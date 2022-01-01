Avocado toast in West Village

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS

The Butcher's Daughter

581 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.4 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Classic Avocado Toast$17.00
SMASHED AVOCADO | CILANTRO | MUSTARD SEEDS | LIME | CURRY | 9-GRAIN BREAD (V)
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Item pic

GRILL • STEAKS

Quality Eats West Village

19 Greenwich Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (18431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$18.00
Eggs any style
More about Quality Eats West Village
Item pic

PIZZA

Roey's

1 Perry Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (1874 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$14.00
shaved radish, cherry tomatoes, bomba chili
More about Roey's
Coppelia image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coppelia

207 West 14th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast$12.00
More about Coppelia

