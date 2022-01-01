Cake in West Village

West Village restaurants
Toast

West Village restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Rosemary's

18 Greenwich Avenue, New York

Avg 3.7 (1707 reviews)
Takeout
Olive Oil Cake$8.00
blueberry compote, whipped cream
More about Rosemary's
Mini Flourless Cake to go image

 

Magnolia Bakery

401 Bleecker St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Flourless Cake to go$4.00
A dense, rich fudgy chocolate cake or cupcake made without flour. Whipped egg whites give this cake its structure. The pan is coated with cocoa powder to keep it flourless.
(Sold individually)
Choc/Van Cake Slice to go$6.25
Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Buttercream
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
More about Magnolia Bakery
FIG & OLIVE image

SALADS

FIG & OLIVE

420 W 13th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (7694 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Bundt Cake$12.00
Whipped Cream, Milk Crumb, Candied Pecans, Honeynut Squash Chips, Apple Cider Caramel.
More about FIG & OLIVE
Marie Blachère image

 

Marie Blachère

303 6th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
King cake
More about Marie Blachère
Item pic

 

Silver Apricot

20 Cornelia Street, New York

Avg 4 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Sesame Oil Cake$12.00
Served with Orange Butterscotch and Yuzu Cream.
More about Silver Apricot

