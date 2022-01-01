Cake in West Village
West Village restaurants that serve cake
More about Rosemary's
PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Rosemary's
18 Greenwich Avenue, New York
|Olive Oil Cake
|$8.00
blueberry compote, whipped cream
More about Magnolia Bakery
Magnolia Bakery
401 Bleecker St, New York
|Mini Flourless Cake to go
|$4.00
A dense, rich fudgy chocolate cake or cupcake made without flour. Whipped egg whites give this cake its structure. The pan is coated with cocoa powder to keep it flourless.
(Sold individually)
|Choc/Van Cake Slice to go
|$6.25
Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Buttercream
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
More about FIG & OLIVE
SALADS
FIG & OLIVE
420 W 13th St, New York
|Pumpkin Bundt Cake
|$12.00
Whipped Cream, Milk Crumb, Candied Pecans, Honeynut Squash Chips, Apple Cider Caramel.