Avocado toast in West Village

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS
The Butcher's Daughter
581 Hudson St, New York
|Classic Avocado Toast
|$17.00
SMASHED AVOCADO | CILANTRO | MUSTARD SEEDS | LIME | CURRY | 9-GRAIN BREAD (V)
GRILL • STEAKS
Quality Eats West Village
19 Greenwich Ave, New York
|Avocado Toast
|$18.00
Eggs any style
PIZZA
Roey's
1 Perry Street, New York
|Avocado Toast
|$14.00
shaved radish, cherry tomatoes, bomba chili