / ginger
Smoked Brisket Bao (2)$8.00
scallion / hoisin / tsai tsai
(Allergens: soybean, gluten, alliums, nightshades)
More about Red Paper Clip
The Clam image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Clam

420 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.5 (3034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spaghetti & Clams$28.00
Spicy tomato sauce, arugula
Za'atar Roasted Carrots$12.00
Pickled onions, crumbled feta
Fried Clam & Lobster Slider Combo$35.00
Two sliders, old bay fries, cole slaw
More about The Clam
Flex Mussels - Downtown image

 

Flex Mussels - Downtown

154 WEST 13TH STREET, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thai$29.50
More about Flex Mussels - Downtown

